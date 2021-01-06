The best gift bags

According to some people, the hardest part of the gift-giving experience is wrapping it up. If the laborious task of measuring, cutting, and taping wrapping paper isn’t your cup of tea, go with gift bags instead.

Gift bags make wrapping a simple, stress-free affair: just place the gift inside and — voilà! — you’re done. While gift bags are an easy fix, they’re in no way boring. There are countless colors and designs that give them personality. Some gift bag assortments even come with accessories to dress up the bags, like tissue paper or gift tags.

Our buying guide can point you in the right direction. We’re also sharing a few of our favorite gift bags, including our top choice, Hallmark Gift Bags Assortment. This high-quality set includes colorful, all-occasion bags in two sizes.

Considerations when choosing gift bags

Shopping by occasion

Most people buy gift bags for specific occasions such as birthdays or holidays. While these gift bags are themed, there are also plenty of all-occasion gift bags. These designs are either simple and feature solid colors or simple prints, or they’re elaborate with sparkles or 3D detail.

Variety

Many gift givers agree it’s helpful to amass a gift bag collection in various shapes and sizes. Not only does a collection accommodate different occasions, but it’s also helpful to have options to find the best-fitting bag. It’s also handy to have a few gift-specific bags, such as those for wine bottles or small jewelry.

Features

Material

Most gift bags are made with paper and cardboard, many of which are coated in plastic to improve their structure and durability. While gift bags have often been thought of as single-use paper products, many are now recycled, biodegradable, or reusable.

More recently, fabric gift bags have risen in popularity for their eco-conscious designs. Cotton, burlap, or canvas are the most common choices. There are also many handmade fabric gift bags on the market.

Handles

More often than not, gift bag handles are made with plastic or sturdy woven paper. Some gift bags have tiny holes through which ribbon handles are pulled.

Regardless of their design, handles are usually reinforced with glue or supportive materials. Unfortunately, gift bag handles aren’t very sturdy in general. This is especially evident in lower-quality gift bags, in which it’s common for handles to tear away or break off.

Deluxe assortments

Some gift bag assortments are referred to as deluxe assortments and are bundled with additional gifting accessories. These value packs typically include gift tags, tissue paper, gift cards, bows, ribbons, or matching table decorations.

Price

Gift bags sold individually actually end up costing the most, even though they’re only $1 to $6 per bag. Most gift bag assortments cost between $10 and $20. Deluxe gift bag assortments as well as sets of specialty gift bags can cost as much as $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. How many times can I reuse a paper gift bag?

A. Provided you neatly fold up a gift bag after each use, it can be reused three or four times. Better-quality gift bags, such as those made with heavy cardstock or reinforced details, can be used six times or more.

Q. Should I wrap a gift, then place it inside a gift bag?

A. Generally speaking, most gifters choose one or the other, as they feel it’s redundant to wrap twice. However, many gifters acknowledge that the use of a gift bag means a neatly wrapped gift — especially one with delicate bows and ribbons — won’t be damaged in transit to the recipient.

Gift bags we recommend

Best of the best: Hallmark Gift Bags Assortment, Pack of 8

Our take: High-quality set from a much-loved brand with eye-popping colors and patterns to boot.

What we like: Pack includes bags in a few sizes and designs. Crafted with thick, high-quality paper that won’t rip or tear easily. Gift bags are sourced using eco-friendly methods. Covers an array of occasions.

What we dislike: Some consumers feel the handles rip away from the bag rather easily.

Best bang for your buck: BagDream Gift Bags, Pack of 25

Our take: Affordable, neutral gift bags suitable for any occasion.

What we like: Simple solid color design leaves plenty of room for decorating. Handles are reinforced to support the bag, even with heavier contents. Bags are made from 100% recycled craft paper and are biodegradable.

What we dislike: Fairly plain if you don’t jazz them up with colorful designs or tissue paper.

Choice 3: Purple Ladybug Scratch Note Gift Bags, Pack of 7

Our take: A fun customizable gift bag with a scratch panel for personalized messages.

What we like: Scratch panel reveals rainbow-themed letters when the surface is etched away with tools. Eliminates the need for additional cards or gift tags. Set comes with tissue paper, so it’s a ready-to-go gift kit.

What we dislike: Only available in one size, which is somewhat limiting.

