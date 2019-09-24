Convenient food is the downfall of many health regimens. We work ourselves beyond being moderately hungry, become impatient, and grab something easy. Something we think is healthy, like a granola bar. Unfortunately, not all granola bars are good for you.

The best granola bar lists items such as whole grains, nuts, seeds, and fruits first in the ingredients. Our favorite is the yummy gluten-free low-sugar Dark Chocolate, Nuts, and Sea Salt KIND Bar. If you'd like to learn how to determine which bars are healthier choices and which are more like candy, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing granola bars

You want a granola bar that tastes good and satisfies your hunger, but you also want to know what you are putting into your body. If you are knowledgeable about nutrition, you can read the label. However, that can be confusing for most of us, as terms do not always mean what we think they mean. Following are some of the key words to look for on the packaging so you know at a glance what you are consuming:

Organic vs. all-natural: Organic foods are highly regulated to contain the least amount of inorganic substances. All-natural, on the other hand, can contain additives, antibiotics, pesticides, and genetically modified ingredients (GMOs). If you have an option, choose organic over all-natural.

Whole foods: This term means minimally processed plant-based foods, such as grains, fruits, and vegetables. If you see this on the label, it is a good thing, but it doesn't mean the food is organic or pesticide-free.

High protein: If you are looking for that satisfying granola or nut crunch, you are most likely to find it in bars that contain six to 12 grams of protein. Once you move beyond that, the bars use different ingredients and become more doughy in texture.

Vegan: If a granola bar contains milk, whey, casein, lactose, or honey, it is not a vegan product. Also, if the cholesterol content is listed as anything other than 0%, vegans need to avoid the food because cholesterol is only found in animal products.

Low fat: To be considered low fat, a granola bar may only contain three grams of fat per 100 calories. However, low fat doesn't necessarily mean healthy. You will still need to take a closer look at the label, checking ingredients such as sugar.

Gluten-free/nut-free: If you have allergies or sensitivities to certain ingredients such as gluten or nuts, the label must specifically designate a product to be gluten-free or nut-free. Always check the label, never assume.

Price

You get the best value when you purchase granola bars in larger quantities. For instance, a box of 12 or 24 bars may break down to as low as 50 cents per bar depending on the brand. The higher the protein and organic food content, however, the higher the price may be. If you purchase bars individually, they can cost as much as $2 or $3 per bar.

FAQ

Q. What should I look for in a granola bar?

A. That depends on why you are eating one. A granola bar with 300 to 400 calories is a meal replacement bar, not a snack. If you just want a snack, the granola bar you choose should only be 100 to 150 calories.

Q. Is there a quick way to tell which granola bar is made from whole foods?

A. Actually, the quickest way to check is to glance at the fiber content. A granola bar that has at least three or four grams of fiber means it most likely has been made using whole-food ingredients. To be sure, you can check the ingredients list to make sure that whole grains is listed first.

Granola bars we recommend

Best of the best: KIND's Bar with Dark Chocolate, Nuts, and Sea Salt

Our take: A high-fiber bar that is the perfect balance of tasting good and being good for you.

What we like: This KIND bar is made with dark chocolate and it is a gluten-free, non-GMO snack with zero trans fat. The primary ingredients are almonds and peanuts, so the bar is high in protein and unsaturated fatty acids, but still less than 200 calories.

What we dislike: These bars don't hold together well and can create a sticky mess when eating.

Best bang for your buck: Quaker's Chewy Granola Bars

Our take: A variety pack of chewy granola bars featuring low-fat chocolate chunk, peanut butter chocolate chip, and s'mores.

What we like: These flavorful bars are made with Quaker whole-grain oats, they contain no high fructose corn syrup, and they are only 100 calories per bar. At just around 40 cents per bar, they also happen to be a great value, as well.

What we dislike: The bars are smaller than you may be expecting and one might not be enough to satisfy your hunger.

Choice 3: Cascadian Farm's Organic Chewy Granola Bars

Our take: Certified organic bars that are manufactured without GMOs or synthetic pesticides.

What we like: These bars combine 12 grams of whole grains and organic chocolate for a flavorful treat that is only 140 calories per bar. Additionally, they contain no hydrogenated oils, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives.

What we dislike: When choosing these bars, you will have to watch your other sugars because they contain 10 grams of added sugars.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.