The best gas range

Gas ranges provide precise heat control for the quick temperature changes and minute adjustments needed to make mouthwatering desserts and gourmet meals. They vary in size and available features, from compact two-burner appliances to six-burner behemoths that rival those at your favorite restaurant. These stainless steel wonders make a great addition to a modern kitchen and give you the freedom to meet your full culinary potential. Our top pick, the GE five-cubic-foot gas range, comes with a self-cleaning convection oven. Even cooking and ease of use make it a standout worth considering

Considerations when choosing gas ranges

Freestanding vs. slide-in

Freestanding gas ranges have four finished sides and are an excellent choice for kitchens with an island. The controls for freestanding gas ranges are on the front of the range. Slide-ins, on the other hand, have two unfinished sides because they slide into a 30- to 42-inch pre-determined space in your cupboards and cabinets. The location of your gas connection and layout of your kitchen can help you decide which will be the best choice for you.

Ventilation

Gas ranges have to be properly ventilated using one of three options:

Hood (updraft ventilation system): Updraft ventilation systems use a fan and hood to remove smoke and fumes. They require extra ductwork, so if your house isn't already set up for one, installation may be fairly extensive.

Downdraft: In a downdraft system, a fan draws air and smoke downward through the range. This type of ventilation works well if you don't have space in your kitchen or money in the bank for a hood ventilation system.

Microwave: If you're looking to save space, a microwave with a ventilation system can be a good way to remove smoke and fumes while making the above-the-range space usable.

Features

Open vs. sealed burners: Open burners leave a space between the central burner and the range. These models often have a plate that fits beneath the two to catch spills. The plates have to be cleaned regularly and food can fall underneath them. On the other hand, sealed burners have a metal plate that fits around the central burner so you can wipe the area around the burner clean after you cook. They're far easier to keep clean, but they usually cost more than open burners.

Convection oven: Gas ranges sometimes have a convection oven with a fan to circulate air. This kind of cooking keeps temperatures consistent throughout the oven and for the entire cooking process. Convection ovens come at a higher price but offer more cooking options.

Self cleaning: While the range itself isn't self-cleaning, the oven on a gas range can be. Self-cleaning ovens really are an efficient way to cut down on your cleaning time, even if they add a few dollars to the price.

Gas range prices

Gas ranges cost anywhere from $150 to $5,000. At the bottom of the price range are compact models with two burners that put out around 5,000 BTUs. Professional style models with five or six burners, grills, and convection cooking round out the top of the price range. These models put out anywhere from 12,500 to 22,000 BTUs.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to have a gas range professionally installed?

A. Unless you've had experienced installing gas ranges, you'll probably need a professional. Not only do you need to make sure the gas connections are in the right place, but the range needs to be properly ventilated according to local building codes. A professional should be able to tell you if you need to make any changes to your kitchen to safely install the range.

Q. Are gas ranges better than electric models?

A. It depends on the kind of cooking you do and how often you do it. Serious chefs often like the superior heat control adjustment of a gas range. Plus, you can visually see how hot the burner is based on the size of the flame. Electric models can do most of the things a gas range can do but without the heat precision.

Gas ranges we recommend

Best of the best: GE 5.0-Cubic-Foot Gas Range

Our take: This range cooks beautifully and includes a center grate that's convenient for transferring or warming food.

What we like: We love that it comes in six finishes, including a smudge-proof option. Even, consistent cooking and a self-cleaning convection oven round out a list of reasons to buy this range.

What we dislike: The oven light isn't intuitively located.

Best bang for your buck: Kenmore 30-Inch Freestanding Gas Range

Our take: With burners of several sizes and shapes, this model offers some great cooking options at a reasonable price.

What we like: We love the burner options with power that ranges from 9,500 and 12,000 BTUs. With five burners and a convection oven, it provides options for versatile cooking.

What we dislike: It can give off a bit of a gas smell that originates around the burners.

Choice 3: Thor Kitchen 30-Inch Professional-Style Gas Range

Our take: Gourmet cooks who want the look and feel of a pro-grade gas range will love this model. The quality is hard to beat, and it cooks like a dream.

What we like: We love the closed burners for fast cleaning and the continuous cast-iron grate that uses the entire surface of the range.

What we dislike: The high price may be hard to swallow.

