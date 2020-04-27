The best grapeseed oil

What if you could find a product that moisturized skin, removed makeup, nourished hair, and added lots of heart-healthy omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids to your cooking? Look no further -- it's grapeseed oil. This winemaking by-product is a versatile powerhouse.

Our top pick, from Maple Holistics, which is made for softening cuticles and smoothing hair, is cold-pressed and 100% pure. Keep reading to discover how inexpensive grapeseed oil can simplify your beauty routine and, if you choose a food-grade oil, add some nutritious goodness to your next meal.

Considerations when choosing grapeseed oils

Cold-pressed vs. solvent-extracted

In the cold-pressed process, oil is mechanically squeezed out of the grape seeds without the use of heat or solvents. This preserves the nutrients and produces a better-quality and more expensive oil.

In solvent-expelling, heat and a food-grade petroleum distillate are used to draw the oil out of the seeds, which can affect the oil's taste and nutritional content.

Grapeseed oil uses

Skin

Light, noncomedogenic grapeseed oil blends easily into all skin types to moisturize the face or body without clogging pores or causing breakouts. It can aid in repairing blemishes and minor wounds and soothe sunburn and dermatitis. It can even remove eye makeup and lighten dark under-eye circles. A few drops are all it takes.

Hair

With its fatty acids, vitamins, and other nutrients, grapeseed oil is tailor-made for easing itchy scalp and dandruff while smoothing and conditioning hair without leaving it feeling greasy.

Carrier oil

Grapeseed oil's light consistency makes it a terrific choice for massage oil, as a base for essential oils for aromatherapy, or as an addition to other serums or creams. You can add it to lip balms and lotions and reap the benefits of the oil's antioxidant properties.

Cooking

Grapeseed oil's polyunsaturated fatty acids and high smoke point of 425°F make it a hearty-healthy alternative to other cooking oils like canola. Its mild flavor won't affect the taste of foods, either. Use it as a milder substitute for olive oil or a healthier option to vegetable oil. Bake with it instead of canola oil. Emulsify it into mayonnaise or salad dressing. Or use it in recipes to extend more expensive oils like walnut oil.

Note that people who have a grape allergy should not use it. Also, people taking certain types of medication, such as blood thinners, shouldn't use grapeseed oil. If you have any questions or concerns, consult your healthcare practitioner first.

Features

Other ingredients

Pure grapeseed oil has a pleasant, nutty, sweet scent. Some oil comes mixed with avocado, ghee, or other oils, and you can find grapeseed oil for cooking that includes garlic. Check the label carefully if you do not want any added essential oils or other ingredients.

Container

From 2 ounces to 5 gallons, you can find every size glass, plastic, or metal container of grapeseed oil, with pumps, droppers, or screw-cap lids. There are also supplements in capsule form and spray canisters for cooking. What container you buy will depend on how -- and how often -- you plan to use the oil.

Price

You can find gallon containers of 100% pure grapeseed oil for as little as $0.27 per ounce if you plan to use a lot of it for cooking. Smaller containers of 4 to 16 ounces of pure, cold-pressed grapeseed oil for skincare purposes cost anywhere from $0.50 to about $3.25 per ounce. Grapeseed oil from luxury skincare or designer brands can cost as much as $14 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. What makes grapeseed oil so beneficial for skin?

A. It's packed with nutrients like vitamin E, antioxidants like beta-carotene, anti-inflammatories like linoleic acid, and fatty acids like oleic acid, which can help smooth, tighten, repair, cleanse, moisturize, and delay signs of aging in the skin.

Q. Are all grapeseed oils safe to cook with?

A. Not all grapeseed oils are food-grade, as some brands only intend it to be used as a beauty product. Grapeseed oils that are safe to cook with are often clearly labeled as such. However, some grapeseed oils that are marketed for beauty purposes can be perfectly fine to cook with, too, but may not say so on the bottle. When in doubt, the only way to be sure it's truly edible is to contact the company directly.

Grapeseed oils we recommend

Best of the best: Maple Holistics' 100% Pure Grapeseed Oil

Our take: Pure, light, noncomedogenic oil for all skin types.

What we like: Soaks into skin without feeling greasy. Makes a great carrier oil blended with essential oils or serums.

What we dislike: Not intended for use in the kitchen.

Best bang for your buck: Sky Organics' 100% Pure Grapeseed Oil

Our take: Vitamin-packed oil for skin, hair, and cooking.

What we like: Convenient pump bottle. Oil absorbs easily into skin.

What we dislike: Labeling could be clearer.

Choice 3: Zatural's Virgin Grapeseed Oil

Our take: Good choice for those who plan to use grapeseed oil for skincare as well as for cooking.

What we like: Large bottle of cold-pressed oil at a good price.

What we dislike: No handle, but it comes in gallon bottles that have a handle.

Bronwyn Llewellyn is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.