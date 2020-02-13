The best glass whiteboard

Next time you deliver a presentation or teach a lesson, make sure it's on a glass whiteboard. Its nonporous surface provides a smooth, easy-to-clean canvas for your notes and drawings.

Offices and classrooms are upgrading to glass whiteboards for a multitude of reasons. For one, they last significantly longer because they're much simpler to keep clean. A glass whiteboard also elevates the overall look of a room, transforming it into a contemporary space. They're even compatible with multiple types of markers -- feel free to let your creative juices flow.

If you're ready to jump onboard with a glass whiteboard, read our buying guide to see which one is best for your space. Our top pick is the Weyoung Glass and Magnetic Glass Dry Erase Board, which is well-suited for mixed-use offices and classrooms.

Considerations when choosing glass whiteboards

Compatible marker types

With glass whiteboards, you're able to use dry erase and wet erase markers, as well as liquid chalk. The only difference between these markers is how you wipe them off the board. Each marker set provides detailed instructions for removal, which usually boils down to a cloth or glass cleaner.

Sizes

Glass whiteboards are available in various sizes in either square or rectangular shapes. Smaller styles are the size of a sheet of paper or calendar, whereas full-size glass whiteboards can be 8 x 4 feet. There are plenty of sizes in between, so no matter how big or small your space is, there's definitely a glass whiteboard to fit it.

Installation

For glass whiteboards affixed to the wall, make time for installation. This means a bit of measuring, drilling, and sometimes an extra pair of hands to help you lift the board. If it sounds like a bit of a challenge, you can always hire a pro to take care of it for you.

Features

Materials

Glass whiteboards are actually more durable than they sound, especially since they're made of tempered glass. They're also safe -- in the event the whiteboard breaks, it will shatter into large pieces instead of splintering in tiny, dangerous fragments.

Styles

Colored white boards are a popular alternative to traditional clear ones. They're available in neon colors like blue, pink, or orange, as well as darker colors like black or navy.

Frosted glass whiteboards have understated curb appeal that complements most spaces. They're also ideal if you have imperfect walls and don't want to draw more attention to them when using your whiteboard.

Frameless glass whiteboards have a sleek appearance that maximizes writing space. They're also buildable, so you can place several frameless boards next to one another to create one large writing area.

Mounting style

Glass whiteboards are most commonly seen in mounted styles and require metal anchors on all four corners. There are also portable glass whiteboards that are essentially rolling easels.

Convenience features

Some glass whiteboards are outfitted with additional convenience features such as magnetism or detachable shelves. There are also glass whiteboards that are packaged with deluxe starter kits, including a variety of markers and cleaning supplies.

Price

Small glass whiteboards for home use cost between $25 and $75, though mid-size models for classrooms and offices cost closer to $200. Those priced between $200 and $400 include oversized boards with a variety of features and accessories.

FAQ

Q. How high should I install my glass whiteboard?

A. It really depends on the type of room and who's using it. Teachers of young students may wish to install it low enough for students to write on, while office professionals can install it higher so it's visible to everyone in a large room.

Q. Is there a glare with glass whiteboards?

A. Yes, and this is something to keep in mind. To minimize glare, you can slightly dim lights or adjust window shades. If your room doesn't have these capabilities, visibility might be compromised for some people.

Glass whiteboards we recommend

Best of the best: Weyoung's Glass and Magnetic Glass Dry Erase Board

Our take: Convenient, multifunctional design great for use around the office or classroom.

What we like: Flip board in more than one orientation. Easy to clean. Wheels have locking brakes.

What we dislike: Magnetized but can only be used with neodymium magnets.

Best bang for your buck: Audio-Visual Direct's Frosted Glass Dry Erase Board

Our take: Sleek minimalist design with frosted glass and brushed metal mounting hardware.

What we like: Comes with full-length marker tray and doubles as a raised frame for maps.

What we dislike: No magnetic capability.

Choice 3: Learniture's Glass Dry Erase Board with Marker Tray

Our take: Attractive design that comes with its own mounting hardware and accessories.

What we like: Available in several colors. Compatible with rare-earth magnets. Comes with aluminum marker tray.

What we dislike: Given the board's colors, ink choice matters when it comes to visibility.

