The best gel eye mask

Gel eye masks are one of those items that belong in every home. Part therapeutic device and part beauty tool, they're a sure bet to relieve a nagging headache or simply to help you unwind.

These squishable, flexible masks are filled with liquid or soft beads. The fillings give masks unique properties, as they're able to be frozen, chilled, or even microwaved. Once they reach your preferred temperature, apply the gel eye mask to your face and let it work its magic. While gel eye masks don't cure any conditions, they're remarkably effective for soothing and relaxation.

To find the right gel eye mask for you, take a look at this buying guide. Our top pick, FOMI's Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask, is made from nontoxic materials and covers three-quarters of your face for maximum relief.

Considerations when choosing gel eye masks

Coverage area

Most gel eye masks cover just over an inch above or below your eyes and extend to cover part of your temples. Many people use them to treat puffy eyes or as a staple of their skincare routine.

There are also oversized gel eye masks whose coverage areas extend from beyond the T-zone right down to the cheeks. These are often used by those who suffer from migraines or sinus headaches, and, depending on their design, they can be flipped and worn on the neck or behind the head.

Cold therapy vs. warm therapy

Gel eye masks used for cold therapy are placed in the freezer between uses. If they feel too chilly for immediate wear, you may need to leave them on the counter for a couple minutes before placing them on your face.

Some -- not all -- gel eye masks can also be heated in the microwave for warm therapy. They're ideal for soothing soreness, especially related to tension or sinus headaches, as the warm compress helps boost blood flow.

Features

Liquid vs. soft bead fillings

Gel eye masks fall into two main categories: liquid or bead fillings. While both are flexible and pliable, masks with beads are better at contouring to your face. This means you have more areas of contact between the mask and your face, which maximizes your overall therapeutic experience.

Light blocking vs. eye holes

If you intend to wear your gel eye mask while engaging in other activities around the house, as many people do, opt for one with eye holes. On the other hand, if you prefer to snooze while wearing your mask, you're better suited for a light-blocking mask without eye holes.

Straps

Straps keep gel eye masks in place and are adjustable to provide a comfortable, customized fit. They can be elastic, Velcro, or have a slide buckle.

While straps seem like a rather simple feature, they're telling of the mask's overall quality. Poorly made masks have flimsy straps that break easily, while better ones are made from durable materials or feature reinforced stitching.

Premium comfort features

If you're looking for an extra boost for soothing or relaxation, consider spending a little more on gel eye masks with premium comfort features. There are some that have removable aromatherapy inserts, and others that have soft fabric linings. Certain gel eye masks even come with padded straps.

Price

For less than $10, you can find liquid gel eye masks with minimal coverage. Those with a larger coverage area with additional comfort features like linings run between $10 and $20. For a spa-quality gel eye mask, which may come with aromatherapy, you may spend closer to $30.

FAQ

Q. Can I sleep with a gel eye mask?

A. You could, and it's not unusual to nod off while wearing one. Medical experts, however, say it's best to limit wear to no longer than 20 minutes at a time. To make sure you're always wearing your mask safely, you may wish to set a timer during your relaxation session.

Q. How do I clean a gel eye mask?

A. Wipe it down with water and gentle soap, and let it dry fully before freezing it again. If your mask is lined with fabric, you may need to spot treat it with gentle detergent if it's stained from makeup or dirt.

Gel eye masks we recommend

Best of the best: FOMI's Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask

Our take: Unique design that can be used for headaches, eye puffiness, or simply relaxation.

What we like: Oversized design with a cloth side for maximum comfort. Can be used warm or cold.

What we dislike: Follow microwave directions carefully to prevent leakage.

Best bang for your buck: L'autre Peau's Therapeutic Spa Gel Bead Eye Mask

Our take: Flexible design well-liked for its coverage at the temples.

What we like: Budget-friendly option. Easy-to-adjust straps. Comes with two masks.

What we dislike: Eye holes could be cut a bit better.

Choice 3: Bausch + Lomb's THERA PEARL Eye Mask

Our take: On the smaller side, so it's best for those who need modest coverage and relief.

What we like: Maximum surface area for relief with no eye holes. TSA-approved.

What we dislike: Strap can be somewhat challenging to wear.

