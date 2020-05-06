The best Graco convertible car seat

Babies grow fast, which means constantly buying new clothing and accessories in different sizes. But if you choose the right model of Graco convertible car seat, your child can safely ride along with you from the time they're born to whenever they're ready to graduate from a car seat -- with just one purchase.

Our shopping guide will help you decide which Graco convertible car seat model is the best fit for you and your child. We'll also share our top recommendations, like the Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, which accommodates four-pound preemies as safely as children up to 120 pounds.

Considerations when choosing Graco convertible car seats

Graco convertible car seats are made to grow with your child and vary by weight and height limits, versatility, and other features that make the car seat safer and easier to use.

Convertibility

This feature is key in determining the lifespan of your Graco convertible car seat. Each model can be converted to between two and four configurations as your child grows and their safety needs change. The most desirable models offer all four configuration options: rear-facing, forward-facing, high-backed booster seat, and backless booster seat.

Extended rear-facing options

While many babies outgrow their rear-facing infant seat quickly, studies show that children under age two are 75% less likely to die in a crash if they are seated in a rear-facing car seat. The American Academy of Pediatrics has urged parents to keep children rear-facing as long as possible, which is why some Graco convertible car seat models allow children to stay rear-facing longer, with extra legroom and higher weight limits.

Features

LATCH system

The LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) system present in cars made after September 1, 2002, allows you to secure your car seat more safely and securely than using seat belts. All Graco convertible car seat models are LATCH compatible.

Adjustability

This desirable feature in some models allows parents to recline the seat during naptime or prop it up to avoid reflux after a meal.

Safety standards

While all Graco convertible car seats meet current Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), some models go above and beyond with TrueShield technology (extra protection from side impacts) and ProtectPlus Engineered standards (additional extensive testing in front, rear, and rollover crashes).

Washable parts

While all models allow you to remove the infant insert for washing, others let you remove and wash all fabric parts -- a significant benefit if you plan to use your car seat from birth through early childhood.

Price

Graco convertible car seats range from $100 to $300. Basic models priced between $100 and $150 are safe and functional but lack some desirable engineering features. Higher-end models priced between $150 and $300 include valuable features like advanced crash testing, additional configurations that extend the life of the car seat, and extra leg room.

FAQ

Q. Why should I choose a Graco convertible car seat over a different brand?

A. Graco convertible car seats have cornered the market on mid-priced convertible car seats that include extra safety and convenience features that are typically hallmarks of pricier options. Some models will last until your child graduates from a booster seat, between the ages of 10 and 12, eliminating the need to buy multiple car and booster seats.

Q. Can Graco convertible car seats be easily transferred between vehicles?

A. While all models are simple and easy to install, Graco convertible car seats (like other convertible car seats) are on the heavier side, making them less ideal to transfer between vehicles.

Graco convertible car seats we recommend

Best of the best: Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

Our take: Versatile, high-end 4-in-1 convertible car seat with lots of desirable extras.

What we like: Safely seats newborns, toddlers, and older children. Includes lots of extras like cup holders, more comfy padding, six recline positions, and adjustable headrest and harness.

What we dislike: On the heavier side. Manual isn't especially clear in some parts.

Best bang for your buck: Graco My Ride 65 Convertible Car Seat

Our take: Budget-friendly, functional convertible car seat with a few bonus features.

What we like: Safe, reliable, and affordable. Comes with extended rear-facing capacity and cup holders.

What we dislike: Doesn't convert to a booster seat. No recline options.

Choice 3: Graco Size4Me 65 Convertible Featuring Rapid Remove Car Seat

Our take: Inexpensive convertible car seat with a simple design and desirable recline options.

What we like: Adjustable headrest and harness, three recline positions, cup holders, and washable cover.

What we dislike: Cup holders are too narrow for many sippy cups.

