The best ghillie suit

Standard camouflage clothing mimics the color and texture of the surrounding terrain, but a ghillie suit takes that idea to a whole new level. Often used by military snipers, wildlife photographers, and paintball players, an effective ghillie suit adds another layer covered with grass, sticks, leaves, and other natural elements.

High-quality ghillie suits provide camouflage for hunting rifles or cameras and may also include storage pockets and mosquito netting. Because of the number of "grass" threads stitched into the suit, preparing for first use can be time-consuming, but the end result is an impressive optical illusion.

If you want to learn more about ghillie suits, read our concise buying guide. At the top of our list is the Arcturus Ghost Ghillie Suit for Men, a complete outfit available in several different terrain styles and an open mesh frame for improved ventilation.

Considerations when choosing ghillie suits

Purpose

Military-grade ghillie suits are designed to provide natural camouflage for trained snipers, which means head-to-toe coverage, a rifle wrap, and a weatherproof framework. Most hunters, paintball enthusiasts, or AirSoft players do not require that level of performance. Hunters may want to consider a hooded jacket and a rifle wrap, while paintball players could opt for a jacket and pants for camouflage. Bow hunters can also benefit from a ghillie suit but may want to make some adjustments to prevent tangling with the bow and arrows.

A full ghillie suit can create some mobility issues, but it can also improve effectiveness when complete stealth is required.

Construction materials

Traditionally, an authentic ghillie suit is made from naturally rugged fibers, such as jute or burlap. These materials are strong enough to withstand hours of exposure, and they can be manipulated to resemble natural elements like grass, leaves and sticks. These materials are not necessarily the most comfortable to wear for hours at a time, and ventilation may be an issue.

Ghillie suits marketed for non-military uses are often made from a blend of synthetic materials, each chosen for its unique properties. A suit's frame could be made from a breathable mesh of polyester, while the threads are designed to resist water and heat. Synthetic ghillie suits can also be noticeably lighter in weight than burlap or canvas models.

Color scheme

The point of wearing a ghillie suit is to match the natural surroundings as much as possible. Forests and woodlands often have darker colors than a meadow or tundra. When shopping for the ideal suit, it pays to consider the color and texture of the terrain where it will be used. Some ghillie suits are even designed to provide camouflage in snow or sand.

Features

Fasteners

A ghillie suit is more of a costume than a traditional hunting outfit. Users should have a way to cinch the suit securely but should still be able to break out of it quickly. Most manufacturers use large zippers or drawstrings to help with snugness and also use snaps or Velcro tabs to make the suit easier to remove.

Pockets

Because a ghillie suit wearer may be in the field for hours at a time, the suit must have enough pockets to contain everything he or she will need. This means pockets for ammunition, communication equipment, scopes, food and water, photography equipment, and other essential items.

Price

The most affordable ghillie suits are often sold as do-it-yourself kits, featuring synthetic threads and a basic polyester outer shell, with a retail price point between $35 and $55, Ready-to-wear ghillie suits marketed for hunters can cost between $45 and $70, while higher-end burlap models with elaborate camouflage elements retail for at least $90 to $110.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear a ghillie suit to hunt deer?

A. There are very few laws that prohibit the use of ghillie suits during legal hunting season. However, many states do require hunters to wear blaze orange outerwear, so a ghillie suit would not be as effective. Also remember that a ghillie suit also renders you nearly invisible to other hunters as well as the game.

Q. Why is it called a ghillie suit?

A. There are a few theories on the name's origin. A mythical Celtic spirit named Ghillie Dhu was said to have the ability to transform into leaves or grass. Young hunting companions in the Scottish Highlands were commonly referred to as Ghillies.

Ghillie suits we recommend

Best of the best: Arcturus' Ghost Ghillie Suit for Men

Our take: For those hunters or weekend warriors who seek the ultimate camouflage suit with gun coverage, the Arcturus Ghost provides convincing cover.

What we like: Several design and color options, including natural grass, snow, and forest. Open mesh frame keeps suit breathable. Very thick and realistic outer shell.

What we dislike: Relatively expensive compared to other models. Challenging to untangle after unboxing.

Best bang for your buck: Red Rock's Outdoor Gear Ghillie Suit

Our take: This affordable ghillie suit is ideal for occasional hunters and paintball "snipers" who seek camouflage without sacrificing mobility.

What we like: Economical price point for a complete suit and storage sack. Comes in several different styles and colors, including desert and woodland. Very lightweight.

What we dislike: Excessive shedding and missing buttons are known issues. Can take hours to detangle before first use.

Choice 3: Outerdo's Ghillie Suit

Our take: The Outerdo ghillie suit is built to last and is water- and fire-resistant. Hunters who plan on staying hidden for hours at a time will appreciate those features.

What we like: Threads are double-stitched for additional stability. Suit is weather-resistant and treated to reduce mildew. Complete suit is one size fits all.

What we dislike: Noticeable odor. Not ideal for stealthy hunting. Some quality control issues such as loose buttons and ripped seams have been reported.

