The best gifts to buy now

Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually mark the beginning of annual holiday shopping, market-watchers expect retailers to push it earlier this year to account for shipping and fulfillment delays.

Amazon's Prime Day event on Oct. 13 and 14 aimed to kick off this year's holiday shopping. And though Prime Day sales are over, there are still a lot of great gifts to grab now.

If you're hoping to avoid the November/December delivery rush -- and if you want to make sure gifts arrive ahead of the holidays -- we have some quality options for every type of person on your list.

Whether you're shopping for the skincare fanatic or the home chef who spent much of the last several months making bread from scratch, we've got you covered.

Bearaby Sleeper Weighted Blanket: $279 at Bearaby

Weighted blankets are a popular present, and this attractive weighted comforter from Bearaby will be appreciated by anyone who could benefit from a better night of rest. Consider it for new parents, a partner who tends to toss and turn, or even for yourself.

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack: $25 at Everlane

Now that cloth face masks are ubiquitous, this mask set from Everlane would make a great gift for even the hardest-to-shop-for person on your list. The five double-layered knit cotton masks come in black, grey, tie-dye, or striped and color-blocked.

Theragun PRO: $599 at Theragun

Any athlete -- or anyone suffering from desk job aches and pains -- would appreciate this top-of-the-line percussion massager from Therabody. It offers the deep muscle treatment you would expect, along with quiet operation and ergonomic multi-grip.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit: $89.99 at Best Buy

Making your own sparkling water is a great way to save money and help the environment. This SodaStream starter kit comes with the Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, a cylinder of CO2, and a one-liter bottle.

KitchenAid Classic Plus Series Stand Mixer: $219.99 at KitchenAid (was $259.99)

Shopping for a home chef? This classic KitchenAid stand mixer is a perennial favorite when it's time to make cookies or pizza dough. The 10-speed mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, and six-wire whip -- so it's a multipurpose kitchen addition.

Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle: $225 at Parachute ($267 value)

A new set of towels is a relatively easy way to give your bathroom a face-lift, and it's also a useful gift for anyone in a new home or apartment. This soft and cozy bundle comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths, and a tub mat.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods are the best wireless earbuds around. With a sleek and discreet white design, they're easy to connect to Apple devices, so switching from laptop to phone to tablet throughout the workday is seamless.

Men's Patagonia Quilt Snap-T Fleece Pullover: $149 at Backcountry

This lightweight and stretchy pullover is a great option for any type of outdoor activity. Whether you're having dinner on a restaurant patio or going camping, this quilted Patagonia Snap-T will deliver on warmth and style.

Women's Patagonia Quilt Snap-T Pullover Sweatshirt: $104.30+ at Backcountry (was $149)

If you're looking for a comfortable pullover to take you from fall into spring, this lightweight yet warm cotton pullover from Patagonia is a solid option. It's one of many winter essentials on sale at Backcountry right now -- click here to see the full sale.

YETI MLB Logo Cooler Collection: $249.99+ at YETI

Diehard fans can rep their favorite team and keep drinks cold for days with these MLB Logo YETI Coolers. Available in three separate sizes for 30 MLB teams, these coolers have YETI's Permafrost insulation design and the logo of the recipient's favorite baseball team adorned on the lid.

Ghost Democracy Complete Collection: $138 at Ghost Democracy (was $188)

Ghost Democracy makes a skincare line that's accessibly priced and formulated with fewer chemicals and more active ingredients than other name brands. Their complete collection would make a great gift for the person who prioritizes self-care.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99.95 at Best Buy

If you're buying for someone concerned about their fitness, a Fitbit is a great place to start. This watch provides a 24/7 heart rate monitor, plenty of fitness and nutrition programs, and a free one-year Fitbit premium trial. Click here to find more holiday inspiration at Best Buy.

Honest Paws Calm Bites: $24.95 at Honest Paws (was $29.99)

Don't forget your furry friends this holiday season. These all-natural CBD bites are formulated to reduce your dog's stress level, making them happier and more relaxed. Honest Paws makes a variety of CBD treats to help dogs and cats with stress, pain, and mobility.

HP Chromebook x360: $359.99 at HP

This Chromebook from HP is perfect for the student or businessperson always on the go who doesn't want to skimp on laptop features. It's lightweight and has a 12-inch screen, so it's all-around convenient. See what's currently on sale at HP here.

Raddish Kids: $24/month at Raddish Kids

If you know kids who love cooking or DIY, a subscription to Raddish Kids -- a cooking subscription specifically for kids -- will keep them occupied. They'll also get to expand their palates and learn about other cultures, because each recipe features a different cuisine.

SteakChop Subscription: $159.99+ at SteakChop

SteakChop allows meat and seafood lovers to get restaurant-quality meats delivered to their door. Know someone who misses eating out? Get them a SteakChop subscription.

Ninja Foodi -- The Pressure Cooker That Crisps: $169.99 at Macy's (was $249.99)

Know a busy cook? The Ninja Foodi air fryer is perfect for them. This multifunctional machine serves as a pressure cooker, air fryer, and crisper that allows the user to cook anything to their desired level of texture or flavor -- with minimal oil and minimal effort.

Ancestry.com: $49.99/month at Ancestry.com

For the person interested in history or genetics, consider giving a subscription to Ancestry.com, so they can explore their family history.

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Skillet: $149.95 at Sur La Table

Luxury cookware makes a great gift for anyone who cooks -- and a cast-iron skillet is a must-have addition to any kitchen. This Le Creuset skillet has a colored enamel exterior that sets it apart from cheaper cast-iron cookware.

Women's Cariuma Rose Suede OCA Low Sneakers: $98 at Cariuma

Cariuma's sustainable line of sneakers are gaining popularity, so if you're shopping for someone who prioritizes fashion, take a look at this pair of on-trend rose-colored suede sneakers. If these aren't quite the style of the person you're buying for, click here to see the brand's full collection.

Men's Cariuma Camel Suede OCA Low Sneakers: $98 at Cariuma

For a more masculine sneaker, we love these suede camel Cariuma low-tops. They're easy to dress up or down, and they're suitable for eco-conscious individuals.

The Weekender: $225 at Away

This stylish, functional duffel bag from popular luggage company Away will come in handy for weekend getaways. Buy it for the jet-setter in your life -- even if their trips are less frequent and closer to home for the time being, they'll get many years of use out of this durable duffel.

Naked Wines Subscription: $39.99+ at Naked Wines

Perfect for any wine lover, a subscription to Naked Wines connects the recipient with varietals they wouldn't find at their local supermarket. For $39.99, you can send six bottles of wine to someone who deserves to kick back and relax.

