Best gifts for working from home

If you’ve got a loved one working from home this year and into the New Year, odds are they could still use a few key items that will make their day-to-day working life much more enjoyable.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of great products that we think will make their lives a little easier. If you’re looking for an awesome gift for your hard-working (even if that’s in sweatpants) friend or family member, read on to find the perfect match.

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device: $174 at Therabody (was $199)If your loved one’s work from home setup doesn’t include an ergonomic chair, this percussive massage will quell the aches and pains that arise after a long day of slouching. Also available at Best Buy.

Pure Enrichment Essential Oil Diffuser: $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)An essential oil diffuser won’t just deodorize the air around you, it’s also perfect for brightening the mood and stress-reducing aromatherapy. Also available at Kohl’s.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus: $69.95 at Amazon (was $119.95)When you’re frantically racing around the house, tracking down invoice slips and maybe even watching a toddler or two, you don’t have time to prepare a fancy meal. With this multicooker, you can throw it all in a pot and forget about it until you’re ready to eat. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy.

De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine: $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $99.95)For the loved one who’s still trying to kick their $5+ almond milk latte addiction, this manual espresso machine doesn’t require much technical know-how, and it’ll make cafe-quality drinks from the comfort of their own kitchen. Also available at Best Buy.

Roomba i3 WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum: $299 at Amazon (was $399.99)Give the gift of one less responsibility with this WiFi connected robot vacuum, which maps your home using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood & carpet. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, and Home Depot.

Baxter Blue Glasses: $89 at Baxter Blue

Know someone who spends a lot of time looking at screens? Protect their eyes from fatigue with attractive and effective blue light glasses from Baxter Blue.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer: $10.99 at Bed Bath & BeyondSave your friends and family countless trips to the microwave with this mug warmer from Mr. Coffee. It’s got a 6-foot cord for easy reach and heats up drinks in less than two minutes. Also available at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199 at Amazon (was $299)Noise-cancelling headphones are a must-have when it comes to powering through a full work day with family members or roommates around. This pair from Bose offers great sound quality and has a microphone for taking phone calls and Zoom meetings. Also available at Best Buy.

Serta Executive Office Chair: $142.94 at Amazon (was $164.99)A good ergonomic desk chair is your best defense against hunched shoulders and chronic back pain. This one from Serta checks all our boxes: superior lumbar support, a pillowed headrest, and unrivaled comfort. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Atlantic Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter: $127.18 at Amazon (was $169.99)When your back starts to hurt from sitting all day, a standing desk converter will let you ditch the chair and stretch your spine. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HEPA Air Purifier: $374.99 at Best Buy (was $499.99)Now more than ever, breathing clean air is crucial, and once you’ve been in a room with an air purifier, you’ll never settle for a room without one. This one from Dyson filters out 99% of all allergens and has 10 air speed settings. Also available at Home Depot.

Dell S2721HGF 27” Gaming LED Curved Monitor: $221.99 at Best Buy (was $279.99)A second monitor is great for managing workloads and staying organized. This 27-inch curved monitor is just as good for working from home as it is for gaming, streaming, and online shopping. Also available at Amazon.

Franklin Sports Indoor Putting Green: $46.99 at Macy’sFor the golfer in your life who hasn’t been able to make it out onto the course this year, bring the course to them with this indoor putting green. Also available at Amazon.

Sonos One SL Smart Speaker: $129 at Amazon (was $179)Whether you like to listen to music while you work or you use it to unwind at the end of the day, this smart speaker from Sonos packs a punch, offering great sound quality and world-class design. Also available at Best Buy.

HP Smart Tank Plus 551 Wireless All-in-One: $399.99 at HPIf you know someone who’s always wrestling with their printer, or who’s always asking to come over to use yours, make their day with this all-in-one printer from HP. Also available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Lasko Designer Series Oscillating Heater: $53.08 at Amazon (was $56.99)In the cold, dark months of winter, an efficient and good-looking space heater will transform your den-turned-office-space into a comfortable work room. Also available at Macy’s.

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk: $40.29 at Amazon (was $49.99)With this lap desk, you can work from anywhere — the bed, the couch, the floor — without sacrificing precious desk space. Available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy.

Bodum French Press: $35.99 at Amazon (was $53.50)Ditch the 3 p.m. slump with his 8-cup French press from Bodum. It’ll keep your friends and family focused for an enthusiastic and productive day at work. Also available at Kohl’s and Home Depot.

Logitech M510 Wireless Laser Mouse: $17.99 at Best Buy (was $24.99)

A mouse really is a worthwhile upgrade. Gift this to the person who’s still using their laptop’s trackpad to navigate — they’ll thank you for their improved ergonomics and efficiency. Also available at Amazon.

Cuisinart Electric Kettle: $55.99 at Home Depot (was $69.99)This fast and reliable electric kettle will make coffee and tea breaks more enjoyable, while also looking good on your countertop. Also available at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, and Macy’s.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals: $100 at Macy’sWhen it comes to footwear, Birkenstocks are famously fashionable and high quality. But they’re also a great choice for cozy house shoes, and pair well with some nice wool socks. Also available at Amazon.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Pullover: $89.25 at Backcountry (was $119)A comfortable fleece will make those long days on the couch that much more cozy — this one from Patagonia is soft, warm, and eco-friendly.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook: $37.99 at Best BuyThis reusable notebook is perfect for the environmentally conscious friend or family member who hates wasting paper. Also available at Amazon.

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine: $44.95 at AmazonIf music is too distracting for your loved one to work with, a white noise machine will block out unwanted ambient noise and help them focus for long stints of productivity.

Tomons Swing Arm Desk Lamp: $36.99 at AmazonLight up what’s in front of you with this functional-yet-stylish wooden desk lamp from Tomons.

Tripp Lite 12-Outlet Surge Protector: $43.07 at Amazon (was $47.38)This 12-outlet surge protector will keep all your loved ones’ devices safely powered, and it comes with all the bells and whistles. Also available at Home Depot.

