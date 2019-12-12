The best gas hedge trimmer

As good as corded and cordless models can be, when you've got substantial hedges to deal with and large areas to cover, there's no substitute for a powerful gas hedge trimmer.

Gas hedge trimmers vary in their design, engine, blade length, and other features, so choosing the right model depends on how many hedges you have to deal with and how often you expect to use your trimmer.

Continue reading our buying guide to learn more about the types of gas hedge trimmers available. Our favorite, the Tanaka Two-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer, is a high-performance tool designed to meet the demands of the professional, but it's light and manageable enough for homeowner use

Considerations when choosing gas hedge trimmers

Choosing a gas motor

Your gas hedge trimmer will have either a four-cycle or two-cycle motor. The former runs cleaner and there's no need to mix oils and gas before adding it to the tank, but in general they are heavier and more expensive. The lower cost and higher power-to-weight ratio of a two-cycle engine makes it far and away the most popular choice for this type of tool. While historically they've produced higher emissions, modern CARB- and EPA-compliant models have to achieve strict standards and are much cleaner running as a result.

The power of gas motors is measured in cubic centimeters, or cc. The majority are between 20cc and 25cc, which is more than enough to deliver the performance required.

Features

Blade design

The superior power provided by a gas hedge trimmer means they invariably have more efficient, dual-sided blades. Look for stainless steel, which sheds dirt and sap better, and doesn't rust.

Blade length may be a consideration when you're working on really big hedges. Around 24 inches is common, but bar lengths can reach 36 inches. There are also long-reach models that have a shaft length of up to five feet, plus a 24-inch blade on the end of that.

In addition, the blades may be horizontal, similar to a chainsaw; or they may be positioned on the end, giving you more reach but less control.

Branch size

Maximum branch size is often quoted -- usually either 3/4-inch or 1-inch on these tools. Whether they'll actually achieve that will depend on the type of hedge, and whether the material is soft or hard. It's best to assume the manufacturer has quoted a maximum in "ideal conditions," so the performance you get may be slightly less.

Additional features

All motors vibrate, which can get unpleasant after a couple of hours. Most manufacturers have some means of dealing with the problem, often using sprung mounts for the motor which provide good damping. Cheaper tools may not do this as effectively.

A trigger lock is a convenient extra and means you don't have to keep squeezing. It doesn't sound like a big deal until you've been working for a while and your hand starts to cramp.

The rear handle should rotate, either freely or in a number of preset positions. This makes it more comfortable to cut the sides of a hedge or to tackle angles and sculptural work.

Check the way the exhaust exits. You don't want it blowing towards the hedge where it might scorch it.

Price

The power and durability of a gas hedge trimmer means you'll normally be spending more than on an electric tool, but good homeowner models are available for under $200. High-quality professional tools start at around $300 and can reach up to $500.

FAQ

Q. When is the best time to trim my hedge?

A. You can perform light trims to manage new growth at any time of year. Major shaping or pruning should be done in winter, when the hedge is dormant. Evergreens don't lose their leaves, but still "rest" during this time.

Q. What maintenance does a gas hedge trimmer need?

A. Clean the blade after use so any sticky residue doesn't harden. Make sure it's properly lubricated and sharpen occasionally. Check that fixings are tight. You may need to change the fuel filter and spark plug once a year. It doesn't take long, and will certainly increase the working life of your machine. The owner's manual will give you a straightforward routine to follow.

Gas hedge trimmers we recommend

Best of the best: Tanaka's Two-Cycle Gas Hedge Trimmer

Our take: A heavy-duty, high-performance tool designed for landscaping professionals.

What we like: Commercial 21.1cc motor is reliable, powerful, and fuel-efficient. Weighs only 10 pounds, with multi-angle rear handle for easy maneuvering. Double-sided cutting edges. CARB/EPA compliant.

What we dislike: Not much. Expensive. A few owners had starting problems.

Best bang for your buck: Poulan Pro's 22-Inch Two-Cycle Gas Powered Hedge Trimmer

Our take: This entry-level tool offers the same features as high-end tools at a budget price.

What we like: Impressive 23cc motor with good vibration control. Durable stainless steel blades. Rear handle rotates for easier side cutting and shaping. CARB/EPA compliant.

What we dislike: Some reliability issues. Occasional fuel leaks.

Choice 3: Husqvarna's 23.7-Inch Gas Hedge Trimmer

Our take: A powerful yet very manageable model from one of the top names in the industry.

What we like: Easy-starting 21.7cc engine delivers impressive performance with low vibration. Relatively lightweight. Rotating rear handle for more comfortable cutting at different angles.

What we dislike: Factory setup can be off, requiring adjustment. Not clear whether it's CARB compliant.

