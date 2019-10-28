The best gluten-free bread

Going gluten-free can help improve your health, especially if you suffer from gluten intolerance or celiac disease. But it can be hard to give up bread, which is traditionally wheat-based. Fortunately, many brands are now making bread from a variety of gluten-free flours that rival the taste and texture of a traditional loaf.

Gluten-free bread has gotten a bad rap for tasting like cardboard and, in some cases, not without good cause. GF breads tend to be more costly than regular bread, too, so it's important to find products that taste good and won't waste your food budget. We've created this shopping guide to help you select a GF bread that's full of flavor and chewy texture. In fact, our top recommendation, Canyon Bakehouse's doughy bread, is so good you won't believe it's gluten-free.

Considerations when choosing gluten-free breads

Flour types

Gluten-free breads are made from a variety of flour alternatives to wheat. Some breads use a combination of flours. Following are the common flour alternatives used in gluten-free breads:

Almond: Provides a nutty profile to baked goods and is full of flavor. It is packed with minerals and contains a good amount of vitamin E. But be aware that bread made from almond flour can be quite high in fat and calories.

Millet: Made from millet seeds, this flour alternative delivers a soft texture and a slightly nutty flavor. It contains a fair amount of fiber and is packed with iron, protein, and calcium as well as folic acid, niacin, and B6.

Sorghum: This ancient grain has a mild, subtly sweet taste. It is too dense to be used alone, so you'll see it blended with other gluten-free flours. It contains a very high number of antioxidants (more than blueberries!) and is also high in fiber, protein, and iron.

Brown rice: Used in gluten-free pastas and breads, it's a healthier choice than refined white rice flour. Brown rice flour is high in B vitamins and contains a lot of fiber, iron, and protein. It has been shown to reduce blood sugar levels as well as protect against heart disease.

Quinoa: This flour is made from ground quinoa seeds, a protein-packed "superfood." Quinoa boasts a high-nutrient profile: it contains all nine amino acids, potassium, phosphorous, and vitamins B and E. Its flour makes for fluffy, crumble-resistant bread.

Oat: Made from ground, gluten-free oats, this one yields a moist, chewy bread with quite a bit of flavor. It naturally contains beta-glucan fiber, which has been shown to lower insulin, bad cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

Corn: Since corn flour comes from either white or yellow corn, it offers two varieties of gluten-free flour. It contains key antioxidants for eye health, and is also high in fiber, B6, manganese, and magnesium.

Others: Interesting but perhaps less common flours that are used in breads include lentil, amaranth, chickpea, buckwheat, tapioca, and other nuts. As with all gluten-free products, be sure to check the label for gluten-free certification as well as for any allergen concerns.



Features

Flavor

Gluten-free breads have distinctive natural tastes, depending on the type of flour used. However, some brands also feature "flavors," such as sourdough, cinnamon raisin, or honey "wheat," that we associate with conventional breads.

Allergen-free

As with many other health-conscious products, numerous GF-bread brands are also free of common allergens, such as nuts and soy. Be sure to check the labeling for cross-contamination risks, like if the bread was made in a facility that also processes dairy, nuts, soy, or wheat.

Price

Depending on the quality of the ingredients used, gluten-free breads can range in price from $5 to $10 a loaf.

FAQ

Q. Are gluten-free breads nutritious?

A. Depending on the flour used, many gluten-free breads contain a good amount of iron, fiber, protein, and calcium as well as essential vitamins and minerals. They are, however, higher in carbs and fat than regular bread.

Q. Are there benefits of being on a gluten-free diet if you don't have celiac disease or a wheat sensitivity?

A. Many nutrition experts believe that going gluten-free can improve your overall health by reducing inflammation (including inflammatory diseases), increasing your overall energy and mood, enhancing nutrient absorption, and improving digestion (especially issues with bloating, constipation, and gas).

Gluten-free breads we recommend

Best of the best: Canyon Bakehouse's Gluten-Free Bread Variety Pack

Our take: This popular brand has mastered the art of gluten-free bread with their chewy, light, and soft loaves.

What we like: Comes in a variety of flavors, including cinnamon raisin and deli rye. Free of nuts, dairy, soy, and peanuts. No potato starch means bread is less dense.

What we dislike: On the pricey side. Better when stored in the fridge.

Best bang for your buck: Pamela's Products' Gluten-Free Bread Mix

Our take: An easy-to-use mix to make homemade gluten-free bread.

What we like: Just requires eggs, oil, water, and yeast to be added to this cost-effective mix. Can be used with a bread machine. Kosher in addition to being GF.

What we dislike: Not ready-to-serve like premade breads.

Choice 3: Glutino's Gluten-Free White Sandwich Bread

Our take: You don't have to forgo sandwiches with this sliced white gluten-free bread.

What we like: Perfect for sandwiches, strong enough for toppings. Both toasts and freezes well. Taste and texture similar to regular white bread.

What we dislike: Bread dries out quickly, so we recommend freezing if you're not going to finish it quickly.

