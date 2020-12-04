Best gifts to encourage fitness of 2020

Finding the perfect gift for a fitness enthusiast can be a tricky business. They’re likely to jump on the latest and greatest gear as soon as it comes out — or they already have favorites that help them through their workouts.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your athletic loved one a gift that they’ll adore. You just have to get a little creative and find items they might not splurge on themselves. Not sure where to start? We’ve put together a list of some of the best fitness gifts to give your gym-focused friend or relative this holiday season.

Apple Watch Series 6: $379.00 at Amazon (was $399)

This smartwatch is pretty much the Cadillac of wearable fitness devices, so anyone focused on training or working out will get plenty of use out of it. In addition to tracking basic data like steps, distance, calories burned, and heart rate, it can also measure blood oxygen levels and monitor heart rhythm for a more detailed health report. You can also find it at Best Buy.

B Yoga High Performance Yoga Mat: $96+ at Amazon

The yogi in your life will definitely love this cushioned yoga mat. Its surface is grippy to help maintain poses even when sweaty, and the open-cell technology means that sweat doesn’t pool on it either. It’s available in plenty of colors and is made of eco-friendly rubber.

Therabody Wave Roller: $149 at Therabody

This smart vibrating foam roller delivers a powerful foam rolling experience for post-workout muscle relief. It offers five intensity settings that can be controlled via the compatible app, which also provides guided workouts and recovery sessions to target specific muscles. Also available at Best Buy.

Nutribullet 600w Nutrient Extractor: $49.88 at Amazon

Making sure you have enough energy to push through a tough workout depends on whether you’re getting the right fuel. This compact blender creates nutrient-packed smoothies using Cyclonic action that can handle fruit, veggies, greens, and even nuts. You can also get it at Bed Bath & Beyond or Kohl’s.

Allbirds Tree Dashers: $125 at Allbirds

Runners always need a quality pair of running shoes, and this pair provides the cushioning and support required to take it up a notch. What sets the Allbirds Tree Dashers apart from other running shoes is that they're created from natural tree and sugarcane materials, making them durable, breathable, and better for the environment!

Gaiam Total Body Balance Ball: $19.98 at Amazon

For that loved one who’s working on building core strength, this balance ball allows them to strengthen several major muscle groups. It’s also excellent for improving balance and agility and offers a completely impact-free workout for those with joint issues. The ball comes with a 105-minute workout guide to help get your loved one started.

Contigo Autoseal Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $16.20 at Amazon (was $22.99)

Staying hydrated is always essential, but it’s especially important when working out. This water bottle features thermalock vacuum insulation to keep water cold for up to 28 hours, while the leak-proof autoseal prevents spills.

Under Armour Sports Mask: $30 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Finding a mask that can protect you during a workout without affecting your breathing too much can seem like mission impossible. This high-performance option can be worn all day. Best of all, it features open-cell foam that lets air pass through but not moisture.

Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants: $20.98+ at Amazon

Whether your friend or relative enjoys yoga, running, or other cardio workouts, these comfy compression legging are the perfect workout gear. The 4-way stretch nylon/spandex/cotton blend wicks away moisture and allows for plenty of breathability. There’s also a hidden pocket at the back for small items.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 at Amazon

For a loved one who isn’t a fan of Apple products, this wearable fitness tracker is an excellent alternative to the Apple Watch. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned, and your heart rate all day and monitors your sleep patterns at night. The tracker can also be worn up to a depth of 50 meters — ideal for swimmers. You can also pick it up at Macy’s, Kohl’s, or Best Buy.

Theragun Mini: $199 at Therabody

Recovering from a tough workout and relieving tension and soreness is much easier with this portable percussive massager. Its compact design means it can go anywhere, including the gym, and the relatively quiet operation allows you to use it almost anywhere. You can get up to 150 minutes of battery life per charge. It’s also available at Best Buy.

Power Beats Pro Wireless Earphones: $169.95 at Amazon (was $249.95)

For the person who needs the right playlist to power through a workout, these high-performance wireless earbuds are the perfect gift. They provide nine hours of listening per charge — and a full 24 hours with the included charging case. Their durable sweat-resistant design is meant to hold up during even the most intense workouts. You can also find them at Best Buy and Kohl’s.

NordicTrack T 6.5 S Treadmill: $1,299 at NordicTrack

Your loved one won’t have to skip a run due to poor weather with this interactive treadmill. It provides streamable workouts, live coaching, access to on-demand trainers, and customizable Google Map-based courses for fun and effective exercise. It can store up to four profiles so the whole family can use it.

Tribe Premium Resistance Bands Set: $30.99 at Amazon

For that friend or relative who doesn’t have room for free weights at home, this set of resistance bands can provide an intense strength training workout for the biceps, triceps, abs, glutes, and legs. The bands vary in resistance from five to 35 pounds and feature cushioned handles for comfortable use.

Puma No-Show Sport Socks: $14.45+ at Amazon

Socks get a bad rap as a holiday gift, but your favorite fitness junkie will definitely appreciate these comfortable, supportive socks. Not only do they feature mesh ventilation for breathability and moisture control, but they also have extra cushion and arch support to keep feet feeling good through long workouts.

UpCircle Yoga Wheel: $30.97 at Amazon

Friends and family dealing with tightness in their shoulders, back, and chest can find some relief with this high-quality yoga wheel. It’s designed to boost flexibility by helping with certain yoga poses, and it boasts a closed-cell design that keeps out bacteria and odors. The textured, cushioned surface also prevents slips.

FitTrack Dara Smart Digital Scale: $89.95 at Amazon

Help your loved one really take control of their health and fitness journey with this smart scale that tracks more than just weight. It also monitors data like BMI, muscle mass, and obesity level and has a connected app that allows you to track progress. It can store info for eight different people, too, so the whole family can use it.

Nike Men’s Legend Short Fit Tee: $21+ at Amazon

Comfortable exercise gear can go a long way to ensuring a successful workout, and this soft, lightweight tee from a trusted athletic brand is perfect for all types of training. The Dri-FIT technology helps wick away moisture to keep you dry, while the flat seams limit friction for less chafing.

Fightcamp: $1,219+ at Fightcamp

Do you have a loved one interested in boxing workouts? Fightcamp’s personal package is the perfect option for beginners because it provides high-quality equipment, on-demand workouts, and expert training consultations all from the comfort of your home. You even get a set of premium boxing gloves and a free-standing bag with the program.

Hydrow: $2,245 at Hydrow Holiday Package (was $2455)

For that person interested in a full-body workout at home, you really can’t beat this top-of-the-line rowing machine. It offers an electromagnetic, computer-controlled drag mechanism, a large touchscreen display, and high-quality speakers to bring the experience of rowing on the water right into your living room. It even folds up for easy storage.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $125.34 at Amazon (was $149.99)

If you have a friend who likes to workout to music but isn’t a fan of earbuds or headphones, this compact wireless speaker can make the ideal gift. It provides loud, immersive 360-degree sound and features a battery life of up to 15 hours per charge. It’s built to last so it’s perfect to bring along when you’re on the go. You can also pick it up at Best Buy.

Cap Barbell Enamel Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell: $67.88 at Amazon

This cast iron kettlebell is a great gift for the fitness junkie in your life who wants to get into kettlebell workouts. It boasts an enamel finish for improved durability and a wide handle that makes it easy to perform a wide range of strength training exercises.

