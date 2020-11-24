Best gifts for gamers of 2020

Droids, dungeons, quests — if these sound familiar, then there’s a good chance you’re shopping for a gamer or two this holiday season. This year was chock-full of hotly anticipated titles and brand-new accessories for full-immersion gaming. Fortunately for holiday shoppers, that means there are plenty of options for great gamer gifts this year.

Ready to embark on your new quest to find the perfect gift for your favorite gamer? To keep your holiday shopping as simple as possible, check out this roundup of the year’s best gifts for gamers.

Best gifts for gamers in 2020

Nintendo Switch Lite: $299.99 at Amazon

This all-ages handheld gaming console appeals to people of all ages. Younger gamers will enjoy a wide variety of vibrant, kid-friendly titles, while older gamers will dig playing new and updated versions of classic titles, like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Also available at Best Buy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch: $49.99 at Amazon.com

Who doesn’t want to live in a different, more perfect world this year? Gamers can enjoy their best life (vicariously) through “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Whether they’re diving into daily challenges or monthly events, it’s a game that is easily addictive and utterly enthralling. Also available at Best Buy.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Xbox One: $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

The perfect gift for the family who games together is the latest installment of the “Crash Bandicoot” series. It features original gameplay with plenty of fun upgrades, like new character abilities and crazy boards in alternate dimensions. Also available at Best Buy.

The Last of Us Part II, PS4: $29.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Gamers seeking a gripping, harrowing story with immersive gameplay will be drawn into “The Last of Us Part II.” Characterized as a beautiful yet dangerous world with terrifying turns of events, the game is nothing short of one of the most groundbreaking releases of the decade. Also available at Best Buy.

Panasonic SoundSlayer Soundbar: $299.99 at Amazon

Gamers who appreciate intense, immersive gameplay will love this robust soundbar with unparalleled sound quality. Made in conjunction with the developers of “Final Fantasy XIV Online,” it delivers an exceptional 3D sound experience for gaming, especially role-playing games and first-person shooters.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $899.99 at HP

Recipients seeking a superior gaming-on-the-go experience will be floored with the specs of this gaming laptop. With a powerful Intel processor, an NVIDIA graphics card, and upgradable storage, it delivers a second-to-none gaming experience for a gamer’s most-loved titles.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $64.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Audiophile gamers will appreciate the clarity and sound quality of this 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. Whether they’re listening to ambient sound effects or communicating with other gamers in Discord, it’s a sure bet for an immersive audio experience. Also available at Best Buy.

Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Gaming Mouse: $39.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

The Logitech G502 is crowned the world’s number one gaming mouse for its highly responsive design. With 11 customizable buttons, removable weights, and up to 16,000 DPI, it’s the perfect gift for PC gamers looking to upgrade their peripherals. Also available at Best Buy.

Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router: $219.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

If there’s one thing that gamers appreciate, it’s uninterrupted gameplay. This ultra-reliable gaming router by Netgear makes lag a thing of the past with lightning-fast speeds. It’s also optimized to give the lowest ping possible on games like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty.” Also available at Best Buy.

Respawn Racing Style Gaming Chair: $189.99 at Amazon (was $224.99)

A comfortable gamer is a happy gamer. We recommend this ergonomic gaming chair by Respawn. Its breathable back panel keeps gamers cool when they’re breaking a sweat in dungeons, while the neck and lumbar pillows give them much-needed support during prolonged gaming sessions.

Acer Predator Utility Gaming Backpack: $109.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Gamers on the go will appreciate this protective backpack made by Acer. It has a waterproof shell and well-designed compartments for a laptop and essential accessories. Best of all, it’s suitable for everyday use as well as air travel because it meets TSA guidelines for carry-on luggage.

HP OMEN 27i Monitor: $419.99 at HP (was $499.99)

This brand-new gaming monitor, which is compatible with PCs as well as consoles, boasts a vivid QHD resolution. With a fast refresh rate of 165 Hz and 1ms response time, the monitor eliminates the dreaded ghosting in fast-moving and graphically intense games. Also available at Best Buy.

BioWorld Nintendo Throw: $25.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

This classic NES controller throw is most appreciated by those who collect retro gaming merchandise. It’s a limited-edition licensed product, and we recommend snagging this cozy home good before it sells out.

Paladone Playstation Icons Light: $34.99 at Amazon

By far one of the coolest light fixtures we’ve ever seen, it’s the perfect addition to a Playstation fan’s gaming setup. Its reactive design features three color-phasing light modes that respond to sound effects and music.

AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Game Storage Case: $10.02 at Amazon

One of the best attributes of the Nintendo Switch is its portability, which means Switch gamers need a secure way to carry their game cartridges on the go. This space-savvy option holds 24 game cartridges, plus there’s room for a memory card.

HyperX Gaming Eyewear Blue Light Glasses: $99.99 at Amazon

Considering how much time gamers spend in front of screens, they’ll certainly benefit from blue light glasses. This pair is equipped with crystal-clear MR-8 lenses for minimal color distortion. Their lightweight design can be worn comfortably with almost every gaming headset, too.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $131.87 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Experienced PC gamers love this mechanical gaming keyboard that is built to last with aircraft-grade aluminum. It’s highly responsive with its Cherry MX Red RGB switches that deliver lightning-fast actuation, a prized feature for intense key-mashing sessions. Also available at Best Buy.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer: $10.99 at Amazon (was $15.99)

Every coffee-drinking gamer needs a mug warmer. The base of this one is wide enough to accommodate extra-large mugs, and it has a wipe-clean surface, making it a convenient, low-maintenance electronic. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Blizzard Overwatch Coloring Book: $11.99 at Amazon (was $12.95)

Creatives and budding animators who appreciate video game artwork will have a blast with this “Overwatch” coloring book. There are more than 75 pages of concept art, paintings, and sketches of poignant scenes plucked straight from the game.

ErgoFoam Ergonomic Footrest: $35.67 at Amazon (was $39.95)

This supportive dual-sided footrest is a favorite among PC gamers. When used face-up, the crescent side provides a contoured pillow to stretch out arches. When placed face-down, it can be used as a gentle rocking device that boosts circulation in the legs.

“The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox”: $24.95 at Amazon

Experienced gamers fascinated by the history of video games will appreciate this history of consoles. The book is image-heavy and includes specs, trivia, and even stories about video game systems that they probably never knew existed. Also available on Kindle.

Hangry Kit Gamer Kit: $25 at Amazon

Supply drops aren’t just cool in video games; they make great gifts, too. This fun assortment of sweet and salty snacks pleases every gamer who works up an appetite during raids and quests. It even has a nostalgic touch with a few treats featuring retro NES-inspired packaging.

AstroAI Mini Fridge: $49.99 at Amazon

Gamers will appreciate the convenience of this mini fridge, especially in the middle of long campaigns that require enduring commitments. It keeps up to six cans and plenty of other treats cool. Given its space-saving design, it fits easily in any room or small space.

Xbox Series X: $499.99 at Amazon

Xbox loyalists are ready to welcome Microsoft’s newest generation of the console. The fastest, most powerful Xbox as of this November, it earns high marks for its backward compatibility that plays thousands of titles from every Xbox generation. It’s currently sold out, so we’re checking retailers regularly for restock. Also available at Best Buy.

PlayStation 5: $499.99 at Amazon

The much-anticipated next-gen system from Sony harnesses lightning speed to deliver a seamless gaming experience for stunning, graphic-intensive games and 3D audio technology. Since it’s sold out everywhere, we’re tracking restock status and will update links as soon as it’s available again. Also available at Best Buy.

