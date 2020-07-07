The best gas lawn edger

A well curated lawn and garden can be a source of relaxation, joy, and even pride. Creating proper boundaries that not only protect your lawn and garden but also show them off requires an edger. Those with large yards or those seeking more power want to employ gas-powered edgers to effectively get the job done. Though gas options are typically bigger, heavier, and louder than electric alternatives, they offer potency and precision.

Ready to learn more? Our buying guide is here to help you find the right one for the job. At the end, we've included reviews of a few of our favorites, such as our number one pick, Southland's 79cc Walk-Behind Edger, which has a versatile design that can easily take on most jobs.

Considerations when choosing gas lawn edgers

Gas power usage

Gas-fueled lawn care machines are best employed by professionals or those with larger yards. Gas tools offer more power than electric tools; they're also bigger and require proper maintenance and storage for them to last though the seasons. Gas edgers easily break soil and maintain a uniform depth and come in various sizes to tackle different jobs. However, they require purchasing gas to continue to function and often come with a higher price tag.

Motor

Gas edgers come in two- or four-cycle motors. Two-cycle machines require the user to mix oil and gas proportionally, while four-cycle motors do so automatically. While four-cycle machines are louder, bigger, and more expensive than two-cycles, they tend to be more powerful and more efficient in their fuel use.

Engine

Engines are measured in cubic centimeters (cc) or torque. They may range from 20cc all the way up to 150cc, or from five to seven foot-pounds of torque, where the higher numbers mean a more powerful (and more expensive) machine.

Depth

Note how deep the edger's blade can reach. Some models may feature an adjustable blade. A depth of two to three inches suffices in most boundaries of the lawn, but you may need a deeper reach for burying cables or more strongly highlighting a specific area.

Features

Blade angle

Some models allow for you to toggle the angle of the blade, which offers unique and precise cuts, including the creation of a beveled edge. If you can turn the blade horizontally, it can function as a trimmer as well.

Wheels

Wheels that can adjust in height add convenience and versatility to your project. Some machines feature wheels that can be adjusted independently, which comes in handy when working on uneven ground, particularly when edging along a curb.

Price

Quality gas-powered lawn edgers for homeowners typically run between $150 and $300 in price, and this range should offer enough power and features to get most jobs done. Commercial users may want more expensive and powerful options.

FAQ

Q. What kind of maintenance is required for a gas edger?

A. After use, remove soil and debris from the edger so it doesn't adhere over time. Sharpen the blade once or twice a year, depending on usage. Consider adding a fuel stabilizer when not used for a prolonged time, and in the off-season, empty the gas tank. Removing the blade and using a cover for the machine provides increased protection.

Q. What's the difference between an edger and a trimmer?

A. Many edgers are also marketed as trimmers, and vice versa. Edgers dig down to create a boundary, while trimmers maintain that boundary by cutting horizontally. Electric edgers tend to use strings, which are good at trimming but struggle edging tough soil. Gas edgers use a blade and can tackle hard ground easily.

Q. When is the best time to use a gas lawn edger?

A. Slightly damp ground makes for the easiest and most precise edging. Wet ground creates a mess and makes moving arduous, while dry soil is harder to breach. Opt for the morning hours before the sun makes the environment too hot and dry, or at dusk.

Gas lawn edgers we recommend

Best of the best: Southland's 79cc Walk-Behind Edger

Our take: Quality, versatile machine that balances maneuverability with power and is suitable for most homeowners.

What we like: 79cc motors can tackle most jobs easily. Blade depth and angle adjusts to suit your needs. Wheels also adjust in height.

What we dislike: Low power relative to size.

Best bang for your buck: Craftsman's 30cc 4-Cycle Lawn Edger

Our take: Compact, inexpensive gas edger powerfully built for quick, shallow jobs.

What we like: Lightweight, easy to operate gas edger boasting durable blade and adjustable cutting position. Small size makes for easy storage.

What we dislike: Reaches a maximum depth of only 1.75 inches.

Choice 3: McLane's 5.5 Gross Torque Lawn Edger

Our take: Powerful yet easy to handle edger and trimmer that comes at a high price.

What we like: Boasts excellent maneuverability and low noise output considering its power. Sturdy, durable build. Offers easy and precise cuts at any angle.

What we dislike: Expensive model that may be better suited for contractors and professionals.

