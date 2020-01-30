The best glass storage container

From dry goods to dinner leftovers to craft supplies, glass storage containers can hold all kinds of items. There's plenty to love about these versatile vessels, but it's important you choose the right glass storage container to fulfil your storage requirements. Otherwise, they won't be as convenient as they should be.

Keep reading to learn more about glass storage containers and to see our recommendations. Our favorite option is this set of Rubbermaid Glass Food Containers with Easy-Find Lids, which features 11 containers with capacities ranging from one to five and a half cups.

Considerations when choosing glass storage containers

Container types

The majority of glass storage containers on the market are round, square, or rectangular and come with plastic lids. They're designed to store leftovers or prepped vegetables in the fridge (though, of course, you can use them for other storage tasks as needed). You can find other types of glass storage containers, however, such as glass jars to hold dry goods like rice or pasta and glass storage bottles for olive oil. Think about what it is you want to store (or if you want various options for general use) and choose your glass containers accordingly.

Container size

If you already know what you want to store in your containers, you can determine what size you need. However, for general use, it's best to have containers in a range of sizes on hand so you can meet all your storage needs as they arise. It can be tricky to compare food storage container sizes at a glance because some give their capacity in cups and others in ounces. However, you can compare the two with some simple math. One cup is equal to eight ounces (volume-wise), so you can divide the size in ounces by eight to find the size in cups, or multiply the size in cups by eight to find the size in ounces.

Features

Heat resistance

Most glass storage containers are heat-resistant and therefore oven-safe and microwave-safe. This means you can easily reheat leftovers without dirtying an extra dish.

Clip-on lids

Clip-on lids generally give you the best seal and should stay put no matter what. If you intend to take lunch on the go in a glass storage container, choose containers with clip-on lids to avoid spillage.

Nesting

Glass storage containers need to be stored, too, when you're not using them. If you choose a set with containers in a range of sizes, they should nest together when empty to take up less space in your cabinets.

Sets vs. individual pieces

You'll need to decide whether you want a single storage container or a set that includes a variety of containers. It usually costs less per piece to buy a set.

Price

Depending on the type and size of container you choose and whether you buy it individually or as part of a set, glass storage containers can cost anywhere from $2 to $30 each.

FAQ

Q. Why choose a glass storage container over plastic?

A. Many people avoid using plastic where possible for environmental and/or health reasons (since chemicals can leach out of plastic and into food, and experts aren't 100% sure yet whether these chemicals are safe to consume). Aside from this, glass is non-porous, unlike plastic, so it doesn't absorb any flavors, odors, or colors from food.

Q. Are glass storage containers fragile?

A. Glass storage containers are generally made from thick, tempered glass, so they're not exactly fragile, but they are likely to break if dropped onto a hard surface.

Glass storage containers we recommend

Best of the best: Rubbermaid's Glass Food Containers with Easy-Find Lids

Our take: This set of 11 containers from a well-respected brand is a versatile choice for all kinds of storage.

What we like: "Easy Find" lids can snap on to the bottom of each container as well as the top. Oven safe up to 425°F. A nice range of sizes.

What we dislike: Lids don't stay in place as well as those with clips.

Best bang for your buck: Anchor Hocking's Montana Glass Jar with Fresh Sealed Lid

Our take: A large 1 1/2-gallon storage jar that's perfect for pantry/dry goods storage and is reasonably priced for the quality you get.

What we like: Large mouth opening for easy access to contents. Jar is dishwasher safe (though lid should be washed by hand). Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Some users have issues with lid not sealing properly, but this seems to be an occasional fault only.

Choice 3: Razab HomeGoods' Extra-Large Glass Food Storage Containers

Our take: If you need larger than average glass storage containers, this set is the perfect choice.

What we like: Includes three containers with 24-, 40-, and 74-ounce capacities. Clip-on lids provide an excellent seal. Safe to use in the microwave, oven, and dishwasher. BPA-free lids.

What we dislike: Containers don't nest together and can get stuck if you try.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

