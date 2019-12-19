The best Garrett metal detector

Many potential metal detector owners face a tough choice in the marketplace: Entry-level models are often more affordable, but their overall quality varies, while professional-grade metal detectors can be very expensive and challenging to use.

Enter The Garrett company. It was founded in 1964 by a man who wanted a compromise between these two worlds. Garrett metal detectors use the same technology as higher-end models but come in at a retail price point that makes this hobby accessible to amateurs. Garrett offers a wide range of metal-detecting sets, but some are more advanced than others. It is important to match the skill level of the user to the technical level of the product.

If you're interested in getting into metal detection, keep reading this helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is the Garrett AT Pro Metal Detector Special, a comprehensive kit that contains all the accessories a beginner metal detectorist will need, while the detector itself is exceptionally sensitive and discriminating.

Considerations when choosing Garrett metal detectors

Metal-detecting technology

Most consumer-grade Garrett metal detectors use a common technology called very low frequency (VLF). A VLF metal detector has two coils embedded in a protective base. One coil sends out a low frequency radio wave that penetrates soil and electronically "paints" any metallic materials. A second coil receives those reflected signals and generates an audible tone if metal is present. VLF technology works well for most amateur applications, such as coin hunting, relic searches, and precious metal prospecting.

More advanced Garrett metal detectors use a single coil that generates a more powerful magnetic pulse. This pulse can penetrate deeper into the ground and even work underwater. This pulse technology (PI), however, does not distinguish between precious and junk metals as well as VLF models do.

Discrimination

Many beginner metal detectorists soon discover that there is a lot more aluminum and scrap iron in the ground than gold or silver. A higher-quality Garrett metal detector offers technology that can discriminate between junk metals, such as aluminum cans, and more valuable metals, such as silver or copper. Some models have adjustable levels of discrimination, while others have a fixed calibration. For general users, a metal detector with decent discrimination between aluminum cans and iron is sufficient.

Overall sensitivity

An overly sensitive metal detector can send the user on an exhaustive series of fruitless digs, but a properly adjusted model will only register substantial finds. Most Garrett metal detectors allow the user to manually adjust the level of sensitivity in order to work in mineral-rich soils or areas with a lot of junk metal. Sensitivity controls can also determine how far a metal detector's signal will penetrate.

Features

Types of coils

The most common coil configuration of a Garrett metal detector is a concentric circle. This configuration allows the transmitter coil to nest inside the receiver in a rounded base. Other coil configurations include elliptical, double D, and the spider for searching dense underbrush.

Pinpoint mode

Most metal detectorists start their searches with a broad sweep of the targeted area. When a positive hit is detected, they will make shorter sweeps until the search narrows. At this point, some Garrett metal detectors offer a smaller unit that will pinpoint a much more precise search zone before the user starts digging. Not all metal detectors offer a pinpoint option, but many users find this feature to be very useful and time-saving.

Price

Garrett does offer some affordably priced models for younger and first-time users, but they are not to be confused with toy models produced elsewhere. A basic stand-alone detector starts around $200, while more advanced sets with additional accessories can cost upwards of $1,500 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Are there Garrett metal detectors designed for a child to use?

A. Yes, Garrett does offer several entry-level metal detectors suitable for younger users. They generally perform better than inexpensive "toy" detectors sold by other companies.

Q. Can I tell the difference between metals if I get a hit?

A. More experienced metal detectorists can often tell the difference in tone between a "junk" hit (aluminum can, construction nails) and a "good" hit (precious metals), but beginners often rely on the metal detector's discrimination and sensitivity settings to distinguish between junk and treasure.

Garrett metal detectors we recommend

Best of the best: Garrett AT Pro Metal Detector Special

Our take: The AT Pro metal detector set includes everything a new user will need for his or her first expedition. Extremely sensitive and discriminating.

What we like: Kit is comprehensive and contains all essential accessories, including a pinpointer detector for narrowing the search. Very sensitive to metals other detectors cannot find.

What we dislike: Original headphones are bulky, not discreet earpieces. Carrying case is oversized.

Best bang for your buck: Garrett Ace 250 Metal Detector with Submersible Search Coil

Our take: Many metal detectorists prefer to hunt on beaches or near other bodies of water, so this affordably priced waterproof detector is ideal.

What we like: Comprehensive training videos available online. Works well under water. Affordable price point for beginners. Includes pinpointing technology.

What we dislike: Does not discriminate between mineral-rich rocks and metal very well. Problems with volume control reported.

Choice 3: Garrett Ace 400 Metal Detector with Waterproof Coil and Headphone

Our take: Experienced metal detectorists may seek an upgrade, but the Ace 400 is perfect for those who plan the occasional weekend search or backyard scan.

What we like: Easy to assemble, designed for casual and younger users. Can pinpoint valuable metal surrounded by junk. Waterproof coil is submersible for beach combing.

What we dislike: Can be extremely sensitive, but not discriminating. Many false or junk returns. Set may not include headphones.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.