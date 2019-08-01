Water has been called the "universal solvent" because it dissolves more substances than any other solvent. When you add a couple thousand pounds of force behind that water, you can remove grime from nearly any surface. A gas pressure washer is the tool that most effectively does exactly this.

Gas pressure washers are designed for a wide variety of cleaning tasks and are differentiated mainly by water pressure and water flow. Our favorite, which you can read about below, is the Champion Dolly-Style Gas Pressure Washer, which offers 2600 psi (pound per square inch) of pressure at a rate of 2.2 GPM (gallons per minute).

Considerations when choosing gas pressure washers

Two primary considerations

When shopping for a gas pressure washer, there are two primary elements you need to consider: psi and GPM.

psi

The psi is the unit's pound per square inch. This tells you how much cleaning force your pressure washer has. Up to 2,000 psi is considered light duty, 2,000 to 2,800 is medium duty (fine for most home applications), while over 2,800 is heavy duty.

GPM

GPM stands for "gallons per minute." You need a high enough psi to separate grime from the material you are cleaning, but after you reach that level, more pressure won't clean it any better. Actually, it will start to cause damage. What cleans away the grime after it has been separated from the material is the amount of water you use to clean or the GPM. The GPM for a gas pressure washer can range from roughly 1 to 4.

Other important features

Following are a number of other tips for finding the best gas pressure washer.

Nozzles

The psi determines how much power your pressure washer has, but the nozzles determine how that power is dispensed. The right nozzle can make your unit safe for washing your car or it can create a focused jet that can strip paint.

Wand

The wand is what you hold while using your gas pressure washer. Some wands are adjustable, while others have interchangeable nozzles. The right wand can extend your reach to clean the second story of your home - if your pressure washer is also powerful enough.

Hose

You need a durable hose that is kink-resistant and long enough to reach the areas you want to clean.

Wheels

Large, durable, never-flat wheels are the best for mobility.

Detergent tank

If your gas pressure washer has a built-in detergent tank, that is the easiest way to add detergent. Some models feature a detergent tank right on the unit while on others, it is an attachment.

Attachments

If you have special jobs that you regularly need to accomplish, like cleaning your deck, look for a model that includes the type of attachments you need most.

Easy start

Some easy-start technologies guarantee single-pull starts while others employ a push-button start. If either of these sounds appealing, look for a model with one of these features.

Prices

Light-duty consumer gas pressure washers start in the $200 price range. If you need a heavy duty model, you can expect to pay $500 to $800. Professional models, on the other hand, will cost substantially more.

FAQ

Q. Does a gas pressure washer require any maintenance?

A. Since a gas pressure washer uses a gasoline powered engine, you will need to perform much of the same maintenance that you perform on your car. This includes such tasks as changing the oil, the spark plug, and the filters.

Q. What can I clean with my gas pressure washer?

A. A gas pressure washer is a highly versatile cleaning tool that, if you use the right setting or nozzle, will work on everything from cleaning your car to scrubbing your driveway. However, you must be careful because using it on the wrong setting can remove paint, break windows, and damage your property.

Gas pressure washers we recommend

Best of the best: Champion Dolly-Style Gas Pressure Washer

Our take: A durable, medium-duty gas pressure washer capable of delivering 2,600 psi at 2.2 GPM.

What we like: This versatile home machine is reasonably priced and effective on surfaces ranging from decks to driveways. It features large, never-flat tires for easy mobility.

What we dislike: Not a significant point, but the unit only includes three quick-connect nozzles instead of the more typical five.

Best bang for your buck: Excell 212CC Gas Powered Pressure Washer

Our take: A potent 3,100 psi gas pressure washer that delivers 2.8 GPM, yet is still affordably priced.

What we like: This highly versatile model features five quick-connect, color-coded nozzles that can handle a wide variety of cleaning chores. The unit's low profile design makes it easier to store.

What we dislike: It is important to read all instructions and inspect the machine before starting to make sure nothing was damaged or knocked loose in shipping.

Choice 3: Briggs & Stratton Gas Pressure Washer

Our take: A compact 2,200 psi gas pressure washer that delivers 1.9 GPM.

What we like: Briggs & Stratton's gas pressure washer features easy-start technology for low-effort starting, never-go-flat wheels, and a 25-foot hose.

What we dislike: This unit may have some durability issues, but it comes with a two-year limited warranty.

