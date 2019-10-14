The best golf practice net

Golf, like many sports, requires regular practice to improve your results. You can purchase all of the fancy new drivers and putters you want but lowering your golf score significantly still requires old-fashioned practice.

If going to the driving range a few times per week doesn't fit in your plans, consider an alternative option for practice. Buying a golf practice net you can use at home allows you to practice when it fits in your schedule.

We've created a buying guide to help you choose which net will work best for you. Our favorite golf practice net is The Net Return Pro Series Multi-Sport Golf Net. It has excellent durability and size, along with a cool ball-return feature.

Considerations when choosing golf practice nets

Golf practice nets are available in multiple price points, sizes, and build qualities. We've put together a list of some of the most important high-level considerations you should think about with these nets.

Durability

You want a golf net that can stand up to repeated ball strikes, especially if you want to practice with real golf balls. A strong polyester material in the net should give you the durability you're seeking.

Weatherproof

Some materials in a golf practice net resist the weather better than others. A flimsy plastic frame could bend in the wind, causing the net to become misshapen. For sturdiness and rust protection, look for an aluminum or fiberglass frame.

Portability

If you'd like to easily store your golf practice net when you're done using it, look for a model that breaks down to a small size or into multiple pieces. Some of these multi-piece golf practice nets will ship with a carrying bag, too.

Features

Net size

Larger golf nets are made to allow for practicing full-swing shots. Smaller nets are made more for practicing half-swing shots, such as chip shots. If you try to practice full-swing shots on a small net made for chipping, you'll increase the chances that you miss the net. This can be a major problem if you're hitting a real golf ball with a full swing.

Target

Some golf nets have a target area in the center of the net. This visual target can help you see whether your shots are on target as you practice.

Ball return

In pricier golf practice nets, you may find a ball-return feature. As you strike the back of the net with a ball, it automatically will be rolled back toward your hitting area. This saves time versus pulling the balls out of the net material by hand when you're finished shooting a round.

Price

A golf practice net could cost as little as $30 to $60. These will be small nets, often not made to handle real golf balls or full-power swings. Nets in the range of $60 to $300 will have large sizes and impressive durability, along with features like automatic ball returns.

FAQ

Q. Will golf nets catch every shot? I don't want to break my neighbor's window.

A. If you hit a badly off-target shot with a real golf ball, you could miss the net. Move as close to the net as you can, without making contact with it with the club on your follow through, to ensure you hit the net.

Q. Is the golf practice net tough enough for real golf balls and other types of balls and sports?

A. A high-quality golf net will accommodate real golf balls. Some will even be durable enough to allow you to practice kicking soccer balls or footballs. A cheaply made net may break when struck with a fast-moving ball, though.

Golf practice nets we recommend

Best of the best: The Net Return's Pro Series Multi-Sport Golf Net

Our take: Delivers excellent quality and versatility versus other nets, but its ball-return feature makes it the best choice.

What we like: Can be set up indoors or outdoors with ease. Construction quality will impress you.

What we dislike: It costs more than other nets, and it doesn't ship with a hitting mat.

Best bang for your buck: Rukket's Haack Three-Piece Golf Net

Our take: Has the ability to break down to a small size, so you can carry this net anywhere.

What we like: Works perfectly in a small space in your yard. Ships with a hitting mat and a carrying bag for convenience.

What we dislike: May not stand up to the most powerful golf shots. A little awkward to move once it's assembled.

Choice 3: JEF World of Golf's Collapsible 23" Chipping Net

Our take: Design is extremely easy to setup and use, and it has a clearly visible center target for aiming your shots.

What we like: Folds down to a small size for storage. Easy to work on your short game at home with this style of golf net.

What we dislike: Its size and build quality are not made to handle full-swing shots.

