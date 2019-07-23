The best golf club grip

Golf club grips may not receive as much attention as the rest of the club, but they're just as important. The club may slip in your hands as the grip wears down, costing you strokes in your game.

With regular replacement of your grips, you can give your golf clubs new life. New grips give you a good value over the long run versus buying new clubs.

Our favorite replacement grips are the Winn Dritac AVS Midsize Grips. These grips are extremely soft, meaning they're especially useful for golfers with slow swing speeds.

Considerations when choosing golf club grips

When shopping for golf club grips, the size of the grip is crucial. You want a comfortable grip that fits your hands perfectly, allowing you to play your best golf.

Junior: Junior-size grips are made to fit children's-size golf clubs, which are shorter than standard clubs. Because these grips are shorter than average, they're not really made for adult players.

Undersize: An undersize grip has the smallest diameter in a golf club grip made for adults. It measures 0.56 or 0.57 inches in diameter. Those with small hands will appreciate this below-average-sized grip.

Standard: The majority of golfers use the standard grip, which is considered average size and is between 0.58 and 0.60 inches in diameter.

Midsize: Another size of grip that's considered about average is the midsize grip. It measures roughly 0.64 to 0.66 inches in diameter. It's comfortable for people with slightly larger than average-size hands.

Oversize: The oversize grip is the largest type of golf club grip, measuring 0.70 to 0.72 inches in diameter. It is only recommended for those with large hands.



To help you find the correct size of golf grip for your hands, look at your golf glove size. Those wearing small gloves will want a below-average-size grip. Large and extra-large glove wearers want above-average-size grips. Golfers who wear medium-size gloves typically use average-size grips.

Features

After determining the proper grip size, turn your attention to the material used in making the grip. Each type of material has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Rubber: Inexpensive golf grips often consist of only rubber. Because of the tackiness of rubber, it works nicely for people who have sweaty hands or who often play in wet conditions.

Synthetic: Synthetic materials yield a soft golf club grip. This is comfortable for people who have aches in their hands, as the grip has quite a bit of give to it. It softens the jolt of impact with the ball or ground during a swing.

Leather: Leather golf club grips are a traditional type of grip material, having been used for decades. They have the best mix of softness and tackiness, but they're also expensive.

Hybrid: A hybrid style of golf club grip consists of a combination of rubber and synthetic materials.



Golf club grip prices

When buying new grips, you can expect to pay between $4 and $30 apiece. Rubber grips have a lower cost, while other materials tend to be at the higher end of the price range.

FAQ

Q. Why do I need new golf club grips?

A. The grip material on the club wears out over time. The club itself still works fine, but you may feel it slipping in your hand as you swing. This indicates a worn grip that needs replacing.

Q. How do I select between firmer and softer grips?

A. A soft grip helps you absorb the impact of contact better than a firm grip. Golfers who have pain in their hands may prefer the soft grip. Firm grips allow you to use a lighter feel on the club.

Golf club grips we recommend

Best of the best: Winn Dritac AVS Midsize Grips

Our take: These grips yield an impressively soft feel, giving golfers just the right amount of touch on their shots.

What we like: Installation of these grips is so easy, it can be a DIY project. Those with slower swing speeds may enjoy the soft feel.

What we dislike: Grips become a little too sticky when the weather is humid.

Best bang for your buck: SAPLIZE Rubber Golf Club Grips

Our take: When you need an inexpensive set of replacement grips, these rubber grips outperform similarly priced products.

What we like: Has a pleasing texture that helps you maintain your grip through the point of contact. Excellent price point.

What we dislike: Rubber doesn't have the softness of other grip materials.

Choice 3: Champkey Multi Compound Grips

Our take: High-quality replacement grips that perform equally well in wet and dry weather.

What we like: Manufacturer offers these grips in several color options. Midsize grips fit the majority of golfers nicely.

What we dislike: Colors on the grips wear out faster than we'd like.

