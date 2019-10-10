The best golden milk powder

Golden milk may be the newest trend hitting your local coffee shop, but the warm beverage has been around for millenia and has a long tradition in ancient Ayurvedic medicine. The ingredient responsible for golden milk's bright yellow color is turmeric, an anti-inflammatory spice. Golden milk powders, which can be mixed easily into the milk of your choice (dairy or plant-based), add sweetness to this spice for a healthful and tasty elixir. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is Turmaquik's Golden Milk Powder, which is both delicious and sugar-free.

Considerations when choosing golden milk powders

Key ingredients

Golden milk powders are formulated to be mixed into hot milk or water, resulting in a warm and warming beverage. If you're looking to make a "golden latte" containing caffeine, you can also add these caffeine-free powders to brewed coffee or black tea.

The following are the ingredients that you can expect to find in a golden milk powder.

Turmeric: Golden milk wouldn't be golden without turmeric. This bright yellow spice contains the compound curcumin, which has numerous proven health benefits: fighting inflammation, reducing pain associated with arthritis, managing symptoms of depression, and much more. However, golden milk powders often contain low amounts of curcumin (3 to 4%), so check the label before you buy.

Black pepper: Often found in combination with turmeric, black pepper is believed to boost the body's absorption of curcumin. This basic spice has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties all on its own. It's also good for the gut. Plus, it gives your golden milk an extra flavor kick.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is a spice commonly found in golden milk powders. It adds a sweet, warming flavor and is beneficial to your health. The spice, derived from the inner bark of the cinnamon verum tree, is high in antioxidants and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Select golden milk powders containing Ceylon cinnamon, which is considered a more potent, "true" form of the spice.

Ginger: Many golden milk powders also contain ground ginger root. Ginger has a distinct "zing" that appeals to many taste buds. It aids with digestion, combats nausea, helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol, and carries a host of other health benefits.

Dehydrated coconut milk: For a more milky taste, especially if you're mixing your powder with just hot water, opt for a mix that contains coconut milk, which is a vegan dairy alternative.

Features

Added herbs and spices: In addition to the ingredients listed above, some powders contain additional spices like cardamom, fennel, and vanilla. Other blends contain traditional medicinal herbs, such as ashwagandha and gotu kola.

Sweeteners: Unsweetened golden milk powders are widely available, allowing you to add your sweetener of choice (honey, agave, stevia, cane sugar, etc.) in the amount you desire. Other golden milk powders contain cane sugar to counteract the natural bitterness of turmeric.

Organic: Golden milk powders containing organic ingredients are available, though often at a higher price point than those that don't make that claim. To optimize the health benefits of these warming elixirs, select a product free of pesticides and other toxic agrochemicals.

Price

Golden milk powders cost between $14 and $24 per container. When comparing prices, be sure to check the serving size and how many servings in a single container, which can range widely from a mere 20 to a generous 120 servings per package.

FAQ

Q. Are golden milk powders dairy-free?

A. Typically, golden milk powders are both dairy-free and vegan. However, you should always check the ingredients listed if you have dietary restrictions or food allergies. Many brands offer products manufactured without common allergens, like gluten.

Q. How do I prepare golden milk using a golden milk powder?

A. Though preparation may vary by brand, generally speaking, a scoop or a teaspoon measurement of the powder is mixed into heated milk (dairy or non-dairy) with a whisk. Some consumers prefer to mix the powder with unheated milk in a blender before heating the concoction in a saucepan.

Golden milk powders we recommend

Best of the best: Tumaquik's Golden Milk Powder

Our take: A sugar-free golden milk powder packed with premium spices.

What we like: Tastes like chai tea. Mixes well; powder won't settle to the bottom of your cup. Keto-friendly. Helps users fall asleep.

What we dislike: Too spicy for some consumers.

Best bang for your buck: A&I Nutreats' Ayurvedic Organic Golden Milk Blend

Our take: An affordable, organic option that offers an ample 120 servings per bag.

What we like: No added sugars or sweeteners. All organic spices. Earthy, mild taste.

What we dislike: If you're not a fan of ginger, this product isn't for you.

Choice 3: Raw and Root's Tur Latte Organic Turmeric Latte Mix

Our take: An organic turmeric latte mix featuring additional herbs and a hint of vanilla.

What we like: Blends well with nut milks. Contains all-organic ingredients, including organic Ceylon cinnamon. Added ashwagandha and gotu kola. Reduces arthritis pain.

What we dislike: May have gastrointestinal side effects for a minority of consumers.

