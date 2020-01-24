The best gold watch for women

Does your accessory collection include a gold watch? If not, it's definitely time to add this essential piece to your wardrobe.

Even in the world of cell phones and smartwatches, there's a special place for a gold watch. Elegant and classy, it's a traditional timepiece versatile enough to match any style. Choose from everyday gold watches with leather bands, or dress up your look with a diamond-encrusted watch face. Looking for something in between? There are plenty of gold watches with metal bands that could go either way.

Add a classic timepiece to your collection with a little help from our buying guide on gold watches for women. Our top pick is Tory Burch's Reva Watch, which is a sophisticated timepiece that pairs well with virtually every look, from a casual T-shirt and jeans to suits.

Considerations when choosing gold watches for women

Watch styles

Conservative

If you're not looking for an attention-grabbing watch, choose a conservative style. These gold watches don't include flashy embellishments or details and often have simple silhouettes and faces. They blend in with the rest of your accessories, rather than becoming a focal point.

Trendy

If you're a slave to trends, then you'll probably gravitate toward what's in style. These gold watches usually have statement-making details or include hot seasonal colors. Trendy watches sometimes adopt quite a bit of bling through chains, rhinestones, or Swarovski crystals.

Tech-savvy

Tech-savvy gold watches often have an impressive range of digital and programmable features. There are also gold watch cases and wristbands that are compatible to hold smartwatch faces or fitness trackers.

High-end

High-end gold watches come from top designers and watchmakers. They feature fine craftsmanship and don their brand's signature details, such as Movado's single dot dial. They're often made of real gold and can be heavily embellished with diamonds or gemstones.

Watch band styles

Popular watch band styles include metal links, metal mesh, leather, and even expandable styles. Metal links and leather are the most common, traditional choices for gold watches. Metal mesh has risen in popularity in the last several years and has been seen in both affordable and high-end watches.

Features

Size

The watch case in a women's gold watch falls into three main size categories. Small cases measure approximately 20 millimeters, whereas medium cases run closer to 40 millimeters. Large cases are 50 millimeters or more.

Face

The watch face, or dial, is often white, black, mother of pearl, or other solid colors. Some faces are patterned or metallic, though they're somewhat difficult to read. More than anything, they're trendy, fashionable watches whose readability isn't a primary concern.

Hands

If you are concerned with ease of reading in a gold watch, make sure the minute and second hands are fully visible. Opt for a watch whose hands are in a color that contrasts against the color of the dial.

Numbers

Watches can have hour marks, minute marks, numbers, Roman numerals, or no marks at all. Contemporary watches tend to put a creative spin on numbers, whereas more traditional styles will mostly stick to easy-to-read numbers and Roman numerals.

Materials

Real gold watches are the most expensive, so many are gold-tone or gold-plated. Other popular materials for gold watches include leather, stainless steel, and in modern styles, silicone. In terms of accent details, you'll find watches encrusted with diamonds, crystals, rhinestones, and precious gems and stones.

Price

Decent gold watches, namely costume styles, cost $60 and below. For better-quality watches from fashion brands, you'll spend up to $200. High-end watches from premium or designer brands cost between $250 to $600, though some cost well over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. I usually wear a smartwatch, so should I bother getting a gold watch?

A. Yes, as you may wish to wear it for special occasions only. Smartwatches, even ones in fancy cases, still end up looking bulky or chunky. A plain gold watch can be paired with most everyday outfits, so consider it to be a staple wardrobe accessory.

Q. Does my jewelry always have to match the finish of my gold watch?

A. It really depends on who you ask. Some people feel watches are versatile enough not to clash with other jewelry, whereas others swear by matching it. The bottom line is that if you're happy with your look, that's all that matters.

Gold watches for women we recommend

Best of the best: Tory Burch's Reva Watch

Our take: An elegant and sophisticated watch that never goes out of style.

What we like: Features the luxury brand's signature Ts on the watch face. Adjustable link-style band for the perfect fit.

What we dislike: Knob used to adjust the time may catch on clothing.

Best bang for your buck: Anne Klein's Women's Leather Strap Watch

Our take: Classy, simple, affordable. Ideal for those who prefer leather bands.

What we like: Vintage face with easy-to-read numbers and markings.

What we dislike: Watch and band combination are hit or miss with consumers.

Choice 3: Michael Kors' Jaryn Watch

Our take: Rose-gold statement watch with large face. Bold yet dainty in its own way.

What we like: Ultra-thin band and a touch of bling with crystal-encrusted hands.

What we dislike: Design could overwhelm some wrists, so it's not for everyone.

