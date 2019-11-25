The best gluten-free pasta

These days it's easier and easier to go gluten-free thanks to the host of gluten-free products available. Bread and pasta are often the most mourned foods on a gluten-free diet, but nowadays the plethora of tasty pasta alternatives means you won't be left missing your favorite Italian dish.

Of course, not all gluten-free pastas succeed at replicating authentic al dente texture. Our buying guide tells you all you need to know so you can make an informed purchasing decision. We also recommend the tastiest gluten-free pastas on the market, like Bentilia Red Lentil Penne, which is made from protein-packed lentils.

Considerations when choosing gluten-free pastas

What is gluten-free pasta?

Traditional pasta is made from wheat: either refined, whole, or durum wheat flour. Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat as well as in grains like rye, barley, bulgur, and a few others.

Fortunately, there are many other grains and legumes that don't contain gluten, and food manufacturers can use them in lieu of wheat flour to make pasta. Many of these ingredients are quite nutritious, making for a healthier pasta even if you're not on a gluten-free diet.

Types of gluten-free pastas

Corn is often used in gluten-free pastas because it tastes similar to white (refined) wheat flours. Corn pastas typically contain a mix of corn flour and cornmeal. Some health-conscious folks avoid corn products because they are often genetically modified (GMO).

Brown rice pasta is the closest in taste to whole wheat pasta and rivals it in nutritional value. Pasta made from brown rice flour contains protein as well as antioxidants, minerals, and fiber.

White rice pasta tastes more like traditional pasta but lacks the nutritional value of brown rice pasta. Some contain rice bran, which adds fiber and antioxidants to its nutrient profile.

Legumes like chickpeas and lentils are a great gluten-free alternative that add protein to your pasta -- twice the amount of traditional wheat pasta. People on low-carb or low-glycemic diets can enjoy legume-based pastas. Plus, they have a lot of fiber.

Quinoa is technically a seed -- and a protein-packed one at that. Quinoa is also rich in B vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and minerals. Be aware that quinoa flours are often combined with corn flour to make pasta.

Edamame are green, immature soybeans that offer a decent amount of protein and fiber. While some consumers avoid all soy products due to phyto-estrogen concerns, many find edamame pastas quite healthful and tasty.

Features

Shapes

Gluten-free pastas come in all the shapes that traditional pasta does, such as penne, fusilli, spaghetti, fettucini, elbows, shells, and many more.

Organic

For the greatest health benefits, select an organic gluten-free pasta that's free of pesticides and other agrochemicals.

Added vitamins

Some gluten-free pastas are enriched with vitamins (like B vitamins) for added nutrition.

Price

Depending on the ingredients used, gluten-free pastas can cost as little as $1.50 up to $14 for an eight-ounce package.

FAQ

Q. Which gluten-free pasta types are low-carb?

A. Don't confuse gluten-free with low-carb. Some gluten-free pastas actually have a higher carb count than traditional pastas. Legume-based and edamame pastas are a lower-carb option. Shirataki noodles made from the Japanese konjac root have virtually no carbs and are also paleo and keto diet friendly.

Q. Are there any gluten-free pastas that work on a paleo diet?

A. Because paleo dieters are restricted from eating grains (including corn) and legumes, they aren't able to eat gluten-free pasta types. However, some specialty stores carry paleo pastas made from almond flour and eggs. These come at a premium price, between $7 and $14, for an eight-ounce package.

Gluten-free pastas we recommend

Best of the best: Bentilia's Red Lentil Penne

Our take: A low-carb, high-fiber choice that adds protein to penne pasta dishes.

What we like: Features 25 grams of protein per serving. Made from red lentils and not mixed with other grain flours. Naturally high in minerals like iron. Penne cooks up like regular pasta.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: Tinkyada's Organic Gluten-Free Brown Rice Pasta

Our take: An inexpensive brown rice pasta that's both nutritious and delicious.

What we like: Texture and taste similar to whole wheat pasta. Doesn't get mushy or slimy. Unlike other gluten-free pastas, can be used cold for recipes like pasta salad.

What we dislike: If you don't follow the exact recommended cooking time, may taste subpar.

Choice 3: Banza's Chickpea Pasta

Our take: Another great legume-based option that comes in a variety of shapes.

What we like: Comes in 16 different shapes. Chickpeas are non-GMO, making them a better alternative to corn. Low in carbs and low glycemic. High in fiber.

What we dislike: Contains additional ingredients besides chickpeas.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.