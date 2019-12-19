The best go kart

Does your kid love Mario Kart or have a need for speed? If they're ready to go for a spin, they may ask you for their very own go kart.

Go karts let young riders experience being behind the wheel of a vehicle -- without borrowing yours before they have to, of course. They can zip around corners in battery- or gasoline-powered go karts, or they can get their bearings in pedal-powered ones. If you're concerned about their safety, rest assured that many go karts come with safety features, some of which include parental controls.

Not sure where to begin? To get you up to speed, here's our buying guide for go karts. Our favorite model, the Razor Dune Buggy, can be driven on asphalt as well as grass and dirt.

Considerations when choosing go karts

Power type

Pedal-powered go karts

Just as their name implies, young riders have to do the footwork to operate these go karts. They're best for younger riders, or if you're on a budget. These have a simple mechanical design, as the pedaling mechanism connects to the rear wheel axle.

Battery-powered go karts

Battery-powered go karts are popular for their mid-range price and zippy ride. They require charging, which in some go karts, is an overnight task. On average, a fully-powered battery allows for up to 45 to 60 minutes of consecutive riding.

Gasoline-powered go karts

Gasoline-powered go karts have either four-stroke engines or two-stroke engines. Four-stroke engines run slower with a smoother ride, whereas two-stroke engines are more aggressive and have a rougher ride. Given their engines, gasoline-powered go karts tend to be the heaviest.

Features

Weight limit

Before landing on a go kart, have realistic expectations -- weigh the rider. Go karts are very clear about their maximum weight limit. If you're considering one and your kid is already near the maximum weight, you should choose one with a larger capacity. Otherwise, it only takes one growth spurt to turn your go kart into an unusable toy.

Seat design

Seat design is one of the top features that varies the most between go karts. There are bucket seats, padded seats, and even harness seats. Some seats have adjustability features and seat belts as well.

Tires

There are two main types of tires on go karts, which determines the type of terrain they can handle.

Flat tires are for track racing, as they don't have deep treads or grooves. Knobby tires, on the other hand, have decent traction for off-roading.

Tires with grooves aren't incredibly helpful, except when driving on wet track.

Curb appeal

Besides offering a thrilling driving experience, go karts are designed with serious curb appeal. Classic designs, as simple as they are, often feature bright frames or seats. Go karts with modern designs can look like mini 4x4s, racecars, or even tractors. Some people even choose to get go karts custom painted.

Additional safety features

Some models have extra safety features, like roll cages and safety harnesses. These are especially important to consider in more challenging terrain, as they may make a big difference in protecting riders during rolls or accidents.

Price

Pedal-powered go karts generally cost less than $200, and battery-powered ones cost between $200 and $1,000. If you'd like to invest in a gasoline-powered go kart, you'll need to spend between $800 and $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How many riders can fit in a go kart?

A. For safety reasons, single-occupancy go karts should stick to one rider. There are some go karts that accommodate two riders. They're generally wide because seats are next to one another, and they cost almost three times as much as single-seat go karts.

Q. Do go kart riders have to wear helmets?

A. It's not required, but it's strongly recommended. A bike helmet can be fine in a pinch, though many parents opt to buy dedicated helmets that offer more facial and jaw protection.

Go karts we recommend

Best of the best: Razor's Dune Buggy

Our take: Popular for all-terrain use with plenty of legroom.

What we like: Short charging time with 40-minute battery for lots of driving. Weight limit is 120 pounds.

What we dislike: You may need to get it tuned up every now and then

Best bang for your buck: Hauck's Lightning Pedal Go Kart

Our take: Classic design with pedals well-liked by young children.

What we like: Comfortable seat with adjustability features. Easy to maneuver, even for beginners.

What we dislike: Not powered, so kids might get tired from pedalling.

Choice 3: Radio Flyer's Ultimate Go Kart, 3 Speeds

Our take: Safety features and a well-built design is fun for kids ages three to eight.

What we like: Seat belt, parental controls, and adjustable seat to grow with kids. Price is very reasonable, considering the brand.

What we dislike: Weight limit is 81 pounds, and you'll need to assemble it yourself.

