The best girls' bike

Whether your daughter is an avid cyclist or just learning to ride with training wheels, it's important to choose the right girls' bike for her. You'll find a huge number of bikes on the market, however, so it can be tough to know which is best.

We wrote the following guide to girls' bikes to help you with your selection. Our top choice is the Schwinn Jasmine Girls' Bike with Training Wheels. It's a great option for young children just learning to ride a bike.

Considerations when choosing girls' bikes

Bike type

Just like adult bikes, there are various types of girls' bikes available, and it's important to choose one that will best fit your child's needs. Cruiser bikes or road bikes are great for riding on roads, sidewalks, or paved trails, but don't perform so well on rough terrain. For rough, unpaved trails or complete off-roading, a girls' mountain bike is the best choice. You can also find girls' BMX bikes for kids interested in learning tricks, riding ramps, or BMX racing.

Wheel size

Girls' bikes can have wheels anywhere between 10 and 24 inches. The wheel size generally determines the overall size of the bike, so the taller your child, the larger wheel size she'll need. On the lower end of the spectrum, 10-inch wheels suit children between two feet, nine inches and three feet, one inch tall. At the other end of the scale, 24-inch wheels suit kids between four feet, five inches and four feet, nine inches tall. Most girls' bikes list the recommended size or age group that they're suited to.

Gears

Some girls' bikes have multiple gears. Select the right gear and it makes it easier to climb hills or go faster on flat ground. Quite a significant number of girls' bikes are single-speed, which means they have just one gear. This is ideal for beginners who don't want to worry about being in the correct gear in addition to learning to pedal and steer efficiently.

Features

Standover height

This is the distance between the top tube of the bike and the ground. A child will feel more secure if she can put both feet on the ground while straddling the top tube of the bike, so the standover height should be equal to or less than your child's inseam.

Training wheels

Smaller girls' bikes are more likely to include training wheels than larger ones. Some bikes might not come with training wheels but have spots where you can attach them, if needed.

Price

You can find some small or basic girls' bikes for less than $100, but the majority will cost between $100 and $300.

FAQ

Q. Is there any difference between a girls' bike and a boys' bike?

A. Ultimately, there's no real difference between a girls' bike and a boys' bike. They just tend to be fairly stereotypical with color choices, so "girls'" bikes are more likely to be pink or pastel shades, whereas "boys'" bikes are more likely to be dark blue, dark green, or red with less traditionally feminine designs. However, there's absolutely no reason why children of any gender shouldn't ride whichever kids' bike they like best, regardless of whether it's labeled as being for boys or for girls.

Q. Will I have to assemble the bike when it arrives?

A. Unfortunately, yes. Almost all girls' bikes are shipped unassembled. However, you can often pay an extra fee to have them assembled for you upon arrival.

Girls' bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Schwinn's Jasmine Girls' Bike with Training Wheels

Our take: This colorful option with excellent detailing is an ideal first bike for girls aged three to five.

What we like: Kids' tend to love the basket and flower detail on the handlebars. With 16-inch wheels, it's ideal for girls' between approximately 3 and 4 feet tall. Training wheels included.

What we dislike: No kickstand.

Best bang for your buck: Dynacraft's Sapphire Magna Bike

Our take: A straight frame BMX street bike that's great for six to 10 year olds interested in freestyle BMXing (though it can also be used for cruising around).

What we like: The coaster brakes are easy to use. Shiny handlebar streamers are appealing to younger kids. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: Some buyers have issues when trying to assemble this bike.

Choice 3: Firmstrong's Bella Classic Cruiser Bicycle

Our take: Kids between 3 feet, 2 inches and 4 feet, 4 inches tall can ride this attractive single-speed cruiser.

What we like: Available in shades such as mint green and purple -- ideal for girls who aren't into the pink found on many girls' bikes. Sturdy and well-made. Classic cruiser style.

What we dislike: On the higher end of the price spectrum.

