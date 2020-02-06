The best gas fire pit

A good fire pit doesn't just provide heat, it adds a certain special atmosphere that's great for family get-togethers and parties with friends. Gas models offer tremendous convenience: easy lighting, consistent warmth, and no messy cleanup after. We've looked at lots of different styles and prices, and at the details you need to think about. We've also selected a few favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Bond Manufacturing Pinyon Fire Pit, is not the most powerful, but it looks superb and provides the cozy comfort you need on a chilly evening.

Considerations when choosing gas fire pits

Style, size, and materials

There are dozens of different designs to choose from, so there's something for all tastes. Many, particularly the more portable models, are a relatively simple steel bowl; others can be square or rectangular, with metallic or stone finishes. However, looks can be deceiving. What appears to be rock will often be modern resin, which is lighter and easier to look after. A copper-look might actually be plated steel, which is considerably cheaper. As long as it's durable, and you like the appearance, the actual material isn't really important.

Invariably there's a steel container of some kind underneath, with a gas burner. A stainless steel burner is better, because it's highly resistant to rust. Nevertheless, a lid or cover should be provided to stop rain from getting in.

That steel container holds either lava rock (usually provided) or special glass. The latter comes in a variety of colors, adding another decorative element to your pit.

Heating ability

Where you position your gas fire pit, and what you expect from it in terms of heat generation, will also have a big impact on your choice. Compact patio and deck models start at about 30,000 BTU (British Thermal Units), and should provide sufficient heat for a small gathering around the fire. If you want warmth over a larger area, look for 50,000 to 60,000 BTU. The most powerful can reach 70,000 BTU but these are unusual. It's important to understand that heat is only projected over a relatively modest area -- the same as you get with a traditional outdoor fire. If you want to heat an extensive outdoor space, think about your fire pit as the focal point, and maybe add one or two patio heaters.

Operation

Most gas fire pits have push-button ignition, but a few need to be lit with a match. Try to avoid placing lava rocks or glass directly over burner outlets, which can affect flame pattern and heat output. Many are adjustable, though there might be an initial warm up period. You'll usually get 10 feet of hose so you can put the gas bottle somewhere out of sight, though permanent installation is another possibility.

Price

The cheapest gas fire pits cost between $100 and $150. There's lots of choice between $150 and $350, though more money doesn't necessarily mean greater heat or a larger pit. In fact while it's not difficult to spend $500 plus, it can be hard to see what you're paying the extra for.

FAQ

Q. Do these fire pits work off any gas?

A. Most are designed to run off propane. Some use natural gas, but you can't just switch between the two. At the very least, a different regulator is required. Conversions can be tricky, so it's recommended you decide which type you want at the outset.

Q. Is there a limit on the length of gas hose I can use?

A. Legally, no. However, beyond 15 or 20 feet you may notice a pressure drop that reduces heat output. Solid metal pipe can be used for gas tanks that are kept well away from the pit. If you want to do that, we would suggest professional installation.

Gas fire pits we recommend

Best of the best: Bond Manufacturing's Pinyon Gas Fire Pit

Our take: Stone-effect makes an attractive centerpiece for your patio or deck.

What we like: 'Envirostone' material offers the natural warmth of stone but without the weight. Adjustable stainless steel 30,000 BTU burner has push-button ignition. Protective PVC cover included.

What we dislike: Check dimensions -- some think it's a little small. Takes time to warm up.

Best bang for your buck: Outland Living's Firebowl 883 Gas Fire Fit

Our take: Good value model is small enough to be portable, but still produces decent heat.

What we like: Light but durable powder-coated steel bowl. Easy set up. Stainless steel burner, adjustable up to 58,000 BTU. Great for camping, beach and RV. Very competitive price.

What we dislike: Care needed with rock distribution or you can block flame and reduce heat.

Choice 3: Hampton Bay's Crossridge Gas Fire Pit

Our take: Antique bronze and slate design looks great and is practical, too.

What we like: Strong steel construction with subtle aged finish and real slate top. Useful border to keep drinks or snacks warm. Comfortable height for sitting at. Adjustable 50,000 BTU burner.

What we dislike: A few reports of faulty regulators. Older heat shield problems should now have been resolved.

