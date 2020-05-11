Best gifts to get a sheltered-in-place graduate

A massive understatement: The class of 2020 has experienced an extremely challenging final semester.

While we'll need to make some adjustments to graduation festivities this year, we're still placing a high focus on celebrating 2020 graduates -- high school and college students -- and all their accomplishments.

Their final year didn't go as planned, but even in the face of adversity, seniors have been able to persevere and complete this final chapter.

Wondering how you can celebrate a 2020 graduate and make them feel special about their achievement? Our team spoke to seniors, who shared some of the top gifts sheltered-in-place graduates would love to receive.

Everlane gift card: $25+ at Everlane

Eventually, new grads will return to in-person interviews and office environments, so give them a leg-up and help them start a professional wardrobe with a gift card to Everlane. They can invest in classy, versatile staples that are work appropriate and plenty trendy.

Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker: $34.95+ at Sur La Table

Caffeine-loving grads will love this imported espresso maker, especially when you give them a bag of beans from a local café along with it. Even when not in use, this Bialetti pot looks elegant and stylish on a stovetop.

Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ subscription bundle: Starting at $12.99/month

One of the rites of passage into adulthood is paying for your own subscription services. Help grads kickstart their streaming independence with the gift of a bundled subscription to these popular channels.

iRobot Roomba 675: $299.99 at Wayfair (was $329.99)

Maintaining a neat and tidy life is a cornerstone of post-graduate life. This robotic vacuum is essential to keeping their place clean with minimal effort, as it has WiFi connectivity and works with Alexa.

Baggu Reusable Grocery Bags: $36 at Nordstrom

Graduating means no more cafeteria food, so the class of 2020 will be hitting grocery stores for sustenance. They can shop in sustainably with these reusable eco-friendly bags that are also machine washable.

Toombs 39 Piece Tool Kit: $27.99 at Wayfair (was $39.99)

Help your grad put those newly-acquired problem-solving skills to work with their very own tool kit -- a must-have for any independent person. They can take the initiative when it comes to home repairs or spend their free time tinkering as a hobby.

Winc Wine Subscription: Starting at $39/month

Wine subscriptions are classy and grown-up. Grads can culture their palate with three bottles of wine every month, and they don't even need to know what type of wine they like since Winc has a quiz that curates monthly bottles.

JBL FLIP 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker: $99.99 at Kohl's (was $119.95)

Music lovers who want to bring their favorite beats everywhere will appreciate the convenience of this Bluetooth speaker. It's ideal for use around the home, as well as much-anticipated tailgate parties, camping retreats, and poolside gatherings.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.99 at Kohl's

Grads who love technology and music will dig this Fitbit. It controls Spotify and Pandora apps, not to mention it can store and play up to 300 songs. The Fitbit can also be paired with Alexa to control smart home devices.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet: $10.50+ at Sur La Table

Many college grads get into cooking once they return from dorm life. A cast iron skillet is a must-have piece of heirloom cookware that belongs in every kitchen. They'll love the flavor as much as their new culinary experience.

Apple AirPods: $139 at Best Buy (was $159)

If your favorite grad is a fitness junkie or constantly listening to the latest release from their favorite podcast series, AirPods will help them stream flawlessly. They offer second-to-none audio quality and provide more than 24 hours of listening time with no cables to get tangled in.

Kindle: $64.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Bookworms who like to travel light will love getting a new Kindle. This latest edition has 4 GB of storage to hold thousands of eBooks and audiobooks. Grads can read for free via Prime Reading or enjoy more titles through Kindle Unlimited or Audible subscriptions.

Rebrilliant Gardner Bamboo Tub Desk: $27.99 at Wayfair (was $69.99)

Self-care and shelter-in-place go hand-in-hand at the moment, so this bathtub desk will come in handy for a new grad. In fact, you can give it as a standalone gif, or wrap it up as an awesome accessory gift to a Kindle for those who will enjoy reading while they soak.

Make a video compilation

If you're tech-savvy, ask the grad's closest friends, coworkers, and professors to send in a short video to say congratulations since commencement ceremonies won't be happening this year. Most smartphones have user-friendly video editing apps, or you can splice them together using Adobe Premiere for Final Cut Pro.

Send a celebratory meal

While restaurants and event venues are closed to parties, you can still send your grad a celebratory meal from their favorite restaurant. Pair it with a special delivery of adult beverages, and before you know it, their graduation party will be in full swing.

Surprise lawn decorations

Many families have taken to large-scale lawn decorations in light of social distancing. From balloons and yard signs to blow-up characters and drive-by serenades, your grad will feel special and appreciated.

