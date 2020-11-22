No matter how much you enjoy finding gifts for people you love, you may need some inspiration. Some people are harder to buy for than others, so their ideal present might not spring to mind right away.

We've searched high and low for the best gifts of 2020. On this list, you'll find a little something for everyone, from nature-lovers to tech-heads to home cooks, making it easier for you to complete your purchases so you can relax and enjoy the holiday season.

The best gifts of 2020

Apple iPad (8th Generation): $429 at Amazon

Tech fans who don't already own a tablet or need an upgrade will be happy to receive this 8th gen iPad with its stunning 10.2-inch Retina display and speedy A12 Bionic chip. Also available at Best Buy.

Click and Grow Smart Garden: $99.95 at Amazon

An ideal gift for keen gardeners who need a place to grow herbs and small plants in the colder months. This LED herb garden is also for aspiring gardeners who don't have a green thumb since it does all the hard work automatically. Also available at Best Buy.

Bearaby Cotton Napper: $249-$279 at Bearaby

A weighted blanket that's even more comfortable than standard offerings, made of heavy, organic knit cotton rather than filled with noisy plastic beads that shift around. Perfect for relaxation.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz: $159.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Perfect for someone who loves sparkling water but hates plastic waste. This model comes with two glass carafes that can be reused indefinitely. Also available at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.99 at Best Buy

This handheld console is perfect for kids and adults alike, with offerings such as “Mario Kart” for users of all ages and “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” for more experienced gamers. Also available at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro: $199.99 at Amazon (was $249)

These high-quality wireless earbuds are great for fans of Apple products, but even the most diehard PC and Android enthusiasts won't be able to find fault with them. Also available at Best Buy.

Ancestry.com subscription: $49.99/month at Ancestry.com

Buying for someone who's interested in genealogy or family history? You'll keep them happy all year with a subscription to Ancestry.com. An excellent choice for anyone who has all the material goods they need.

Breville Smart Oven: $319.95 at Amazon (was $499.95)

Any home cook would love this versatile smart oven with its convection technology, air frying capabilities, built-in dehydrator, and more. It's also great for anyone who doesn’t have room for a standard oven or who wants something more energy-efficient.

Sunnydaze Cosmic Outdoor Fire Pit: $159 at Amazon

With the pandemic still looming this holiday season, outdoor socializing is your safest bet. With this fire pit, the recipient can enjoy more outdoor time without getting cold.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler: $299.99 at YETI

Fans of camping and other outdoor pursuits will get plenty of use out of this YETI cooler. It's spacious, highly durable, comes in several colors, and holds ice for days. Also available at Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Amazon.

Welhome Franklin 6-Piece Towel Set: $39.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

If you know someone who's just moved into their first home or has simply been longing for a new towel set, these 100% cotton towels from Welhome Franklin are ideal. Also available at Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven: $249.95 at Amazon (was $379.95)

Le Creuset cast iron Dutch ovens might not be the cheapest, but they're the original and some of the best. They can last a lifetime if properly cared for, and they make a lovely gift for a home cook who deserves something special this year. Also available at Macy's.

Viper Stadium Cabinet and Shot King Sisal Dartboard Bundle: $112 at Dick’s

A dream present for someone who loves playing darts at the bar but has been missing going out. This dartboard provides hours of fun at home and a chance for the recipient to brush up on their skills. Also available at Amazon.

Late for the Sky Christmas-opoly: $24.99 at Kohl’s

Know someone who loves Christmas and the board game Monopoly in equal measures? This Christmas themed Monopoly-alike is fun for players aged 8 and up. Also available at Amazon.

FurHaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Dog Bed: $18.99-$59.99 at Petco (was $26.99-$69.99)

Buying a gift for your pet or for someone who loves to spoil their dog or cat? This plush, comfy orthopedic pet bed fits the bill. Also available at Chewy and Amazon.

Go Pet Club Cat Tree Condo: $69.99 at Petco (was $218.99)

This cat tree is perfect for the feline friend or cat-lover in your life. It has three levels with a range of hammocks and hideouts. Also available at Amazon and Chewy.

1,000-Piece Custom Photo Puzzle: $59.99 at Portrait Puzzles

This is one jigsaw puzzle that your favorite puzzle fan definitely doesn't have already. It's made to order with any photo of your choice, like a family portrait or a photo of their beloved pet.

BLACK+DECKER 12-Volt Drill and Home Tool Kit: $76.43 at Amazon

Anyone who's into DIY probably has their own drill and tools already, but someone who's just moved into their own home or wants to cultivate some new handiwork skills would love this comprehensive drill and home tool kit.

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 at Macy’s

Anyone into staying in shape or trying to get fitter will love this fitness tracker. It tracks activity levels, sleep, response to stress, and more. Also available at Amazon, Kohl’s, and Best Buy.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone: $799.99 at Best Buy

This luxury drone is perfect for the drone enthusiast who wants to upgrade from a basic model. It takes stunning 4K videos and is highly responsive. Also available at Amazon.

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook: $12.40 at Amazon (was $19.95)

Looking for an affordable gift for an Instant Pot enthusiast? This cookbook contains a wide range of recipes to try.

Canon EOS Rebel T7: $499.99 at Best Buy (was $599.99)

If you know someone who loves photography but wants to move beyond what their smartphone can offer, this entry-level DSLR camera is perfect. It comes with a standard zoom lens and a basic telephoto lens but it's possible to buy other lenses as needed. Also available at Amazon.

Woodlink Deluxe Cedar Bird Feeder: $34.99 at Amazon (was $39.39)

Amateur ornithologists and general nature-lovers will enjoy attracting more birds to their garden with this quality cedar feeder. It has space to hold both seeds and suet balls.

THE COMFY Original Wearable Blanket: $39.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

Is it stylish? Certainly not. Is it cozy? Big time! And, frankly, comfort is just what many people need after this tumultuous year. Also available at Kohl's.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

