Best gifts for under $50

You're making a list and checking it twice but realizing that it's mighty long and expensive. Paying the holiday bill can take several months for some, and interest is accrued in the process.

Avoid stressing about your credit card bill in the new year by choosing gifts that fit within your budget. Start browsing now, and avoid the panic of last-minute shopping, which often ends in overspending.

A smaller price tag doesn't mean you care any less. There are plenty of less expensive items to choose from for the people who've made your "nice" list. From beauty products to clever gadgets, you'll feel great about gifting these top-notch holiday finds.

Tile Pro: $34.99 at Amazon

The Tile Pro item finder is the ideal gift for the traveler on your list. The tiny square device is easy to slip into a suitcase or bag and syncs with a companion smartphone app via Bluetooth. The Tile accessory is an equally great stocking stuffer for the forgetful person who is always searching for their keys or wallet, as they can use the app to ping lost items and follow the sound to be reunited. Buy from Amazon.

UDI RC Drone: $49.99 at Amazon

The UDI RC Drone is a budget-friendly alternative to higher-priced models but offers just as much fun in return for its affordable price tag. This toy for grownups is suitable for beginners and features excellent battery life as well as multi-channel functions. Play with it right out of the box on Christmas morning. Buy from Amazon.

Antoni in the Kitchen: $17.99 at Amazon

For the person in your life who has devoured every episode of Netflix's Queer Eye, now it's time for them to chow down on the delicious recipes in Antony Porowski's cookbook. The show's cooking expert pulls inspiration from a variety of cuisines, including his own Polish heritage, and the book features beautiful high-quality photographs. Buy from Amazon.

Self Love Body Ritual Kit by Herbivore Botanicals: $48.00 at Nordstrom

For the skincare enthusiast on your list, consider this value set that includes a trio of serums and creams derived from natural ingredients. Treat your favorite person with a luxurious assortment of body goods like the Jasmine Body Oil, Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, and Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish -- all for less than retail value. Buy from Nordstrom.

Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Dog Water Bottle & Bowl: $14.99 at Chewy

This water bottle and bowl are perfect for the dog-lover on your list. The portable set is ideal for adventures -- hikes, runs, and long road trips with their furry best friend. The smartly designed hydration duo prevents water waste, so their pup remains hydrated throughout any journey. Buy from Chewy.

Ballpark: Baseball in the American City: $21.94 at Amazon

Ballpark is authored by award-winning architecture critic Paul Goldberger and is a unique gift for the baseball nerd, book lover, or American history aficionado. The grand slam coffee table book is filled with gorgeous illustrations and is a fascinating study of America's favorite pastime. Buy from Amazon.

Brümate Hopsulator BOTT'L Bottle Cooler: $19.99 - $22.99 at Nordstrom

An impressive koozie with powerful insulating properties, the Hopsulator fits 12-ounce bottles and features a triple-layer design that keeps beverages cold and carbonated for hours. This makes a thoughtful gift for beer drinkers, especially those who enjoy their brews in the sun at tailgates or other outdoor events. Buy from Nordstrom.

Baies/Berries Scented Candle by Diptyque: $36 at Nordstrom

A scented candle is a no-brainer for any occasion -- especially one with an almost universally appealing scent like this fresh and fruity option from Diptyque. It's a candle with a romantic, inviting berry scent that would make a lovely gift for a family member or a significant other. Buy from Nordstrom.

Chemex 8-Cup Classic Series: $43.21 at Amazon

Shopping for someone who always seems to have a coffee mug in hand? Consider the Chemex pour-over coffeemaker, which has an 8-cup capacity and is as much a showpiece as it is a handy kitchen accessory. Let's not forget -- it brews an out-of-this-world cup of java. Buy from Amazon.

Monogram Aerating Wine Decanter: $43.95 at Nordstrom

Your friend who just splurged on a bar cart for their living room will appreciate this personalized monogram-able wine decanter that adds a personalized touch. The sleek, art-deco design also makes it an excellent host gift for the holiday parties you'll attend this season. Buy from Nordstrom.

LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart: $39.99 at Amazon

You'll have as much fun with this interactive ice cream cart as your little giftee. The toy isn't just for whipping up sweet treats, it's designed to teach memory and sequencing skills and features a musical component all within its colorful and playful environment that will keep them entertained. Buy from Amazon.

Leather Apple Watch Strap by Rebecca Minkoff: $49.00 at Nordstrom

Gift this classic leather watchband to the chic Apple Watch wearer in your life. Choose from one of four colors, including saddle and blush, to match their aesthetic. The genuine leather strap features a buckle closure and a classic design that easily goes from day to night. Buy from Nordstrom.

TECBOSS 3D Pen: $39.99 at Amazon

Need an idea for a creative adult or child on your list? A 3D pen is perfect for kids and for the young at heart. A bit of practice is all it takes to draw fun three-dimensional creations into existence. Buy from Amazon.

Bamboo Cookbook Stand by wishacc: $14.99 at Amazon

What to buy the reader or cook on your list who already has everything? A cookbook stand holds up bulky recipe books so you don't have to flip through and ruin pages with your ingredient-covered fingers. A stand is also useful for supporting bulky novels or scanning pages in the bathtub. Buy from Amazon.

Codenames by Czech Games: $19.95 at Amazon

Instead of buying individual family members separate gifts, purchase something for the whole unit, like the easy-to-learn Codenames game. No one is excluded from the seriously fun gameplay since all that's required is two teams of any size. Codenames is also an excellent buy for your office Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange. Buy from Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch: $49.94 at Amazon

Still one of the best Nintendo games available, Mario Kart is a classic party game and the ideal racing competition that pits friends and family against one another in a friendly showdown. The Switch edition features new and returning courses and a variety of all-new characters. Buy from Amazon.

Essential Oil Diffuser by ASAKUKI: $23.99 at Amazon

Give the gift of aromatherapy with this color-changing diffuser that features an extra-large water tank and multiple misting modes. A great bathroom, bedroom, or office accessory, it's an atmosphere-enhancing present fit for anyone who loves a fresh-smelling home. Buy from Amazon.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.