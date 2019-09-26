The game of golf requires quite a bit of equipment. While it can be fun to choose your gear, you also need to pick a method of carrying that gear. Finding a golf bag to fit your golf equipment is key.

Even though golf bags may look similar, they have some significant design differences. Figuring out how to match these differences to your needs is the key to finding the best golf club bag. Our favorite golf bag is the Callaway 2019 Chev Stand Bag, which has multiple pockets to store and organize your gear.

Considerations when choosing golf club bags

The first decision you'll need to make involves the style of bag you want to carry. This will depend in large part on the way you like to play a round of golf.

Carry: A carry bag is small and thin, making it easy to carry a limited number of clubs. This bag, also called a Sunday bag or a pencil bag, is made for beginners or for those walking a par-three course.

Cart: The cart bag will fit nicely on the back of an electric golf cart or on a push cart. It is a heavy bag, offering multiple storage pockets. While you can walk the course with a cart bag, it will give you a workout.

Staff: A staff bag is extremely large, like a cart bag. This is a professional-style golf bag, featuring the best materials and strongest construction quality.

Stand: A stand bag is made to hold a full set of clubs as well as some extra gear in pockets. You can walk the course with a stand bag because it has a kickstand leg to hold the bag off the ground while you're hitting a shot. It will fit on a cart, too.



You also can purchase a travel bag. Your golf bag will fit inside the travel bag for transportation for a long trip. The travel bag often will consist of hard sides to protect your gear.

Features

To enjoy using your golf club bag, look for some of the following features.

Dividers: Some bags have full-length tubes inside the bag, which nicely separate your clubs. Others have dividers only at the top of the bag, which keep the club heads separate. However, the handles may become tangled in the bottom of the bag with this design.

Pockets: Multiple zipper and Velcro flap pockets make organizing your gear easier. Some pockets are insulated to keep your favorite beverage cold.

Straps: If you often walk the course, you'll want to pay attention to the design of the bag's straps. A single shoulder strap is traditional, sliding over the shoulder with the bag across your back. Backpack-style dual-strap bags are available too.

Extras: Clips to hold a towel, waterproof materials, a ventilated shoe pocket, and a separate putter divider all are nice add-ons to a bag.

Price

Basic golf clubs cost less than $100 and are made for carrying 12 or fewer clubs. For $100 to $300, you can find a large bag that's made to carry all your clubs and extra gear.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to replace a golf bag?

A. Golf bags should give the average golfer several years of trustworthy usage. However, if you drag the bag on the ground or store it in an area that's exposed to sunlight, wet weather, and extreme temperatures, it will not last as long.

Q. Can I carry my smartphone safely in my golf bag?

A. If you're worried about scratching the phone screen, look for a bag with a soft or fur-lined pocket.

Golf club bags we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway's 2019 Chev Stand Golf Bag

Our take: This bag has full length dividers, which make organizing your gear an easier process.

What we like: Multiple color combination options. Includes a sturdy handle at the top of the bag to simplify lifting it on and off the cart.

What we dislike: Once it's loaded with gear, it's a heavy bag for walking the course.

Best bang for your buck: Hot-Z Golf's 4.5 Cart Golf Bag

Our take: Even though it has a below-average price, this bag has a large number of compartments to simplify club storage.

What we like: Uses full-length dividers, so your club handles don't tangle at the bottom of the bag. Offered in multiple colors.

What we dislike: This bag is taller than average, so it's awkward to use with some roofed golf carts.

Choice 3: Prosimmon's 14-Way Cart Golf Bag

Our take: Carries a reasonable price point, considering all of the organizational features in its design, such as a 14-way divider top.

What we like: Includes a fur-lined pocket to store valuables. Has a side tube, so you can store an extra-long belly putter.

What we dislike: Not the most durable golf bag. Club dividers are not full-length, so club handles may become tangled.

