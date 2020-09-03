The best GoPro camera of 2020

GoPro cameras capture fast-paced action wherever you are and whatever you're doing, and all in a small, lightweight package.

From live streaming your ski descent to taking crystal-clear underwater photos, there's little you can't capture with a GoPro camera. You can mount it in a wide range of spots to get the point of view you want to capture. The only question is, which GoPro camera is right for you?

Luckily, you're in the right place, as we've been researching all the latest technology to bring you the best GoPro cameras of 2020. Our updated short list includes two new models and a long-standing favorite of ours.

Best GoPro cameras of 2020

1. GoPro HERO8: The latest GoPro offering, this newcomer to our top three ticks all the right boxes thanks to features like HD live streaming and impressive stabilization.

2. GoPro HERO7: One of our old favorites, the HERO7 might not be the latest model, but it still offers excellent features at an affordable price. We love its "HyperSmooth" stabilization and waterproof exterior.

3. GoPro HERO+: Another new choice in our top three, the HERO+ is an affordable option that still offers great features like WiFi and Bluetooth compatibility.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a GoPro camera

Standard GoPro cameras can shoot both photos and videos, so they're great whether you want extensive footage or just stills. Certain models are also VR compatible with "spherical capture," recording a 360° field of vision so you can look all around the environment after photographing it.

Most current GoPro models have a built-in LCD screen on the back to preview photos and videos, but there are still some models where an extra-compact size is prioritized and therefore the screen is done away with. In this case, you can use the GoPro app to preview photos.

GoPro cameras are both Bluetooth and WiFi compatible. The Bluetooth allows you to connect the camera to your phone to use the GoPro app and to transfer photos, while the WiFi allows for easy upload to the cloud or social media platforms, as well as letting you live stream directly from your camera. If you subscribe to the GoPro PLUS service, your photos and videos are automatically uploaded to the cloud whenever you have WiFi available.

Because GoPro cameras are designed for recording action, newer models have built-in image stabilization. This allows you to capture smooth footage even when bouncing over rugged tracks on your bike or running after your subject matter. Some models also offer a timelapse stabilization option so your timelapse footage looks as smooth as possible.

As far as resolution goes, the best GoPro cameras can record in full 4K HD, whereas older models only offer 1080p as the highest resolution. If you want to live stream, you may find your maximum resolution slightly reduced.

Depending on the model you choose, GoPro cameras range in price anywhere from $150 to $500.

FAQ

Q. How much storage do GoPro cameras have?

A. GoPro cameras don't have any built-in storage; instead, photos and videos are saved to a removable SD card. Depending on the package you choose, there may be an SD card included. Otherwise, you can buy them separately for a fairly reasonable price. We recommend buying an SD card made by a reputable brand to avoid issues such as file corruption or slow performance. Size-wise, it's best to choose an SD card with at least 128GB of storage space, but larger is better if you shoot a lot of HD footage.

Q. Do GoPro cameras work underwater?

A. Yes, GoPro cameras work underwater. Most models on the market today are waterproof up to a depth of 33 feet without a housing, though you can buy a SuperSuit housing to take your GoPro to depths of up to 60 feet. You won't be able to live stream from below a body of water, however, since WiFi doesn't work underwater.

In-depth reviews for best GoPro cameras

Best of the best: GoPro HERO8

What we like: This versatile camera is great for photos and videos. LiveBurst records moments before/after taking photos while TimeWarp 2.0 creates stabilized timelapses.

What we dislike: May not feel like a huge upgrade if you already have a HERO7.

Best bang for your buck: GoPro HERO7

What we like: Automatically optimizes shorts, adding tone mapping, noise reduction, and HDR. Capable of live streaming in 720p. Shoots 4K60 video.

What we dislike: Batteries only last 1 to 2 hours, but you can swap them out.

Choice 3: GoPro HERO+

What we like: Capable of taking single, time-lapse, and burst photos. Can connect to the GoPro app or a remote. Built-in LCD touchscreen.

What we dislike: Camera is only 8MP.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.