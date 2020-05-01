The best grain mill

If you love to spend time in the kitchen, you know there is nothing quite as satisfying as fresh-baked bread. But how fresh is it, really, if you are using old flour?

A grain mill is the perfect way to create your own fresh flour, full of nutrients and without preservatives. Our buying guide will key you in on what to shop for in a grain mill and includes a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick, NutriMill's Classic High-Speed Mill, can process up to five cups of grain a minute.

Considerations when choosing grain mills

Manual vs. electric

Your first decision? How the mill is powered. Manual -- or hand-cranked -- mills are powered by you. While they tend to be less expensive than electric mills, they are not the best option if you regularly grind a lot of flour.

Electric mills, on the other hand, can often produce several cups of flour a minute, all at the push of a button. However, they are also noisier, create more dust, and require a powered outlet to use.

Some mills are convertible, capable of being used either manually or via electricity.

Burr mills vs. impact mills

You'll also need to choose between a burr mill and an impact mill. Burr mills use plates -- typically either metal or stone -- for grinding. Burr mills are capable of creating a range of grind types, from very fine to coarse.

Impact mills -- aka micronizers -- use teethed spinning plates to break up grains. An impact mill works great for creating fine flours for baking but is less effective when trying to grind items such as nuts, which are high in oil.

Temperature

All mills produce heat, which some studies suggest can break down nutrients in flour. To combat this, seek out a mill that produces less heat when operating. Manual models will tend to create less heat than electrics, and some mills also feature special cooling features to handle this problem.

Price

Grain mills can range from $20 for low-end manual mills up to $800 or more for deluxe electric mills. The average here is typically $100 to $200 for a decent electric or high-end manual mill.

FAQ

Q. What types of foods can I grind with a mill?

A. This can vary depending on what mill you purchase. The majority of grain mills can handle cereals and grains, such as barley, rye, rice, oats, spelt, and quinoa. Legumes and beans such as garbanzos can also be run through most mills. Some electric mills won't work as well when you try feeding them nuts or coffee beans, both of which are rich in oils. Pay close attention to a mill's description before purchasing it, so you will wind up with a mill capable of doing everything you want it to.

Q. How long do grains and flour last?

A. Grains have a longer shelf life than flour, which can turn rancid relatively quickly. Both grains and flour should be kept cool, dry, and away from air. Stored this way, grains can remain fresh for up to six months (or a year, if kept in the freezer), while flour will stay fresh for one to three months (or up to six months in the freezer).

Grain mills we recommend

Best of the best: NutriMill's Classic High-Speed Grain/Flour Mill

Our take: Capable of grinding up to five cups of flour a minute, this popular mill also runs cooler and quieter than other options.

What we like: Everything from the design to the 20-cup capacity and overall power point to this being a superior grain mill. This mill grinds from fine to coarse and ships with a limited lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: It can create a bit of a mess if the grain bin isn't completely in place before using.

Best bang for your buck: Wondermill's Electric Mill Grain Grinder

Our take: Powerful and less expensive than comparable grinders, this option also features a limited lifetime warranty.

What we like: This grinder features a solid durable design and 1,250 watts of power, making it capable of processing up to 100 pounds of grain per hour.

What we dislike: Coarse grains can give this grinder some problems, and some may find it to be a bit too loud.

Choice 3: Victoria's Cast-Iron Manual Grain Grinder

Our take: This option from Victoria features a classic manual design that clamps firmly to counters and is easy to use.

What we like: This classic and affordable grain mill offers easy operation for a manual mill. Its cast-iron construction will also keep it grinding for years.

What we dislike: It is a manual grinder, so you will endure a bit of a workout while using it, particularly if you grind much grain.

Rich Gray is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.