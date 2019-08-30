The best golf cart

If you like the idea of walking during your round of golf for exercise, but you dislike the idea of lugging a golf bag over your shoulder, we have a solution. A push/pull golf cart supports the weight of the golf bag, allowing you to roll it around the course.

Golf carts have a few different designs and extra features that can provide you with just the right model for your golfing needs. Our favorite golf cart is the Clicgear Model 3.5+ Golf Push Cart, which contains an excellent build quality.

Considerations when choosing golf carts

The primary consideration among walking golf carts is the number of wheels offered in the design.

Two-wheel

A two-wheel cart is a simple device made for small lightweight golf bags. It works better for pulling along than pushing. A two-wheel cart can tip easily, though, even as you're pulling it.

Three-wheel

A three-wheel golf cart has two wheels in the back, supporting the majority of the weight of the golf gear, and one wheel in the front. The front wheel often swivels, making it easier to steer the cart. You can push or pull the three-wheel golf cart because it has a high level of stability.

Four-wheel

The four-wheel golf cart has the best stability, meaning it will almost never tip. The four-wheel cart can be pushed or pulled equally well, rolling smoothly in both directions. With four wheels, making sharp sudden turns while steering the cart can be difficult.

Features

Golf carts may have quite a few extra features as part of their designs. You'll pay a bit extra for some of these features, but they may be vital to your enjoyment of the push/pull cart.

Brake system: A golf cart without a brake system is not usable on a hilly golf course. You want to be able to control the brake either with your hand or foot for convenience.

Seat: Some sturdy golf carts will include a fold-down seat, so you can take a load off your feet while waiting for your turn to hit a shot.

Storage pockets: Golfers always seem to have extra gear that doesn't fit well in a pants pocket. Having secure pockets on the golf cart simplifies carrying this gear, like an umbrella or a water bottle.

Transportation and storage: If a walking golf cart can fold down to a small size, it'll be easier to use. You can fold the cart for packing in a car trunk on your way to the course for easy handling.

Weight: A heavy walking golf cart will be difficult to lift into a car trunk, or it may become tiring to pull or push around the course. However, a lightweight cart frame may wobble quite a bit on bumpy terrain, which can wear out your arms.

Price

Walking golf carts can cost anywhere from $30 to $300. Four-wheel carts will cost more than three- and two-wheel carts. If you want a push/pull golf cart that has a small motor, you'll pay near the top end of the range.

FAQ

Q. How do I ensure the walking golf cart has the stability I need?

A. Beyond the number of wheels in use, the width of space between the back wheels plays the primary role in determining stability. A stable cart that doesn't bounce around in rough terrain will be more comfortable to use.

Q. Beyond expense, why would I want a pull golf cart instead of a motorized driving cart?

A. Walking the entire golf course will provide exercise. Some golfers like to calmly study the next shot as they walk up to the ball, versus quickly driving up to the ball and hurrying for the next shot.

Golf carts we recommend

Best of the best: Clicgear Model 3.5+ Golf Push Cart

Our take: Even though it weighs less than some others, it still has a long-lasting build quality.

What we like: Easy to pull or push across the course for a full day of golf with its lightweight design. Offered in multiple colors.

What we dislike: Process of folding it down can be tricky the first few times.

Best bang for your buck: CaddyTek CaddyLite 11.5 V3 Deluxe Golf Push Cart

Our take: Low price for a three-wheel golf cart that is made for use with any golf course terrain.

What we like: Lightweight design at less than 14 pounds. Has plenty of extra features, like a beverage holder.

What we dislike: Folding it up for storage or transportation can be tricky.

Choice 3: Bag Boy Quad Golf Cart

Our take: One of the most stable walking golf carts you'll find with its four-wheel design.

What we like: Folds up easily for storage or transportation. Offered in numerous color options. Wheels have a nice level of traction.

What we dislike: Cart's frame tends to flex quite a bit as you walk, which some people won't like.

