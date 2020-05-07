The best gluten-free cookbook

If you're gluten-free or thinking about making the transition, cooking becomes a more thoughtful consideration in your day. To discover flavorful, delectable recipes for everyday cooking, invest in a gluten-free cookbook.

Gluten-free cooking doesn't have to be a hassle, and the writers of gluten-free cookbooks excel at presenting accessible, easy-to-prepare recipes. In addition to giving you a variety of dishes to try, the books include helpful information on adjusting your grocery shopping and lifestyle and even kitchen hacks. Best of all, these cookbooks revamp classic recipes to be gluten-free, which means you're able to enjoy many of your favorite dishes in new ways.

If you're ready to try a gluten-free cookbook, give our buying guide a read. Our favorite, Eat What You Love by Danielle Walker, shares a diverse range of recipes, from simple cookies to full-blown gourmet entrées.

Considerations when choosing gluten-free cookbooks

Defining gluten-free

Gluten-free diets completely forego foods that contain gluten, including certain grains like wheat, barley, and rye. Those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities often experience severe reactions or gastrointestinal upset when consuming these foods.

If you're wondering which foods contain gluten, many gluten-free cookbooks detail common foods containing gluten to get you up to speed. The books may also list gluten-free alternatives and products.

Focus

Gluten-free cookbooks vary considerably in terms of their focus, which in turn means they feature different collections of recipes. Everyday cookbooks are well-rounded and include all three meals and snacks. Baking, comfort foods, and cooking with specific kitchen appliances like slow cookers or Instant Pots are also commonly covered.

Format

Many gluten-free cookbooks are now available in both digital and print formats. If you prefer ebooks, you can enjoy the portability of using your e-reader in the kitchen but will need a stand to prop it up during cooking. Print formats remain popular, though they're more susceptible to wear and damage on the counter.

Features

Preparation time

It's common for gluten-free cookbooks to include preparation time, and some even use it as a primary focus; there are a variety of titles featuring meals that can be made within 30 minutes or less. They're especially popular for busy individuals and families, or those who don't enjoy spending much time in the kitchen.

Anecdotes

Many gluten-free cookbooks are written from the heart and detail personal experiences on leading a gluten-free life. These add a bit of personality to the cookbook, and you might find yourself identifying with the author's stories. If you're more interested in strictly recipes, however, you might want one that leaves out extraneous information.

Price

Entry-level paperback and digital gluten-free cookbooks come in around $10. They're often focused, so if you'd like a more extensive recipe collection, aim to spend up to $20 on one. The most expensive gluten-free cookbooks cost $20 to $40 and typically include new hardcover releases.

FAQ

Q. Are gluten-free cookbooks more challenging to follow than other cookbooks?

A. Not really, though some recipes call for quite a few ingredients or extra steps. If you're concerned about difficulty level, opt for beginner gluten-free cookbooks or those that advertise quick-to-prepare recipes.

Q. Should I choose a gluten-free cookbook with pictures?

A. High-quality images definitely add to the book's aesthetic value, plus they give you a realistic rendering of the final product. However, images are sometimes enhanced for cookbooks, so the representation may give you unrealistic expectations in terms of appearance.

Gluten-free cookbooks we recommend

Best of the best: Eat What You Love by Danielle Walker

Our take: Collection of 125 recipes for gluten-free comfort foods that are easy to make.

What we like: Includes recipes for every small kitchen appliance. Vivid full-page photography. Has a section on meals that can be made ahead of time and frozen, so dinner is ready in a flash.

What we dislike: Pricey choice, as it's only available in hardcover at the moment.

Best bang for your buck: Gluten-Free on a Shoestring by Nicole Hunn

Our take: Budget-friendly choice written in an approachable tone for those new to gluten-free life.

What we like: Features 125 easy, flavorful recipes. Includes gluten-free recipes for popular dishes like brownies and pizza dough.

What we dislike: Some recipes require a wealth of ingredients.

Choice 3: I Love My Instant Pot Gluten-Free Recipe Book by Michelle Fagone

Our take: A must-have cookbook for gluten-free Instant Pot fans looking for hassle-free recipes.

What we like: Enjoy 175 simple recipes, as well as life hacks for Instant Pot cooking.

What we dislike: Not as many pictures as other books, but definitely not a dealbreaker.

