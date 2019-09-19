The best globe

Whether you're just looking for a personal reference tool or hoping to teach your little one about the world around them, there's no better way to get an understanding of your place in the world than with a globe. Globes have been used for hundreds of years, and they're as useful and interesting today as they were when they were first invented.

If you're looking for a new globe for your classroom or home, then look no further. This handy buying guide will help you choose the right model. We even include some reviews of our favorites, like our top choice, the Replogle Explorer Raised Relief Globe. Its three-dimensional topographic design will keep you interested for hours.

Considerations when choosing globes

Celestial vs. terrestrial globes

While most globes are terrestrial, meaning that they represent the earth in three dimensions, some are celestial. A celestial globe shows the stars, constellations, and other heavenly bodies. Celestial globes are oftentimes used as decorative pieces. Although some people think of celestial globes as purely decorative, they can also be useful for learning about astronomy.

Color and texture

Many globes use different colors to define the borders between countries. Others have each continent represented by a single color. Some also have a monochromatic look or a vintage-style shading over the surface, which adds a stylish flair. Topographical features are also available on some globes. They use a raised surface that you can feel with your fingertips to represent some of the world's mountain ranges.

Size

The majority of consumer globes measure between 12 and 15 inches in diameter. Some educational models are slightly smaller, measuring at around 11 inches. If that's larger than you're looking for, then you can find smaller desk models as well. Floor globes, on the other hand, are much larger, and can serve as a decorative centerpiece in an office or living room.

Features

Internal lights

Some globes, mostly educational models, are illuminated from the inside. This is helpful for teaching children, because it makes the experience of exploring a globe more interesting and interactive. Some illuminated globes also have an internal "pinpoint" light that can be moved around the globe to highlight specific locations.

Learning tools

A few "learning" globes include a stylus that can be used to touch different parts of the globe. The globe (or stylus) then audibly shares information about that specific place. This is a great way to get smaller children excited about geography.

Magnifying glass

A number of educational globes include a free magnifying glass. This is helpful for finding specific points on the globe, as even a large model may be difficult for some to read. It's also useful for making up geography games to play with your children.

Price

Most globes cost between $30 and $100. Globes on the lower end of the spectrum are most often made of plastic and have a diameter of one foot. If you spend around $60 on a globe, you can get a learning globe that includes educational tasks and games. For $100 or more you can find large globes that feature illumination and sounds.

FAQ

Q. How long should a globe last?

A. A globe's longevity is related to both the material from which it's made and the care with which it's used. As a general rule, most globes should be durable enough to last at least a few years, though political changes may make it necessary to get a new globe every few years for the sake of geographic accuracy.

Q. Do globes have different uses than flat maps?

A. Yes, they do. Most maps are used specifically for planning routes between two points. Globes, on the other hand, are used for a more "big picture" view of the world.

Globes we recommend

