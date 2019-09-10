The best gel nail polish

Nothing looks more polished and professional than freshly-manicured nails. They're the ultimate complement to an overall look, which is why the long-lasting wear of gel nail polish is an attractive option for nail color aficionados. Gel nail polish lasts weeks longer than regular polish thanks to its unique chip-free formula. With the proper application and materials, including top and base coats as well as an LED or UV lamp, you can achieve a nail salon-quality manicure in the comfort of your own home.

Explore the exciting world of gel nail polish to experience bold, long-lasting color. We've included some of our favorite picks, including OPI GelColor, which has a reputation for salon-quality wear and an endless assortment of colors.

Considerations when choosing gel nail polish

Regular vs. gel nail polish

Regular nail polish: Regular nail polish has a wide variety of colors and finishes. Application is relatively quick as is removal with the simple swipe of regular nail polish remover. This polish has a shorter wear time and tends to chip or fade within three to seven days.

Gel nail polish: Gel nail polish is still growing in popularity, as are the color palettes between companies. Application takes longer and is process-oriented, so if you're in a rush and cut corners, it shows. If you take your time and do it right, gel nail polish can last up to three weeks completely chip- and fade-free.

Smaller bottles

Unlike regular polish, gel nail polish bottles don't have a standard size, so you may see smaller bottles for them. You can go through bottles more quickly, especially if the polish requires two to three coats.

Odor

Because gel nail polish has a distinct formula to achieve maximum wear, expect most polishes to have a strong odor during application. It dissipates once you complete the manicure and your nails air out.

Burn protection

If you're someone who burns easily in the sun or have sensitive skin, you may benefit from using sunblock or wearing fingerless gloves with the UV or LED lamp. Always set a timer while your nails cure to limit exposure and skin damage.

Removal

You need acetone nail polish remover, and for the most part, you must soak or wrap your nails in it to remove gel nail polish. A popular method is saturating a cotton ball with acetone and securing it to your nails with tinfoil. It can take twenty minutes to fully remove the polish.

Features

What you'll need

Manicure tools: For an even application, prepare your nails and nail beds with quality manicure tools. A file, cuticle remover, and buffer all come in handy.

UV or LED lamp: To properly cure (or dry) your nails, purchase a UV or LED lamp. Some brands of gel nail polish have their own lamp, or they share recommendations on what to look for when purchasing UV and LED lamps.

Base coat: The base coat is applied first in a thin, smooth coat. This helps the gel polish properly adhere to your nail and sets up an even surface for subsequent coats of color.

Gel nail polish: Depending on the brand, apply between one and three coats of gel nail polish, allowing ample time for each to set under the lamp.

Top coat: The final touch to your gel manicure is the top coat, which seals the layers of polish. It's specially formulated to provide a hard, impenetrable layer to prevent chipping and cracking.

Price

Individual bottles of gel nail polish cost between $13 and $25, making sets of polish a bargain at $15 to $30, as they come with around 10 colors. You also need base and top coats, which cost $10 to $23 for both. If your gel polish requires an LED or UV lamp, that costs between $20 and $60.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take for an at-home gel polish manicure?

A. Some formulas dry inside 30 seconds, while others take several minutes to cure under an LED light. You also need to file and shape your nails, plus apply base and top coats, so calculate that into your manicure time.

Q. I travel often. Is it easy to do gel polish manicures on the go?

A. If you plan on traveling light, it's not ideal. You need at least three bottles (polish, base, and top coats) in addition to your LED or UV lamp to cure the polish -- all of which take up a reasonable amount of space in a suitcase.

Gel nail polishes we recommend

Best of the best: OPI GelColor

Our take: Industry-leading luxury brand with broad color range and long wear time.

What we like: Easy to apply at home and cures faster than most competitors. Easy removal as well.

What we dislike: Pricey overall commitment, since bottles are expensive and you need to purchase an LED lamp.

Best bang for your buck: AzureBeauty Gel Nail Polish Set Summer Rainbow Colors

Our take: Fun and vibrant seasonal color palette with modern, on-trend shades.

What we like: Long-lasting, chip- and crack-proof formula. Quality is on par with professional nail salons.

What we dislike: Application and curing is not a quick process, and it could take several coats to achieve an opaque look.

Choice 3: Gelish Mini Sassy Intergalactic Glam Nail Polish Set

Our take: Statement polish set with bold colors and a couple toned-down shades.

What we like: Bright colors that are unique to the brand. Up to three weeks of wear with an easy soak-off method.

What we dislike: No neutral shades in collection and there have been reports of issues with the formula.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.