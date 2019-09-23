The best grapefruit spoon

Few things are as refreshing as a fresh, juicy grapefruit. Like all citrus, it has strong antioxidant properties and is great for heart health and the immune system. Unfortunately, they're not the easiest fruit to eat. That's where a good grapefruit spoon can help. These special spoons have narrow heads and serrated edges, which make them the perfect tool for scooping out delicious triangles of fresh grapefruit.

If you need a grapefruit spoon, then keep reading. The following buying guide has helpful tips on shopping for the right spoon and includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Norpro Grapefruit Spoons, our top pick, has larger teeth than most of the competition to make scraping out the fruit even easier.

Why do you need a grapefruit spoon?

While grapefruit is a healthy and delicious snack, eating it can be frustrating. It's larger than an orange, which makes it unruly to peel. What's more, because grapefruit is so tart, it's not as enjoyable to eat in large slices. That's where grapefruit spoons come in. The most popular way to eat grapefruit is to slice it in half perpendicular to the poles. You can then scoop out the triangular pieces of fruit one by one and eat them. If you don't have a small serrated grapefruit spoon, you can often end up with a juicy mess on your hands -- literally. Using a grapefruit spoon makes scooping and eating grapefruit a more manageable task, allowing you to enjoy these tart treats whenever you feel the urge.

Considerations when choosing grapefruit spoons

Safety

Because grapefruit spoons are serrated on the edge, they can cause injury if you're not careful. Be sure that whoever will use the grapefruit spoon has the dexterity to do so safely. Small children may not be ideal users of a grapefruit spoon for this reason.

Material

Most grapefruit spoons are made of stainless steel. Just like any utensil made of stainless steel, grapefruit spoons should be dishwasher-safe and easy to handwash as well. They are also less susceptible to rust than other metals.

Handle

Do a visual check of the handle on any grapefruit spoon that you are considering. Some are more ergonomically designed than others. As such, you want to ensure that the spoon you choose won't be uncomfortable or awkward to hold after a while.

Features

Complimentary knife

A few grapefruit spoons come with an additional small grapefruit knife, perfect for cutting into the fruit. This is convenient because it gives you the tools for cutting and scooping your grapefruit all at once.

Multi-spoon set

Some grapefruit spoons come in a full set. Sets are usually between two and six spoons. This is nice for a family who might want the ability to all eat grapefruit during a picnic or other group activity. These sets also tend to cost less per spoon than a single piece.

Price

Most grapefruit spoons cost between $15 and $40. The biggest variation in price has to do with quantity of spoons. Most sets will come with between one and six spoons.

FAQ

Q. Can't I just use a teaspoon to eat my grapefruit?

A. While you can, it's much easier to eat grapefruit using a grapefruit spoon. That's because the serrated edge on a grapefruit spoon makes it easier to scoop the grapefruit meat out of the skin without the need for a knife to do so.

Q. Can I cut my mouth on the serrated spoon edge?

A. Serrated edges on a grapefruit spoon can cause injury if you're not careful. However, as long as you're cautious while eating grapefruit, you shouldn't have an issue cutting yourself on the spoon.

Grapefruit spoons we recommend

Best of the best: Norpro Grapefruit Spoons

Our take: One of the easiest spoons to use because of the large teeth.

What we like: Works great for oranges and kiwi as well. Large teeth make cutting into the fruit extra easy.

What we dislike: Larger teeth can scrape your mouth if you're not careful.

Best bang for your buck: Hiware Grapefruit Spoons

Our take: Great for cutting grapefruit, but it's still safe to eat with.

What we like: Full set of four spoons with high-luster finish. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: The handle is uncomfortable for some users.

Choice 3: Artaste Rain Grapefruit Dessert Spoons

Our take: Not as sharp as other grapefruit spoons, but it's easier to use.

What we like: The serrated teeth are under the bowl of the spoon, so you're less likely to scrape your mouth with them. Large set of six spoons.

What we dislike: Sometimes lack of sharpness makes it more difficult to scrape out grapefruit.

