The best gold facial mask

Gold facial masks are a luxurious anti-aging treatment that legend says Cleopatra used every night to keep her complexion youthful and radiant. While a mask containing gold may sound prohibitively expensive, there are plenty of gold facial masks available at a reasonable price. The precious metal offers a number of skincare benefits and is no longer a trade secret kept among aestheticians. We've put together this shopping guide to help you navigate through all your options so you can give yourself the royal treatment at home. Our top pick from Majestic Pure is a mask that contains soothing vitamin E and 24K gold.

Benefits of gold facial masks

Promotes younger-looking skin: Gold is believed to stimulate collagen production and slow down the telltale signs of aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Gold also strengthens elastin, which keeps your skin firm and toned.

Reduces age spots: Gold also fights free radicals in the skin and can help reverse the appearance of sun damage and age spots.

Promotes glowing, healthier-looking skin: Gold face masks stimulate blood flow, resulting in more radiant skin. If you have dull or dry skin, this increased circulation will help your skin stay hydrated and bright.

Combats acne and skin infections: Gold has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help clear up acne and other minor skin issues. Gold facial masks are also soothing to inflamed skin.

Considerations when choosing gold facial masks

Types of gold facial masks

There are three different forms of gold facial masks available:

Cream masks come in a jar or tub and must be applied to the face with a brush (avoid using your fingers, as they can spread bacteria). The mask is left on until it dries, then rinsed off with water -- a process which can be messy. On the upside, cream masks are the most cost-efficient type; a single container contains many applications.

Peel-off masks typically come in a tube. Like cream masks, they are applied to the face with a brush and left to dry. However, removing a peel-off mask is a simpler, cleaner process in comparison to a cream mask. As the name suggests, a peel-off mask comes off in a single, satisfying piece. On the downside, this mask type isn't as economical as a cream.

Sheet facial masks are the easiest to put on and take off. They come in a single sheet, packaged individually in foil, and have cutouts for your eyes, nostrils, and mouth. Simply align the sheet in the correct position and press it onto your face. Wait for the required amount of time, then remove. Sheet masks often come in packs, though you can also buy them individually for occasional use or to test out a new brand. These are the most expensive form of gold facial masks but also the most convenient.

Price

Gold facial masks range widely in price from $10 to $100. You can absolutely find a quality mask within the $10 to $20 range, though.

FAQ

Q. How often should I use a gold facial mask?

A. You can use a gold facial mask every day if you like, as long as you don't have sensitive or overly dry skin. Most users, however, use them one to three times a week and achieve results.

Q. How long should I keep my gold facial mask on?

A. Your best bet is to follow the directions on the package. Most brands recommend that you leave the mask on for 15 to 30 minutes.

Gold facial masks we recommend

Best of the best: Majestic Pure's 24K Gold Facial Mask

Our take: A highly hydrating gold facial mask that offers quick results for glowing skin.

What we like: Users often see results after just one use. Softens, smooths, and moisturizes aging skin. Gold flecks are sparkly and fun. Jar lasts a long time.

What we dislike: Smell can be unpleasant to some.

Best bang for your buck: Lagunamoon's 24K Gold Facial Mask

Our take: Half the price of our best of the best, this cream mask delivers nonetheless.

What we like: Contains natural oils and vitamin E. Perfect for mature or acne-prone skin. Anti-aging formula promotes collagen production. Pleasant scent.

What we dislike: Doesn't produce results for a minority of users.

Choice 3: Elixir Cosmetics' 24K Gold Korean Collagen Face Mask

Our take: An easy-to-use sheet mask that contains collagen and other anti-aging ingredients.

What we like: Produces noticeably softer, more radiant skin. Doesn't irritate sensitive skin. Moisturizes and smooths fine lines. Contains the antioxidant coenzyme Q10.

What we dislike: Pricey at one sheet per pack, but a good mask for a splurge or for first timers.

