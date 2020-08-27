The best Graco jogging stroller

If you're an active parent who enjoys running, you're probably looking for a rugged, durable stroller that can hold up well to active use. Graco jogging strollers are designed for just that, and they're jam-packed with running-friendly features. They're also known for being comfortable and accommodating for your child.

Graco jogging strollers are built to last and designed to deliver a smooth ride, with deep-tread tires for all-terrain use. Graco jogging strollers also feature adjustable reclining positions and canopies or one-handed folding mechanisms.

To learn more about Graco jogging strollers, read our buying guide. We introduce you to popular features, and we're sharing a few of our recommendations at the end. Our favorite stroller, the Graco Summit X3 Single Jogging Stroller, remains a parent favorite for its all-terrain design.

Considerations when choosing Graco jogging strollers

Air-filled tires

Rather than solid rubber tires found on most standard strollers, Graco jogging strollers use air-filled tires, providing a smoother ride for parents and kids. While they can puncture or require filling like other tires, many parents agree these are small trade-offs considering the ride quality they deliver.

Swivel front wheel

Graco jogger strollers have swivel front wheels that can be locked (as it's recommended for safety reasons), before you begin running. This prevents parents from losing control of the stroller, especially downhill or across challenging terrain. Some models have fixed wheels, though they're fairly hard to maneuver when you're not running.

Brakes

Many Graco jogging strollers have foot brakes, though certain models have handlebar brakes. Parents unsure of which brake system is more conducive to their running should consider the area where they intend to run. Handlebar brakes are recommended for hilly areas, where foot brakes handle flat terrain best.

Features

Travel system

Some Graco jogger systems are sold as travel systems that come with both a stroller and an infant car seat. Travel systems are an excellent choice for infants, and they emerge as a cost-effective option for a two-in-one product that can "grow" with babies.

Quick-fold

It can be challenging to remove a baby from a stroller, place them in a car seat, and get everything packed in your vehicle. Certain Graco strollers aim to streamline the process with quick-fold or single-hand folding designs. They're particularly convenient when parents are holding the baby in one arm and trying to fold the stroller with the other.

Canopy

Graco jogging strollers are equipped with UV-protective canopies, some of which have peekaboo windows to offer parents a glimpse while they're running. There are also canopies with mesh panels to allow ample airflow. Many canopies are also adjustable to account for growing passengers.

Price

Entry-level Graco jogging strollers cost $140 to $200, though they're fairly limited in terms of features. Mid-range strollers that accommodate babies in more than one position and some travel systems cost $200 to $300. The most expensive Graco jogging strollers cost closer to $450 and include the brand's best features and technology.

FAQ

Q. What type of storage do Graco jogging strollers offer?

A. In addition to standard under-seat storage, Graco jogging strollers may have cup holders, phone pouches, or trays. If you need additional storage space, you can buy attachable storage accessories such as handlebar organizers.

Q. What is the weight capacity of Graco jogging strollers?

A. Each model is different, and it's usually explicitly detailed in the product information. Single-seat strollers peak at 75 pounds, while double strollers almost always support around 100 pounds.

Graco jogging strollers we recommend

Best of the best: Graco Summit X3 Jogging Stroller

Our take: A great option for serious runners who need all the bells and whistles in a reliable jogging stroller.

What we like: Engineered swivel-and-lock front wheel. Weight capacity of 75 pounds. Convenient one-handed folding mechanism.

What we dislike: Low head space with the canopy, and not much storage space.

Best bang for your buck: Graco Rowan FitFold Jogging Stroller

Our take: Affordable option that folds up to one-third of its size, making it a favorite among parents with smaller vehicles.

What we like: Air-filled tires offer a smooth ride on various ground types. Offers two reclining positions.

What we dislike: Still somewhat heavy; not best for travel or hauling up a flight of stairs.

Choice 3: Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Travel System

Our take: Full-fledged system with a base, stroller, and car seat that first-time parents love.

What we like: Supports kids up to 50 pounds and offers multiple reclining positions. Has a one-second, one-hand folding mechanism.

What we dislike: Fairly large footprint, and some parts of the stroller can develop squeaks.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.