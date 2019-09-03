If you love ginger so much that ginger ale doesn't have enough of a kick, you might prefer to drink ginger beer. This sweet and fiery ginger beverage is a refreshing drink straight up or as a mixer in cocktails or mocktails.

The following guide will give you all the basic information you need to select the best ginger beer, in addition to featuring a handful of recommendations. Our No. 1 choice is Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer, which combines three varieties of ginger for a deliciously complex flavor.

Considerations when choosing ginger beers

Taste

If you're buying ginger beer, it's important to choose one with the kind of flavor you're looking for. Of course, all ginger beers taste of ginger, but some are extremely fiery with a spicy kick of ginger, and others are somewhat milder. You'll also find that there's a sweetness spectrum in ginger beer, from extremely sweet to fairly dry.

Sugar vs. sweeteners

True fermented ginger beer must be made with sugar because sugar is a necessary part of the fermentation process. However, you will find some options that use artificial sweeteners instead. Ginger beers made with artificial sweeteners are low in calories, but not everybody likes the taste of these sweeteners. Also, some people avoid them due to potential long-term health risks (though there's no hard evidence that artificial sweeteners are bad for your health). Ginger beer that contains sugar can be quite high in calories, plus sugar contributes to tooth decay. You certainly shouldn't drink sugary ginger beer in large quantities, but it's great as an occasional treat.

Mixer or soda

Some ginger beers are designed to be used in mixed drinks, whereas others are supposed to be consumed straight up like any other soda. Of course, nobody's forcing you to use ginger beer in a certain way, so you can drink a mixer straight up or vice versa. However, you may find that mixers are more subtle in flavor.

Features

Alcohol content

Despite the word "beer" in its name, ginger beer isn't an alcoholic drink. That said, ginger beer brewed in the traditional way may have an extremely small alcohol content of 0.5% or less -- no more than fermented food and not anywhere near enough to feel the effects of alcohol (unless you drink three or four gallons of the stuff).

Package size

When purchasing ginger beer, consider the amount of bottles or cans you receive in the package, plus the size of each bottle or can.

Country of origin

While you can find some excellent ginger beer made in the U.S., there are also plenty of imported options, often from the U.K. or Jamaica.

Price

Ginger beer tends to range in price between $1 and $5 per can or bottle. This can vary depending on the quality of the product, the size of the container, and whether it's imported.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between ginger beer and ginger ale?

A. Ginger ale is carbonated water flavored with ginger or ginger syrup. True ginger beer is fermented using yeast or a "ginger beer plant" (a colony of yeast and bacteria, a bit like the SCOBY used to make kombucha), giving it a much more complex flavor. However, some commercial ginger beers aren't fermented and are essentially fierier versions of ginger ale.

Q. Do I need to refrigerate my ginger beer?

A. Ginger beer is perfectly safe to drink if it hasn't been refrigerated, but like all sodas, it's generally better served chilled than at room temperature. If you choose a large plastic bottle of ginger beer, you may want to refrigerate it after opening to keep it fresh, unless you plan to finish it within a few days.

Ginger beers we recommend

Best of the best: Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer

Our take: If you like your ginger beer fiery, intensely gingery, and not too sweet, this might be the brand for you.

What we like: Free from artificial sweeteners, flavorings, and preservatives. Great as a mixer or straight up. Well-carbonated with small smooth bubbles.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Royalty Ginger Beer

Our take: A sweet spicy ginger beer that comes in packs of 24 cans, bringing you excellent value for money.

What we like: Sweet and fizzy with a strong ginger taste. Completely alcohol-free. Meant to be a stand alone drink, but works in mixed drinks, too.

What we dislike: Some people find it too sweet.

Choice 3: Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

Our take: Made with fiery Jamaican root ginger, this is a popular brand imported from the U.K.

What we like: No artificial sweeteners, which some people like to avoid. Cans recyclable almost anywhere. Complex flavor with a kick.

What we dislike: Too fiery for some.

