Best gifts for frequent fliers

Have that friend or family member who's always on the go and can't stop racking up the frequent flier miles?

Products that make that next vacation or business trip a little easier are sure to earn high marks with the world travelers in your life. There are a lot of things that can make their time in the airport and on planes, trains, and buses more tolerable -- even enjoyable.

We asked someone who flies more than 400,000 miles in a year what products are the best, and incorporated his answers into this year's guide. So, check out these can't-miss gifts if you really want to wow the globe trotters on your list.

Away Bigger Carry-On: $245.00 at Away

The traveler in your life won't need to worry about having enough space in their bag with the Bigger Carry-On from Away. It's TSA-approved, complies with all airline policies, and easily fits in most major airlines' overhead bins. There's even a model with an ejectable battery for on-the-go phone and tablet charging (great for the business traveler).

Bose Quiet Comfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $249.00 at Amazon

For the traveler who needs a little peace and quiet on their next flight, these noise-canceling earbuds from Bose are a lifesaver. They can plug them into a phone or tablet to listen to their own music or take advantage of in-flight movie options without letting a cranky child or chatty seatmate bug them. Peace and quiet are an unbeatable gift for any traveler.

Anker portable charger: $86.99 at Amazon

Your jet-setting loved one will never be caught with a dead phone or tablet battery on the road again with this reliable portable charger from Anker. It's actually one of the highest capacity portable chargers on the market, which means it can charge most Apple and Android devices several times before needing its own recharge.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: $49.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Banish boredom on flights, train rides, and car trips for the traveler in your life with this Fire tablet. They can download their favorite movies or TV shows, listen to music, or read a good book all on a single device -- which offers up to 10 hours of battery life to last through nearly any trip.

Audible subscription: $14.95/month at Amazon

If your friend prefers audiobooks to the actual written word, an Audible subscription can provide plenty of entertainment when they're on the road without the need to carry a physical book. With access to a catalog of over 100,000 titles -- and podcasts too -- it's a great way to keep busy on a long flight or drive.

Dissent Ski GFX Compression DL-Wool Sock: $49.95 at Backcountry

On long flights, clotting can be a serious concern, but these compression socks can improve circulation in the feet and lower legs when your loved one isn't able to walk around. They're actually intended for skiing so they're nice and warm, plus they naturally resist odor, even during all-day travel.

Herschel Supply Co. Raynor RFID Passport Case: $24.99 at Backcountry

For anyone who travels internationally, keeping their passport safe and secure is priority number one. This case isn't just made of durable tech fabric that holds up well to wear and tear, but it's also RFID-shielded, so the passport inside can't be electronically scanned by identity thieves. Keep the recipient of this gift safe from fraud wherever they may go.

Halogen Lightweight Cashmere Scarf: $149.00 at Nordstrom

Even if your friend is traveling to a tropical locale, they'll probably encounter overzealous air conditioning in the airport or plane cabin. This ultrasoft cashmere scarf can keep them warm on any trip -- plus it's oversized, so it works more like a wrap than a plain old scarf.

Topo Designs Dopp Kit: $28.95 - $34.00 at Backcountry

Every traveler needs a sturdy, practical toiletry bag, and this Dopp Kit definitely hits all the marks. Its Cordura nylon construction is rugged enough for any type of travel, and the water-resistant design means leaks or spills won't become a bigger mess in a suitcase. Plus, the interior lining makes it super easy to clean after a trip.

Huzi Infinity Pillow: $39.90 at Amazon

It can be nearly impossible to get comfy on a plane, so your frequent flier is sure to appreciate this infinity pillow when they need to catch some zzz's. Its unique shape is designed to provide comfort in any sleeping position and can be adjusted to suit any traveler's preferences. The natural bamboo fabric is also super soft for added comfort.

Aesop Arrival Travel Kit: $35 at Nordstrom

Having travel-sized toiletries ready to go makes packing so much easier. This kit contains top-quality products from Aesop that can leave any traveler feeling fresh and clean no matter how far they've gone, and it's easy to refill the bottles once they're depleted.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote: $145 at Nordstrom

For a personal bag that holds the essentials a traveler needs within easy reach, this stylish tote fits the bill in a major way. Its top zipper closure and outer snap tab keep all belongings secure, and the interior lining is water-resistant to prevent any leaks or messes.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Bambino Compact Dryer: $29.99 at Ulta

These days, most hotels have in-room hairdryers, but you can't always count on their quality. The traveler in your life is sure to love this travel-friendly dryer that offers the power of a full-sized model in a compact body that won't weigh down a suitcase.

Fjällräven Kånken 16L Backpack: $79.95 at Backcountry

Forget traveling with a purse; this stylish but durable day pack from Fjallraven is the perfect traveler's alternative to the usual handbag. It's got both top carry handles and shoulder straps, and it even features a removable seat pad so your friend can comfortably sit while waiting to catch a bus or having lunch al fresco.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle: $29.95 at Amazon

Staying hydrated during travel is essential for looking and feeling good. Any adventurer can use this Hydro Flask that keeps up to 18 ounces of their favorite beverage cold for up to 24 hours or warm for up to 12. It's made of food-grade stainless steel, too, so there's no need to worry about BPA or phthalates contaminating the water.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask: $17.99 at Amazon

Travelers who want to get some sleep on their next flight or train ride need a high-quality mask to block the light. This one features a contoured-cup design, so it creates a blackout effect, but there's no uncomfortable pressure on the eyes. Restfulness is a much-welcomed gift for any weary traveler.

eBags Classic Packing Cubes: $44.99 at Amazon

If your traveler isn't the best packer, these cubes can be a real game-changer for their next trip. They make organizing clothing and other items inside a suitcase a piece of cake, and they also protect clothes from getting wrinkled on long flights.

Nano Pure Next Generation Hand Sanitizer: $12.99 at Amazon

When your seatmate is sneezing and coughing their way through a flight, you want to do all you can to protect yourself from germs. The traveler on your list will appreciate this hand sanitizer spray, which kills 99.99% of germs on contact and forms a 24-hour germ barrier for long travel days. It makes a great stocking stuffer or add-on for a larger gift.

CLEAR: $15/month at CLEAR

Who doesn't hate waiting in line for TSA checks? Anyone would appreciate a CLEAR membership. It uses biometrics, including the eyes and fingertips, to confirm identify so travelers don't have to stop and show their photo ID. It's available in 60+ airports and other venues across the country, but make sure that your loved one usually flies out of a CLEAR location.

