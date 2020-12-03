Best gifts for kids and parents in 2020

When you’re shopping for harried parents at the holidays, gifts that help make their lives a little easier are sure to be the biggest hits. Whether it’s products that help them care for little ones or crafts and games that keep children busy and entertained, you can win the gift-giving game by finding that special item that eases some of the burden.

To get you started, we’ve put together a list of some of the best gifts for kids and parents that are guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Diono Radian 3QXT All-in-One Convertible Car Seat: $399.99 at Diono

Parents of newborns will definitely appreciate this car seat because it grows with the child. It works as a newborn car seat but transitions all the way to a booster seat that supports up to 120 pounds. Parents love it because of its safety features and ability to fold flat for travel, while kids like how comfortable the cushioning is. It’s also available at Kohl’s.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids’ Edition: $199.99 at Amazon

Parents can enjoy a little time for themselves with this kid-friendly tablet to keep the kids entertained. It includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to more than 20,000 games, videos, books, and apps, plus a two-year worry-free guarantee that offers a replacement if it breaks. It’s also available at Best Buy.

Béaba Babycook Baby Food Maker: $149.95 at Amazon

If you know parents committed to making homemade baby food, they’ll love this device that makes meal prep a breeze. It can turn raw fruits, veggies, meat, and fish into food in as little as 15 minutes by blending, steaming, and warming. Best of all, it offers one-hand operation, so parents can multitask. You can also find it at Macy’s.

Hasbro Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Board Game: $19.99 at Macy's

Have a friend who wants a little more quality time with the kids? This family version of the classic trivia game is designed for quick play that will keep kids entertained and can be played individually or as teams. There are questions meant for kids and others for adults, so the whole family can have fun.

Lofca Baby Toys Silicone Teething Necklace: $9.47 at Amazon

Little ones with sore gums will find relief with this durable food-grade silicone necklace that’s stylish enough for their parent to wear. The length is adjustable, and the necklace can be cleaned on the top shelf of the dishwasher. You can even freeze it if your child needs a little extra soothing.

Melissa and Doug Let’s Play House Dust Sweep Mop Cleaning Playset: $20.26 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Keep the kids busy when it’s time to clean house with this cute cleaning playset that lets them tidy up alongside their parents. Its six pieces resemble a real broom, mop, duster, brush, and dustbin and are perfect for kids ages three to six. You can also find it at Kohl’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bearaby Nappling: $149 at Bearaby

Parents whose kids have trouble falling — or staying — asleep will love this weighted blanket that helps calm kids by forming a cozy cocoon around them at naptime or bedtime. It’s made of organic knit cotton for breathability but weighs eight pounds. It’s suitable for kids ages four to 14.

Polaroid Pop Camera: $142.98 at Amazon

Anyone who has a budding photographer on their hands will appreciate this fun instant camera. It keeps kids busy with its photo and video features — they can instantly print and edit photos and record full 1080 HD videos. The connected app lets kids add stickers and filters to the images, too, just like on social media.

SmartGames Castle Logic Puzzle Game: $29.99 at Amazon

Kids ages three and up love this imaginative wooden 3D game, but so do parents. It requires you to use both logic and creativity to build each of the 48 castles featured in the included puzzle book for hours of building fun. It’s also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Creativity for Kids Make Your Own Holiday Snow Globe: $19.99 at Kohl’s

Kids always enjoy shaking up snow globes and watching the glitter swirl, but they’ll love playing with the ones they’ve made themselves even more. This kit has enough supplies to make three globes with winter and holiday themes, so the entire family can get creative.

Easy Playhouse Gingerbread Cardboard Playhouse: $30.84 at Amazon (was $34.99)

This fun playhouse doesn’t just give your kids a place to play but allows them to express a little creativity, too. They can color the exterior with crayons and markers or even add stickers. The fun holiday theme makes it perfect for the winter season, but your kids can have fun in it year-round.

The Original Cushy Closer Door Cushion: $10.95 at Amazon

No one has to worry about waking the kids when closing doors around the house with these door cushions. They muffle the sound of closing or rattling doors, so little ones aren’t disturbed when they’re fast asleep. They even come in handy when parents are taking a nap and need some peace and quiet.

Cobra MicroTALK Walkie-Talkies: $49.99 at Best Buy

Whether parents want to keep their kids entertained — or keep in touch with them when they’re not in the same room — these colorful walkie-talkies make the perfect gift. They have a range of up to eight miles, so you can use them around the house or when you’re out exploring. They’re also available at Amazon.

Play-Doh Sand Variety Pack: $10.49 at Amazon (was $14.99)

Regular Play-Doh is plenty of fun, but kids and parents alike will have even more fun playing with this sand version that brings big-time beach vibes. You get three cans of Play-Doh Sand and three cans of Play-Doh Shimmer Stretch plus a shovel, pail, and shell-shaped cutting tool for plenty of creative play.

Mella Ready-to-Rise Sleep Training Alarm Clock: $49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

For any parent struggling to get their kids on a healthy sleep schedule, this training alarm clock may be the perfect gift. It uses different colors and faces to help kids understand when it’s time to go to bed and when it’s time to wake up, so parents just might get a few extra minutes in bed.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Help parents save a little time preparing meals for the family with this handy multi-cooker. It works as a slow cooker and a pressure cooker but can also steam, sauté, make rice, and more. The pressure-cooking feature lets you prepare meals up to 70% faster, too. It’s available at Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Macy’s.

Croove Karaoke Machine for Kids: $59.99 at Amazon

Any kid who enjoys singing and dancing is sure to love this karaoke machine that lets them perform their favorite songs — and parents will enjoy getting in on the act, too. It comes with two microphones, offers fun colored disco lights, and allows you to stream music over Bluetooth, AUX, and USB port.

Motorola 5” Video Baby Monitor: $104.99 at Amazon (was $140.99)

This portable video monitor makes it easy for busy parents to keep their eye on their baby all day. Its large LCD color screen provides a clear picture of your little one, but it also offers two-way communication with older kids and soothing lullaby options to encourage sleep. You can also find it at Bed Bath & Beyond.

BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector: $49.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Budding astronomers get a kick out of this amazing projector that can create a night sky on any wall or ceiling to keep them entertained. It allows for three brightness levels and offers different projection modes, including one for stars alone and one for a blue nebula cloud. It’s also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Kid Made Modern Jewelry Jam Craft: $26.99 at Amazon

When parents need a little quiet time, this jewelry-making kit can keep kids busy — and creative — for an entire afternoon. It comes with all the thread, felt, beads, and other fixings needed to make custom necklaces and bracelets, plus a carrying case to keep all the pieces organized.

KiwiCo STEM Kits: Kits and monthly plan prices vary

These unique STEM-focused kits encourage kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math while having fun. KiwiCo sells monthly plans geared toward specific age ranges, too, which make an excellent yearlong gift for kids and parents.

