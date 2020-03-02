The best glass cleaner

Windows are some of the hardest surfaces to keep clean. They hold onto fingerprints and dust and can end up with streaks if you're not using the right cleaning product. To keep these surfaces crystal clear, you need an effective glass cleaner.

Glass cleaner is specially formulated to eliminate streaks, residue, and cloudy patches. And it's not just windows around your home that can benefit from a quality glass cleaner -- if you have mirrors and glass furniture like cabinets or tables, you may end up using one on a regular basis.

Add a glass cleaner to your cleaning products with help from our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, Sprayway Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner, features a foam formula that wipes clean with no rinsing required.

Considerations when choosing glass cleaners

Aerosol vs. spray bottles

A little goes a long way with aerosol cleaners; their fine mist wipes away easily for a streak-free shine. Aerosols might not be best if you have sensitive sinuses or if you're looking for an eco-conscious formula, as the spray releases chemicals into the air.

Spray bottles, on the other hand, let you squirt small amounts in controlled areas. Because droplets of formula land on the glass, you have to do some work to clean the surface enough to eliminate streaks.

Scented vs. unscented

Chemical-based glass cleaners have stronger odors, which dissipate after cleaning. For those who prefer a lighter scent, there are plant-based formulas as well as unscented ones. Plant-based formulas often rely on naturally derived scents from their ingredients and sometimes utilize essential oils.

Cleaning other surfaces

Yes, glass cleaners can clean a variety of surfaces, but make sure you know which ones so you avoid causing damage around your home. Approved surfaces are listed clearly on packaging by the manufacturer.

The types of surfaces you intend to clean also play a role in which type of glass cleaner you can use. For example, stainless steel should only be cleaned with ammonia-free glass cleaner. Enameled surfaces, on the other hand, can handle ammonia-based formulas.

Popular cleaning agents

Ammonia: It's common to see ammonia in glass cleaners, as it's extremely effective. Unfortunately, it can cause serious irritation to your sinuses, throat, or skin, so handle this formula carefully. Some people even wear masks and gloves when using these cleaners.

Alcohols: Certain glass cleaners use alcohol in lieu of ammonia. It's an effective alternative, as alcohol is known for dissolving grease and oil stains. These cleaners also dry quickly, so you minimize residue and streaks.

Butyl glycol: Butyl glycol, a surfactant, is a common ingredient in glass cleaners. It's particularly good at dissolving stubborn particles. However, extended exposure to butyl glycol can cause irritation.

Plant-based cleaning agents: Plant-based cleaning agents typically don't contain chemicals, fragrances, dyes, or other harsh ingredients. They're eco-friendly and cruelty-free, plus they're often a better choice for those sensitive to odors.

Price

Chemical-based glass cleaners start at $2 to $4 per bottle, though if you want an ammonia-free formula, you can spend closer to $8 apiece. Speciality and all-natural formulas cost the most and can push the $10 mark.

FAQ

Q. Does glass cleaner expire?

A. While your glass cleaner might not list an expiration date, it's best to toss and replace it every two years. Some preservative-free or plant-based glass cleaners may need to be replaced much sooner.

Q. What is the best type of cloth to use with glass cleaner?

A. It's best to use soft, scratch-free material to avoid damaging surfaces. You can use paper towels, microfiber cloths, or old cotton T-shirts with glass cleaner.

Glass cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Sprayway's Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner

Our take: Drip-free, streak-free formula that gets the job done without harsh ammonia.

What we like: Foam clings to glass and spreads easily. Works on all glass surfaces, even countertops.

What we dislike: Scent can come across a bit strong.

Best bang for your buck: Windex's Original Glass Cleaner and Refill

Our take: Affordable, reliable formula that leaves glass sparkling clean.

What we like: Unique formula can be used on more than just glass. Value pack is budget-friendly for everyone.

What we dislike: Those sensitive to smells may feel the odor is a bit too strong.

Choice 3: Seventh Generation's Free and Clear Glass & Surface Cleaner

Our take: Excellent if you're eco-conscious or prefer a low-odor formula.

What we like: Chemical-free, hypoallergenic, and safe for pets and kids. Can be used on a variety of surfaces.

What we dislike: Definitely a more expensive option.

