The best gas dryer

It's hard to beat the benefits of a gas dryer. They're less expensive to run than electric models and easier on your clothes because of their shorter drying times. Also, gas dryers can have the same perks as electric models, including smart capabilities, moisture sensors, and touchscreen control panels.

Our top pick by Samsung features a 7.5-cubic-foot capacity, custom settings, and Smart Care troubleshooting. It stands out for its balance of convenient features, capacity, and price. Keep reading for a closer look at more gas dryer options and features you can consider.

Considerations when choosing gas dryers

Size and capacity: Gas dryers come in a variety of sizes. A standard full-size dryer typically has a 7.3- to 8.3-cubic-foot capacity, but there are compact models with 3.5-cubic-foot capacity all the way up to models with 9-cubic-foot drums. Measure your laundry room before buying to make sure you've got enough space for the model of your choice, and then think about how much capacity you need. If you want to wash bedspreads and blankets or if you have a large family, a high-capacity dryer will save you time and money. However, for small families, an efficient compact model may work just as well.

Features

Control panel: Control panels may be as simple as a few dials or as complex as a touch screen. The more features the dryer has, the more complex the control panel tends to be. You may want to keep an eye out for models with a lighted control panel, which give you visibility even in dim laundry room conditions.

Cycles: Depending on your laundry needs, you may or may not require your dryer to perform a long list of cycles. You can accommodate more fabric types with extra cycles, but you'll pay extra for them too. If you'll use them, it'll be worth it, however. Here are a few of the most popular cycle options:

Air dry: No heat for delicates

Normal: Medium heat for fabrics without special washing instructions

Heavy-duty: High heat for heavy fabrics and items like jeans and towels

Permanent press: Medium heat that helps prevent wrinkles

Delicate: Low heat for thin, delicate fabrics

Express: High airflow for faster drying

Eco-mode: Uses sensors to reduce drying time

Steam: Wets laundry before drying to remove wrinkles

Sanitize: Kills germs and bacteria with high heat or steam



Stainless vs. coated stainless steel drums: Dryer drums are either made of stainless steel or coated stainless steel. There's no difference in performance except that coated drums run a higher risk of rusting due to scratches in the coating.

Moisture sensor: Dryers with moisture sensors save energy and are more efficient, because they automatically stop the cycle when clothes are dry.

Automatic cooldown and extended tumble: Both automatic cooldown and extended tumble features reduce wrinkles. An extra cool down also helps preserve delicate fabrics.

Gas dryer prices

Gas dryer prices range from $400 for a compact model with less than 10 settings to $1,800 for smart dryers with 23 settings, automatic sensors, and automatic cool-down. However, the majority of models fall in the $600 to $1,000 range and balance features to reflect the price.

FAQ

Q. What kind of warranty do gas dryers come with?

A. In general, gas dryers come with a one or two-year warranty. Extended warranties are often offered by manufacturers. However, they don't usually make financial sense unless you purchase an expensive high-end dryer that's also pricey to repair.

Q. How well do gas dryers sanitize clothes?

A. Gas dryers, like their electric counterparts, do well at killing most germs when run on the highest heat setting. However, the National Sanitary Foundation also offers a certification for dryers that kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. If sanitation is high on your priority list, look for an NSF-certified model.

Gas dryers we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung 7.5 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer

Our take: Samsung created a dryer with an excellent list of features. More importantly, it dries well and saves money with its automatic sensors.

What we like: The large capacity dries big loads without a problem. Installation is easy. It comes with a long list of features, including a child lock, drum light, and reversible see-through door.

What we dislike: The lint trap is an odd design that can be hard to clean.

Best bang for your buck: Amana 6.5 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer

Our take: This reliable entry-level model gets clothes dry and makes loading and unloading a cinch.

What we like: The large door makes it easy to get clothes in and out. It has several low-energy cycles that dry beautifully.

What we dislike: It has a relatively small capacity.

Choice 3: Whirlpool 8.8 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Gas Dryer

Our take: This Whirlpool has a long list of great features, including 23 drying cycles. It's also a solid choice if you're looking for something that operates quietly.

What we like: It has a unique feature that tumbles clothes in a random pattern to shift their position for more efficient drying. Three automatic sensors monitor moisture and temperatures. There are several settings to prevent wrinkles.

What we dislike: A few units have broken down after six months or less.

