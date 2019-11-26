The best Garmin navigation system

Garmin is one of the original players in the GPS navigation game. As such, they have many years of experience perfecting navigation. GPS navigation devices locate you and help you find your way through a system of satellites. Top-quality Garmin navigation systems come with an array of handy features, including 3-D graphics, traffic updates, and voice control, to make driving a pleasure.

If you're ready to buy a new Garmin navigation system, then keep reading this buying guide, which has all the information you'll need to make your selection as well as a few product reviews at the end. Our top pick, Garmin's DriveSmart 65 and Traffic, provides hands-free calling and traffic alerts to make your ride as smooth and safe as possible.

Considerations when choosing Garmin navigation systems

How does GPS work?

GPS stands for global positioning system. It's a technology that can determine your exact location anywhere on earth. GPS uses satellites to pinpoint the location of the corresponding hardware on the ground. The software in your Garmin navigation system connects with three or more satellites at once to get your position via triangulation.

Screen size

The majority of Garmin navigation systems have display screens that fall on a scale between four inches and eight inches when measured diagonally. The larger a navigation system screen is, the easier it is to read. As a general rule, bigger is better.

Thickness

Consider the thickness of the Garmin navigation system that you choose. A thinner GPS unit is easier to slip into your pocket or a backpack. This is useful when you might be on a hike, as opposed to driving in your vehicle.

Battery life

A Garmin navigation system's rechargeable battery holds a charge for a shorter time than most smartphones. This can be frustrating for some Garmin users. To make sure your Garmin battery lasts as long as possible, keep the brightness low, program the unit to go into sleep mode when not in use, and leave it plugged into a vehicle power source whenever possible.

Features

3-D graphics

3-D graphics on a Garmin navigation system don't just look cool. They can help to orient you by your surroundings. Landmarks, such as buildings in your vicinity, look realistic, and go far to help you envision your actual location when looking at the screen.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity on your Garmin navigation system can allow you to connect it to your smartphone, thereby using some of the phone's apps to enhance the user experience of your Garmin.

Maps

You'll want to purchase a Garmin system that includes maps of the area where you plan to use it. If it doesn't, you'll have to pay extra to download the relevant maps.

Map features

Some of the maps that your Garmin may have might highlight a few points of interest along the way. Museums, historical landmarks, and restaurants are charted on some Garmin maps.

Traffic updates

If you connect your Garmin to some apps on your smartphone, you may be able to get traffic updates as well. This can be a huge help if you're driving in a large city or other area where traffic slowdowns are a major concern.

Lane guidance

Some of Garmin's newer models incorporate something called lane guidance. This lets you know if you're currently in the right lane for an exit before it's too late. This is especially useful when you're driving someplace unfamiliar.

Voice control

Voice control on a Garmin navigation system isn't just a convenience, but it's also a nice safety feature. If you don't need to touch the screen to engage a command, you can keep your eyes on the road.

Price

Most Garmin navigation systems cost between $100 and $250. Garmin navigation systems priced near the lower end of the spectrum have smaller screens and limited maps. If you spend $175, you can get a larger screen with extended map availability. For $250 or more, expect the largest screens available with the best features, such as lane guidance.

FAQ

Q. Why is Bluetooth connectivity important for using my Garmin navigation system?

A. Because it expands the utility of your Garmin. By connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth, you can get useful information on your navigation system like weather updates, and real-time travel conditions.

Q. What other options are available in terms of in-vehicle navigation?

A. The most common alternative to an in-vehicle navigation system is to use a smartphone. The disadvantage of this option is that you can't use your phone and GPS functions at the same time. A Garmin allows you to navigate with one device, while using the other for communication.

Garmin navigation systems we recommend

Best of the best: Garmin DriveSmart 65 and Traffic

Our take: The easy-to-use functionality of this model makes driving anywhere a joy.

What we like: Smart technology and a large, bright touchscreen make it our top choice. Easily pairs with smartphone.

What we dislike: Can overheat if left too long on dash.

Best bang for your buck: Garmin DriveSmart 51

Our take: A good price for a navigation system that includes a number of useful accessories.

What we like: Simple setup and the inclusion of a stylus, screen cleaner, screen protector, and storage case make this an even better deal for your dollar.

What we dislike: A few users reported sudden power failure.

Choice 3: Garmin RV 770

Our take: Though not perfect, a useful navigation system for those who use RVs and want a competent digital co-pilot.

What we like: Custom routing based on the weight of your vehicle. Extra-large screen and a directory of nationwide RV parks.

What we dislike: Expensive and has proven to be inaccurate at times.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.