The best gluten-free all-purpose flour

While many consumers think gluten is synonymous with wheat, it's actually a protein that's found in several types of grains like wheat, barley, and rye. For those on a gluten-free diet, this means a lot of restrictions on the foods you can eat -- and baked goods are often the first to go.

Fortunately, brands have created gluten-free all-purpose flour so that you no longer have to go without your favorite recipes that require wheat flour. To learn more about these products, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Better Batter's All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour, which makes tasty baked treats and is free of 11 common allergens.

Considerations when choosing gluten-free all-purpose flour

Ingredients

Gluten-free (GF) flours are made from a creative combo of ingredients, like tapioca flour, brown rice flour, and sorghum flour. For baking purposes, these flours are combined with guar gum, xanthan gum, or potato starch. Other gluten-free flours are made from arrowroot, almond, coconut, oat, and chickpeas.

Measure-for-measure

As any good baker knows, baking involves chemistry and precise measurements. So if you're substituting out wheat flour in a recipe with a GF flour, you may not be able to substitute it cup for cup. An easy way to solve this is by choosing "measure-for-measure" gluten-free flours. These remove the headache of figuring out the correct ratios of substitution and instead provide a mixture of ingredients that mimic conventional flour, so you can use the same measurement of flour a recipe calls for.

Quantity

Typically, packages of GF all-purpose flour come in 8 to 32 ounces. Since they're only shelf stable for a few months, a smaller package is a better bet for the occasional baker. For frequent bakers, consider buying in bulk. The upfront cost is more, but in the long run it is more cost-effective, saving you up to a few dollars per pound.

Features

Xanthan gum

This ingredient commonly found in measure-to-measure GF flours helps bind the ingredients together and keeps them from separating. Many baking recipes require this binder, which you can purchase separately, or you can select a GF flour blend that already includes it.

Certified gluten-free

Especially if you have a gluten allergy or celiac disease, you want to be sure your GF flour is indeed gluten free. Look for one of three certifications on the package from the following organizations: Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the Allergen Control Group/Canadian Celiac Association (ACG/CCA), and NSF International.

Organic

Another certification to keep an eye out for is the "USDA Organic" label, typically displayed in a red or green bubble on the packaging, which requires products to be 95% free of certain agrochemicals like synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.

Non-GMO

Another certification that many health-conscious consumers pay attention to is the non-GMO verified stamp. This means the product contains less than 0.9% or less of genetically modified organisms.

Price

Gluten-free all-purpose flours range in price from $2 to $8 a pound. Generally, the more certifications a GF flour has, especially organic, the more expensive it will be.

FAQ

Q. I have celiac disease. How can I be sure the flour is free from cross-contamination of gluten products?

A. For consumers with a severe gluten sensitivity, we recommend looking on the packaging or on the manufacturer's website for more information on whether the facility the flour was processed in is gluten-free or processes products that contain wheat. Consumers who are allergic to nuts, shellfish, or dairy should also check for cross-contamination risks from facilities that process products containing these common allergens.

Q. What's the shelf life of gluten-free all-purpose flour?

A. Your package should list the flour's expiration date. If not, gluten-free flours typically will remain shelf stable from three to six months. We recommend storing GF flours in airtight containers out of the reach of direct sunlight to keep them from going rancid. Storing a GF flour in the freezer will prolong its shelf life to a year.

Gluten-free all-purpose flour we recommend

Best of the best: Better Batter's All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour

Our take: Free of 11 common allergens, this premium GF flour makes fantastic baked goods.

What we like: This measure-for-measure flour is easy to sub into your favorite recipes. Doesn't contain sulfites, which can trigger migraines in some people. Corn free.

What we dislike: While non-GMO, this flour lacks an organic certification.

Best bang for your buck: Pamela's Products' Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour Blend

Our take: An affordable whole-grain flour that mimics the taste and texture of conventional flour.

What we like: Large bag is a good value. A measure-for-measure blend. Doesn't contain xanthan gum, an additive some consumers avoid for health reasons.

What we dislike: Made on equipment that processes products containing soy, dairy, and tree nuts.

Choice 3: Flour Farm's Organic Gluten-Free Flour Blend

Our take: A great five-flour blend that's totally organic and free of common allergens.

What we like: Corn and soy free. Doesn't contain xanthan gum. BPA-free packaging. Measure-for-measure blend features rice, tapioca, almond, and coconut flours.

What we dislike: Blend contains almond flour, so it's not for consumers with nut allergies.

