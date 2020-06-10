Best gifts for Father’s Day 2020

With Father's Day fast approaching, you're probably wondering which gift you should get for your dad, grandfather, husband, or father figure.

Let's face it: Some dads can be pretty hard to shop for.

If you're still on a quest to surprise your dad, give our Father's Day buying guide a read.

From cool camping gear to fun subscription gifts, we're sure you'll find gifts that surprise and delight on June 21.

For the dad who meticulously maintains the lawn

Sunday Lawn Subscription: Starting at $129/year at Sunday

These lawn kits come with everything your dad needs to have the lawn of his dreams, from soil testing supplies to lawn nutrient packs. Plans can be customized to accommodate different grass varieties or to address specific concerns like weed control. You'll also get $20 off with the code BESTREVIEW20.

For the grillmaster dad

Farm Foods Meat Subscription: $119+ at Farm Foods

Farm Foods lets you know exactly which farm your meat comes from, as each one has a transparent profile detailing its practices. Choose from a meat variety value pack for your dad, or give him a gift card so he can do some exploring and research of his own.

For wine-loving dads

Winc Wine Club Subscription: Starting at $39/month at Winc

Let your dad explore wines from all over the country and around the world through this wine club. Every month, he can look forward to sampling three varieties of wine in full-size bottles. Winc improves its recommendations with each order to curate a special collection to suit any palate.

For aspiring sommeliers

Wine Access: $25+ at Wine Access

Your dad doesn't need to travel the world to sample fine international wines. Instead, a gift card to this exclusive wine club grants him access to expert-recommended bottles, either for stand-alone enjoyment or for complementary food pairings.

For audiophiles and music-obsessed dads

Sonos Move: $399 at Sonos

This music player is portable, waterproof, and equipped with high-quality acoustic components. Not only can your dad enjoy streaming music with it, but he can also control it with his voice through Alexa or Google Assistant to access his audio library, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay.

For active dads

Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker: $98 at Amazon (was $149.95)

Look no further for the fitness tracker that can keep up with your dad's training at the gym, on the trails, or even in the pool. He can choose from 15 activity modes to accurately log info or connect it to his phone to track his progress over time.

For dads who deserve some self-care

PlayMakar MVP Percussion Massager: $179.95 at PlayMakar (was $249.95)

It's easy to unwind after the gym hard or a long day at work with this spa-quality handheld massager. Your dad can choose from six intensity levels and five attachments to enjoy. It offers six customized percussive therapy in this device with whisper-quiet operation.

For outdoorsy dads

Stanley Adventure Cooler: $59.96 at Backcountry (was $79.95)

This double-walled 16-quart cooler will make sure your dad's favorite foods and brews stay cold for up to 36 hours during camping trips, tailgates, cookouts, or anything else. The cooler is equipped with a pair of latches to ensure an airtight seal, making it fully leak-resistant.

For dads who like nifty gadgets

Park Tool Multi-Tool: $49.95 at Backcountry

While this multi-tool is best-known for its corkscrew function, it's also capable of cutting everyday items. Your dad can keep it with his fishing gear, in his car, or carry it in his pocket. Convenient and lightweight, it will get plenty of use.

For dads who are serious about cleaning

Sun Joe Pressure Washer: $139 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Help your dad take his cleaning game to the next level with this pressure washer. Whether he's blasting dirt off the driveway, the house, or a vehicle, he'll marvel at how capable it is. It's packaged with essential accessories, plus it's compatible with many more by Sun Joe.

For golfers

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: $249.99+ at Callaway

Help your dad improve his game with this rangefinder, which tracks elevation changes with Callaway's new Slope Technology. Its ergonomic design is easy to hold and convenient to carry along.

For pitmasters

All-Clad Stainless Steel Barbecue Tool Set: $119.96 at Sur La Table (was $144.95)

Dads who love grilling will appreciate this pro-grade grill set by All-Clad. Made with polished stainless steel, the tools will last through the years. The set comes in an aluminum case -- which means he can transport his tools to grill anywhere.

For dads who love their morning coffee

Cuisinart Programmable Coffee Maker: $99.95 at Amazon (was $185)

Coffee-loving dads will appreciate this programmable coffee maker with variable brew strength settings. With its brew strength control feature, he can make his coffee exactly how he likes it. Plus, it's fully programmable, so he can set it to brew the night before and wake up to a hot cup every morning.

For dads who enjoy DIY

W&P DIY Gin Kit: $49.90 at Amazon (was $50)

Dad can let his creative juices flow right into his very home home-crafted gin with this six-piece kit made in the U.S. Accessories are made with high-quality glass and stainless steel, so they can be reused for future batches.

For dads who love craft beer

Mr. Beer Homebrewing Kit: $47.14 at Amazon

This beginner-friendly beer crafting kit has everything your dad needs for home brewing, and his first batch can be ready in as few as nine hours, so he'll be motivated to get started as soon as he opens this gift.

For dads who complain about the beer glass sweats

Zwilling J. A. Henckels Double-Wall Beer Glasses: $25.95 at Sur La Table

These finely crafted glasses feature a dual-layer design to prevent condensation -- which ensures a secure grip and eliminates the need for coasters. The pair is dishwasher and freezer safe as well.

For dads who like a little spice

DIY Gifts Hot Sauce Making Kit: $54.95 at Amazon

If hot sauce is your dad's thing, then you already know it's a lifestyle more than a condiment. This kit lets your dad craft his own master flavor so he can be the boss of his own sauce. He'll enjoy making seven bottles' worth of varieties with this all-inclusive kit.

For passionate cooks

Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training: $14.99+ on Amazon

This must-read memoir chronicles Bill Buford's adventures in chef training, fatherhood, and everything in between. Wildly funny and witty, Buford's self-deprecating humor will give your dad a good laugh.

For dads who love kitchen gadgets

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $219.95 at Amazon

Sous vide cooking is in a league of its own, and this Anova precision cooker is no exception. It's compatible with the brand's application for Bluetooth-enabled monitoring. The app also gives your dad access to over 1,000 interactive sous vide recipes.

For dads without outdoor grill space

Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill: $279.95 at Sur La Table (was $379.95)

If your dad is a big barbecue fan but doesn't have room for a grill, then this indoor tabletop model makes the perfect gift. The non-stick slats create classic grill marks, and the stay-cool drip tray minimizes smoke and splatter by up to 80 percent. Best of all, the grill and tray are dishwasher safe.

For aspiring chefs

Himalayan Salt Grilling Block: $34.95 at Sur La Table

This pink Himalayan salt slab can be used for grilling, stovetop cooking, or fancy plating presentations. The block naturally enhances the flavors of foods placed on it and boosts the curb appeal of every surface upon which it's set. Gift it with this salt block grilling book so dad can brush up on the basics.

For clean-cut dads

Wahl Professional Cordless Trimmer: $89.99 at Amazon

There's no such thing as a hair out of place when you give your dad this salon-quality cordless trimmer. It includes a set of cutting guides, blade maintenance tools, and an automatic rechargeable stand. At a mere four ounces, it's easy to toss in a gym or toiletries bag, too.

For dads who like a close shave

Philips Norelco Prestige Wet/Dry Shaver: $279.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Dads who don't want to put extra effort into their shaving routine will appreciate the detail-oriented design of this wet/dry shaver. Equipped with an advanced blade design and multi-directional contouring, he'll love how smooth and irritation-free his shaves become.

For health nuts

Waterpik Water Flosser: $66.88 at Amazon

Sure, it doesn't sound glamorous, but this is a gift that your dad never knew he wanted -- and won't be able to live without. Regular use keeps plaque at bay and results in healthier gums and brighter teeth, and it also tends to feel better than traditional flossing.

For dads who like a barbershop-quality shave experience

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Kit: $48 at Amazon (was $60)

Dads who treat shaving as a self-care ritual will enjoy the multi-step system The Art of Shaving offers. This best-selling kit brings your dad from shave prep to post-shave moisturizing, leaving a light aromatic finish

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.