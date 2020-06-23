The best glow-in-the-dark football

Just because the sun goes down doesn't mean you have to stop having fun. This is especially true if you have a glow-in-the-dark football. With the right glow-in-the-dark football, you can turn an ordinary game of catch into a spectacular display of lights.

Choose a rugged glow-in-the-dark football that throws and catches with ease and stays lit so you can have long-lasting nighttime fun. This is precisely what makes GlowCity Light-Up LED Football our favorite -- you get up to 30 hours of glow per battery. To learn more about glow-in-the-dark footballs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing glow-in-the-dark footballs

Glow type

Phosphor: A glow-in-the-dark football manufactured using phosphor must be charged beneath a light source in order to glow. Phosphor is safe to use in toys and provides a soft greenish glow that may last for minutes or hours, depending on the phosphor. Some of these types of footballs may be safe for use in a pool. Since there are no electrical elements, the toy won't corrode and it doesn't have any parts (such as batteries) that could come loose or be damaged during vigorous play.

Batteries: Batteries are used to power LED lights inside a glow-in-the-dark football. These offer a wider variety of colors and are brighter than glow-in-the-dark footballs that use phosphor. Typically, motion or an impact activates the LED and it only stays lit for a short period of time to prolong battery life. In some models, the batteries are not replaceable, so when they run out, the football no longer glows.

Features

Size and weight

The majority of glow-in-the-dark footballs are intended to be used more as toys than regulation footballs. As such, they're often slightly smaller, softer, and lighter than a typical football.

Material

Instead of leather, glow-in-the-dark footballs are manufactured using rubber, plastic, and/or foam. They're often brightly colored and are designed so they can be more easily gripped than regular footballs.

Lighting modes

For individuals who want more of a party atmosphere, some battery-powered LED footballs feature different lighting modes that strobe or change color to enhance the fun.

Price

If you want an inexpensive glow-in-the-dark football, you can find a smaller phosphor model for around $10. The price for a low-end LED glowing football starts at around $15. If you want a durable, larger glow-in-the dark football, you can spend between $25 and $35.

FAQ

Q. Are glow-in-the-dark footballs radioactive?

A. No. If you need to charge an item by holding it under a light/energy source (as you would for a glow-in-the-dark football) to get it to glow, it isn't radioactive. A watch that features hands that continually glow, however, uses radioactivity to energize the phosphor so the hands are always glowing.

Q. Can I break a battery-powered football by kicking it?

A. A glow-in-the-dark football is designed to be used like a regular football. This means throwing and kicking the football as you would during typical gameplay will not damage it.

Glow-in-the-dark footballs we recommend

Best of the best: GlowCity's Light-Up LED Football

Our take: A durable, inflatable, light-up football great for kids ages 10 to 12 but can be suitable for tailgate parties as well.

What we like: The battery in this LED football is designed to last for up to 30 hours of play. When lit, it gives the ball a fiery glow that makes it fun to throw and catch. When the battery dies, you can quickly swap it out for a new one with the included tool.

What we dislike: To save power, the LED is designed to automatically shut off when not in use. Sometimes this can happen when the ball is already in the air, making it difficult to catch.

Best bang for your buck: Pumponator's NeoSplash Glow-in-the-Dark Football

Our take: A fun little football that can be used in the pool and is appropriate for kids ages 5 and up.

What we like: This soft, lightweight football comes ready to play straight out of the box. It has a waterproof, sport-grip coating that makes it easy to catch while the exciting design and bright colors encourage kids to play.

What we dislike: The phosphor glow only lasts for about 10 minutes before needing a recharge.

Choice 3: Tangle's NightBall Glow-in-the-Dark Light-Up Football

Our take: An LED football with a modernistic design and an innovative approach to lighting.

What we like: This football lights up whenever it's in motion or upon impact, so it never goes dark mid-throw. Additionally, the faster it spirals, the brighter it glows. The soft, easy-to-grip open design allows kids as young as three to be able to hold the ball.

What we dislike: The battery on this model isn't replaceable. However, when it runs out, you can still use it during the day.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.