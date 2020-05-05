The best GE range

Since the average person will use their range almost every day, it's important to choose carefully. GE ranges are well made and reliable with exceptional features across the board, even in the lower-priced models, making them an excellent first choice when looking to replace your existing range.

Keep reading and you'll find our quick guide to GE ranges, featuring important information and recommended models. Our top choice is the GE 6.6-Cubic-Foot Double Oven Electric Range with Self-Cleaning, which features convection and standard ovens, plus an excellent cooktop.

Considerations when choosing GE ranges

Fuel type

The majority of ranges are fully electric, with both an electric oven and an electric cooktop. Electric ranges tend to be easier to use and better at maintaining consistent temperatures, though electric cooktops take a while to heat up and cool down, so you can't quickly adjust cooking temps.

You can also find full gas ranges with gas ovens and gas cooktops. Many people prefer cooking on gas burners because they're extremely responsive, instantly adjusting heat from low to high or vice versa. Gas ovens, however, can be finicky and aren't great at maintaining even temperatures.

Dual fuel ranges combine gas burner with electric ovens to give you the best of both worlds.

Size

Consider both the external dimensions of your chosen GE range and its internal capacity. Standard GE ranges measure 30 inches across, which will fit in the average gap left for a range in the kitchen. Capacity varies from roughly 5 cubic feet and 7 cubic feet. Smaller ovens are fine when cooking for an average family, but you may struggle when cooking for large groups or preparing elaborate holidays with lots of components.

Features

Self-cleaning

Most GE ranges have a self-cleaning function, which is essentially an extra-hot oven cycle that burns off dirt from the sides of the oven, as well as the racks.

Double oven

If you often cook for large groups or cook meals with components that each require a different temperature setting, choose a GE range with a double oven. Having two ovens makes your range more versatile and often gives you a greater amount of interior space. In a double oven range, one oven usually has a convection function.

Price

GE ranges are among the best on the market, but they aren't cheap. Basic models start at around $500 to $800, whereas high-end options can cost over $3,000.

FAQ

Q. What is a convection oven?

A. A convection oven is an oven that circulates hot air all around the oven to speed up cooking. If you ever cook using recipes from the U.K., this is known as a "fan oven," and authors usually give cooking times for both users of fan ovens and users of conventional ovens. Convection ovens have only recently gained popularity in the U.S., so you're less likely to find specific convection cooking instructions in recipes or on food packages, but we'd generally recommend lowering your oven temperature by approximately 25ºF and cooking for the same length of time as specified in the directions.

Q. Can you buy "smart" GE ranges?

A. Yes, you can buy smart GE ranges that use WiFi and/or Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone app with which you can control the range remotely. Some are also compatible with smart home systems, such as Alexa, so you can use voice commands to preheat your oven, adjust the temperature, start a self-cleaning cycle, and so on.

GE ranges we recommend

Best of the best: GE's 6.6-Cubic-Foot Double Oven Electric Range with Self-Cleaning

Our take: This double oven range offers convection cooking in the bottom oven and conventional cooking in the top oven.

What we like: Five burners allow you plenty of cooking options. Self-cleaning oven. Delay bake lets you prepare ahead of time. Control lock option for safety.

What we dislike: Timer buzzer is on the quiet side.

Best bang for your buck: GE's 30-Inch 5.3-Cubic-Foot Electric Range

Our take: With this range, you'll get way more excellent features than you'd expect to at such an affordable price.

What we like: User-friendly touch controls. Dual heating elements allow for more even baking. Self-cleaning oven and smooth cooktop that's easy to clean.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the storage drawer tricky to open.

Choice 3: GE's 6.8-Cubic-Foot Double Oven Gas Range with Self-Cleaning and Convection Lower Oven

Our take: A dual fuel range that combines a gas cooktop with electric ovens.

What we like: Edge-to-edge cooking with five gas burners and a large integrated griddle. Bottom convection oven. Handy self-cleaning mode.

What we dislike: A pain to have installed if you don't already have a gas line in place.

