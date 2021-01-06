The best goose call

Geese are smart and make challenging prey for hunters. Goose calls mimic the sounds of geese to attract the wild prey. As a hunter, you need to know when to make what sounds and how to make them using a goose call.

There are different types of goose calls on the market. We’ve covered all you need to know in this buying guide, which includes a few short reviews of our favorites at the end. Our number-one pick is the Zink Smoke Power Clucker Goose Call, which is simple to use and works well even if you’re a beginner.

Considerations when choosing goose calls

Types of goose calls

Resonant chamber: Also referred to as long-reed calls, resonant chambers are modeled on nineteenth-century duck calls and are the easiest to use. Simply blow into these simple devices by puffing out your cheeks. The sounds you can make are limited to clucks, honks, and guttural sounds. Resonant chamber calls provide loud volumes.

Flute: Flutes make a broader range of calls but require more skill on the caller’s part. Flutes require the coordinated use of the tongue, larynx, breath, and hand. An expert can mimic a dozen different sounds with a flute. Flutes also don’t need to be tuned. While more realistic than resonant chamber calls, flutes can’t match their volume.

Tube: Tube calls are made of short plastic tubes with a rubber diaphragm and a rubber collar. An advantage of this is that the synthetic material won’t freeze up the way reed calls can in cold weather. Despite their simple construction, tube calls require more skill to operate and must be kept in tune, but they can make the most realistic sounds.

Short-reed: The most popular calls today are short-reed calls, which can make up to 20 different sounds. They take longer to learn but yield the highest volume, and their versatility make them a favorite among hunters.

Electronic: Battery-operated calls don’t require any skill on the hunter’s end — just the press of a button and a wireless MP3 player broadcasts the sound of an entire flock of geese. Electronic goose calls come with speakers and an amplifier but their use is restricted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service. They’re also quite expensive.

Materials

Most calls today are made from one of three materials: wood, polycarbonate, or acrylic. Wood calls produce a mellower, raspier sound; however, this material can warp when exposed to moisture, which changes the sound of your call. Polycarbonate is a more durable call material than wood. Acrylic is the densest and most durable of them all. Acrylic calls produce louder, sharper, and more natural sounds.

Features

Tuning

Many calls need to be tuned, which is a process of moving the wedge inside up or down the barrel of the call. If the wedge is closer to the front of the barrel, it makes higher-pitched sounds. If it’s closer to the back of the call, it produces lower tones. To be properly tuned, the wedge should be in the middle so high and low tones can be made. While this isn’t an overly complicated process, it does involve some skill. You can also find calls that don’t require tuning.

Goose species

There are three different species of geese that can be legally hunted with a permit: Canada geese, snow geese, and cackling geese. While some calls cover all geese, most calls specify the type of goose they can mimic.

Price

Manual goose calls range in price from $19 to as much as $160. Electronic calls are priced even higher, up to $325.

FAQ

Q. What kinds of sounds do geese make?

A. Geese are very talkative and can make between a dozen and 20 distinct sounds, depending on who you ask. For instance, Canada geese honk to scare off intruders, attract a mate, mark territory, or greet each other. This is often the first sound novice geese hunters learn to make.

Q. How many different calls do I need to learn?

A. We recommend learning two to three calls for the species you’re hunting, and then learn how to vary the volume and cadence. Learn to read the geese as to when to make a growl versus a cluck, when to go faster or slower, softer or louder, etc. You can also familiarize yourself with wild geese sounds by listening to recordings.

Goose calls we recommend

Best of the best: Zink Smoke Power Clucker Goose Call

Our take: A perfect call for beginners that gets geese to come your way.

What we like: Easy to use. Durable polycarbonate construction. Makes loud sounds: honk, moan, cluck, and spit. Many user reports of successfully attracting geese.

What we dislike: As more of a beginner call, this has a shorter breadth of range.

Best bang for your buck: Primos Hunting Canada Goose Flute Call

Our take: A flute-style call that’s easy to use and easy on the wallet.

What we like: Easy to blow and decent volume. Good value and quality for the price. Suitable for beginners and advanced hunters.

What we dislike: Some users wish there was an instructional video.

Choice 3: Flambeau Outdoors Long Honker Goose Flute

Our take: A high-quality Canada goose call in an attractive camo finish.

What we like: Flute can make a variety of Canada goose calls. With some practice, this call will deliver results. Easy to blow.

What we dislike: Too high-pitched in tone for some users.

